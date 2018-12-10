La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Nicolas Fabre, Kurt Elling, the Three Sounds and more
Douceurs.
Des douceurs d'Afrique, des douceurs de Londres, de Saint Louis, ce soir, la musique nous brosse dans le sens du poil.
Programmation musicale
The Buttshakers - Sweet Rewards
Album Sweet Rewards
Underdog
Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - African Sweets
Album Elegant Soul
Blue Note
The Souljazz Orchestra - Mugambi
Album Freedom No Go Die
Do Right! Music
Maisha - Osiris
Album There is a Place
Brownswood
Nicolas Fabre Trio - Source
Album Through the Seasons iM Nicolas Fabre
Kurt Elling (ft J Calderazzo, M Hill) - Lonely Town
Album The Questions
Sony
Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland - Question and Answer
Album Like Minds
Concord
Daniel Casimir - Tell Me When
Album Escapee
Jazz Re:freshed
Camilla George - The People Could FLy
Album The People Could Fly
Ubuntu
