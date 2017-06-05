Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 27 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Ozma, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jamie Saft and more

Des questions.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Ozma, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jamie Saft and more
Cannonball Adderley, © Getty / Herve Gloaguen

Qui ? Pourquoi ? Et comment ? On se pose des questions ce soir dans Banzzai. Et nous espérons que Mark Murphy, Chico Hamilton et les autres sauront y répondre...

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Why and How
Album Midnight Mood
MPS 06024 9872742

Midnight Mood
Midnight Mood

Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Why (Am I treated So bad)
Album Why Am I Treated So Bad
Capitol

Why Am I Treated So Bad
Why Am I Treated So Bad

Woody Shaw - The Green Street Caper
Album United
Legacy

United
United

Barney Kessel - On Green Dolphin Street
Album The Poll Winners
Contemporary OJC20 156-2

The Poll Winners
The Poll Winners

Ozma - Magnus Effect
Album Welcome Home
Cristal CR253

Welcome Home
Welcome Home

Chico Hamilton, Jose James - I don’t Know Why (I Just Do)
Album Twelve Tones of Love
Joyous Shout JS 10012

Twelve Tones of Love
Twelve Tones of Love

The Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band - Un Graso de Areia
Album Latin Kaleidoscope
MPS 15 033

Latin Kaleidoscope
Latin Kaleidoscope

Mop Mop - Kamakumba
Album Isle Of Magic
Agogo Records ar 029 cd

Isle Of Magic
Isle Of Magic

Abdullah Ibrahim - Mannenberg Revisited
Compilation A Celebration
Enja

A Celebration
A Celebration

Jamie Saft, Iggy Pop - Loneliness Road
Album Loneliness Road
Rare Road

Loneliness Road
Loneliness Road
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 26 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Charlotte Wassy, Jon Bouteiller, Wayne Shorter, Michael Wollny and more
émission suivante
mercredi 28 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anne Paceo, Michel Portal, Pj5, Emile Parisien and more