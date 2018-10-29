La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Naomi Shelton, Chucho Valdés, Cédric Hanriot and more
You send me.
Ce soir, Aretha Franklin est transportée d'amour. Nous, on suit le mouvement. A nous les tangos en Afrique, à nous les levers de soleil à Copenhague, à nous les silences sans bruits et les caravanes vers les ailleurs heureux...
Programmation musicale
Aretha Franklin - You send me
Album Aretha Now
Atlantic
The Eddie Higgins Trio - Tango Africaine
Album Soulero
Atlantic
Ray Lema - 3ème bureau
Album Transcendance
One Drop
Chucho Valdes - Caravan
Album Briyumba Palo Congo
Blue Note
Charlie Parker, Machito Orchestra - No Noise (part 1 and 2)
Album South of the Border
Verve
Camilla George, Cherise Adams - Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Unbuntu
KS2 (Cédric Hanriot, Franck Agulhon) - Sunrise
Album Day
Morphosis
Jackie McLean, Dexter Gordon - Callin’
Album The Meeting
Steeplechase
Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - What Have You Done ?
Album What Have You Done ?, My Brother
Daptone
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration