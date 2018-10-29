La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Naomi Shelton, Chucho Valdés, Cédric Hanriot and more

Ce soir, Aretha Franklin est transportée d'amour. Nous, on suit le mouvement. A nous les tangos en Afrique, à nous les levers de soleil à Copenhague, à nous les silences sans bruits et les caravanes vers les ailleurs heureux...

Programmation musicale

Aretha Franklin - You send me

Album Aretha Now

Atlantic

The Eddie Higgins Trio - Tango Africaine

Album Soulero

Atlantic

Ray Lema - 3ème bureau

Album Transcendance

One Drop

Chucho Valdes - Caravan

Album Briyumba Palo Congo

Blue Note

Charlie Parker, Machito Orchestra - No Noise (part 1 and 2)

Album South of the Border

Verve

Camilla George, Cherise Adams - Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle

Album The People Could Fly

Unbuntu

KS2 (Cédric Hanriot, Franck Agulhon) - Sunrise

Album Day

Morphosis

Jackie McLean, Dexter Gordon - Callin’

Album The Meeting

Steeplechase

Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - What Have You Done ?

Album What Have You Done ?, My Brother

Daptone