La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cannonball Adderley, Gregory Porter, Patricia Barber, Vincent Courtois and more

Ce soir, Cannonball Adderley joue "Mercy, mercy, mercy", et nous accordons ainsi notre pitié, et notre pardon. Vous avez notre bénédiction... Et celles, aussi, de Gregory Porter, et de Woody Herman !

Programmation musicale

Cannonball Adderley - Mercy, Mercy, Mercy (live)

Album Live at the Club

Capitol CJ32-5007

Gregory Porter - God Bless the Child

Album Be Good

Motéma 233488

Woody Herman and His Thundering Herd - I Say a little prayer

Album Light My Fire

Cadet

Dexter Gordon - Soy Califa

Album A Swingin’Affair

Blue Note 7841332

Indra Rios-Moore - Little Black Train

Album Heartland

Impulse 0602547086914

Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ

Album _*Weltentraum

*_ACT 9563-2

Bill Laurance - Denmark Hill

Album Swift

GroundUp Music BL002

Patricia Barber - The Wind Song

Album Smash

Concord

Vincent Courtois - Mediums

Album Mediums

La Buissonne RJAL39015

Kyrie Kristmanson et Quatuor Voce - Talk

Album Modern Ruin

Naive

Judy Garland - All God’s Chillun Got Rhythm

Single de 1937

Decca 1432 B