La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Ozma, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jamie Saft and more

Qui ? Pourquoi ? Et comment ? On se pose des questions ce soir dans Banzzai. Et nous espérons que Mark Murphy, Chico Hamilton et les autres sauront y répondre...

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Why and How

Album Midnight Mood

MPS 06024 9872742

Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Why (Am I treated So bad)

Album Why Am I Treated So Bad

Capitol

Woody Shaw - The Green Street Caper

Album United

Legacy

Barney Kessel - On Green Dolphin Street

Album The Poll Winners

Contemporary OJC20 156-2

Ozma - Magnus Effect

Album Welcome Home

Cristal CR253

Chico Hamilton, Jose James - I don’t Know Why (I Just Do)

Album Twelve Tones of Love

Joyous Shout JS 10012

The Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band - Un Graso de Areia

Album Latin Kaleidoscope

MPS 15 033

Mop Mop - Kamakumba

Album Isle Of Magic

Agogo Records ar 029 cd

Abdullah Ibrahim - Mannenberg Revisited

Compilation A Celebration

Enja

Jamie Saft, Iggy Pop - Loneliness Road

Album Loneliness Road

Rare Road