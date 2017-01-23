La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Gregory Porter, Patricia Barber, Vincent Courtois and more
Mercy.
Ce soir, Cannonball Adderley joue "Mercy, mercy, mercy", et nous accordons ainsi notre pitié, et notre pardon. Vous avez notre bénédiction... Et celles, aussi, de Gregory Porter, et de Woody Herman !
Programmation musicale
Cannonball Adderley - Mercy, Mercy, Mercy (live)
Album Live at the Club
Capitol CJ32-5007
Gregory Porter - God Bless the Child
Album Be Good
Motéma 233488
Woody Herman and His Thundering Herd - I Say a little prayer
Album Light My Fire
Cadet
Dexter Gordon - Soy Califa
Album A Swingin’Affair
Blue Note 7841332
Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train
Album Heartland
Impulse 0602547086914
Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ
Album _*Weltentraum
*_ACT 9563-2
Bill Laurance - Denmark Hill
Album Swift
GroundUp Music BL002
Patricia Barber - The Wind Song
Album Smash
Concord
Vincent Courtois - Mediums
Album Mediums
La Buissonne RJAL39015
Kyrie Kristmanson et Quatuor Voce - Talk
Album Modern Ruin
Naive
Judy Garland - All God’s Chillun Got Rhythm
Single de 1937
Decca 1432 B
