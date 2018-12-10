Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 2 janvier 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Nicolas Fabre, Kurt Elling, the Three Sounds and more

Douceurs.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Nicolas Fabre, Kurt Elling, the Three Sounds and more
The Three sounds, © Getty / Mosaic Images

Des douceurs d'Afrique, des douceurs de Londres, de Saint Louis, ce soir, la musique nous brosse dans le sens du poil.

Douceurs
Douceurs

Programmation musicale

The Buttshakers - Sweet Rewards
Album Sweet Rewards
Underdog

Sweet Rewards
Sweet Rewards

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - African Sweets
Album Elegant Soul
Blue Note

Elegant Soul
Elegant Soul

The Souljazz Orchestra - Mugambi
Album Freedom No Go Die
Do Right! Music

Freedom No Go Die
Freedom No Go Die

Maisha - Osiris
Album There is a Place
Brownswood

There is a Place
There is a Place

Nicolas Fabre Trio - Source
Album Through the Seasons iM Nicolas Fabre

Through the Seasons
Through the Seasons

Kurt Elling (ft J Calderazzo, M Hill) - Lonely Town
Album The Questions
Sony

The Questions
The Questions

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland - Question and Answer
Album Like Minds
Concord

Like Minds
Like Minds

Daniel Casimir - Tell Me When
Album Escapee
Jazz Re:freshed

Escapee
Escapee

Camilla George - The People Could FLy
Album The People Could Fly
Ubuntu

The People Could Fly
The People Could Fly
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 31 décembre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Maxine Sullivan, Richard Raux, The Bad Plus, Dusko Gojkovic and more
émission suivante
jeudi 3 janvier 2019
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Etta Jones, Manuel Rocheman, Duke Ellington, Grant Green and more