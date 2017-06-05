La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Ozma, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jamie Saft and more
Des questions.
Qui ? Pourquoi ? Et comment ? On se pose des questions ce soir dans Banzzai. Et nous espérons que Mark Murphy, Chico Hamilton et les autres sauront y répondre...
Programmation musicale
Mark Murphy - Why and How
Album Midnight Mood
MPS 06024 9872742
Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Why (Am I treated So bad)
Album Why Am I Treated So Bad
Capitol
Woody Shaw - The Green Street Caper
Album United
Legacy
Barney Kessel - On Green Dolphin Street
Album The Poll Winners
Contemporary OJC20 156-2
Ozma - Magnus Effect
Album Welcome Home
Cristal CR253
Chico Hamilton, Jose James - I don’t Know Why (I Just Do)
Album Twelve Tones of Love
Joyous Shout JS 10012
The Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band - Un Graso de Areia
Album Latin Kaleidoscope
MPS 15 033
Mop Mop - Kamakumba
Album Isle Of Magic
Agogo Records ar 029 cd
Abdullah Ibrahim - Mannenberg Revisited
Compilation A Celebration
Enja
Jamie Saft, Iggy Pop - Loneliness Road
Album Loneliness Road
Rare Road
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration