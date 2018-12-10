La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Nicolas Fabre, Kurt Elling, the Three Sounds and more

Des douceurs d'Afrique, des douceurs de Londres, de Saint Louis, ce soir, la musique nous brosse dans le sens du poil.

Programmation musicale

The Buttshakers - Sweet Rewards

Album Sweet Rewards

Underdog

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - African Sweets

Album Elegant Soul

Blue Note

The Souljazz Orchestra - Mugambi

Album Freedom No Go Die

Do Right! Music

Maisha - Osiris

Album There is a Place

Brownswood

Nicolas Fabre Trio - Source

Album Through the Seasons iM Nicolas Fabre

Kurt Elling (ft J Calderazzo, M Hill) - Lonely Town

Album The Questions

Sony

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland - Question and Answer

Album Like Minds

Concord

Daniel Casimir - Tell Me When

Album Escapee

Jazz Re:freshed

Camilla George - The People Could FLy

Album The People Could Fly

Ubuntu