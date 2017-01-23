Banzzaï
Jeudi 16 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Gregory Porter, Patricia Barber, Vincent Courtois and more

Mercy.

Cannonball Adderley

Ce soir, Cannonball Adderley joue "Mercy, mercy, mercy", et nous accordons ainsi notre pitié, et notre pardon. Vous avez notre bénédiction... Et celles, aussi, de Gregory Porter, et de Woody Herman !

Programmation musicale

Cannonball Adderley - Mercy, Mercy, Mercy (live)
Album Live at the Club
Capitol CJ32-5007

Live at the Club
Gregory Porter - God Bless the Child
Album Be Good
Motéma 233488

Be Good
Woody Herman and His Thundering Herd - I Say a little prayer
Album Light My Fire
Cadet

Light My Fire
Dexter Gordon - Soy Califa
Album A Swingin’Affair
Blue Note 7841332

A Swingin’Affair
Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train
Album Heartland
Impulse 0602547086914

Heartland
Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ
Album _*Weltentraum
*_ACT 9563-2

Weltentraum
Bill Laurance - Denmark Hill
Album Swift
GroundUp Music BL002

Swift
Patricia Barber - The Wind Song
Album Smash
Concord

Smash
Vincent Courtois - Mediums
Album Mediums
La Buissonne RJAL39015

Mediums
Kyrie Kristmanson et Quatuor Voce - Talk
Album Modern Ruin
Naive

Modern Ruin
Judy Garland - All God’s Chillun Got Rhythm
Single de 1937
Decca 1432 B

