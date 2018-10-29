Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 23 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Naomi Shelton, Chucho Valdés, Cédric Hanriot and more

You send me.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Naomi Shelton, Chucho Valdés, Cédric Hanriot and more
Camilla George, © ubuntumanagementgroup.com

Ce soir, Aretha Franklin est transportée d'amour. Nous, on suit le mouvement. A nous les tangos en Afrique, à nous les levers de soleil à Copenhague, à nous les silences sans bruits et les caravanes vers les ailleurs heureux... 

You send me
You send me

Programmation musicale

Aretha Franklin - You send me
Album Aretha Now
Atlantic

Aretha Now
Aretha Now

The Eddie Higgins Trio - Tango Africaine
Album Soulero
Atlantic

Soulero
Soulero

Ray Lema - 3ème bureau
 Album Transcendance
One Drop

Transcendance
Transcendance

Chucho Valdes - Caravan
Album Briyumba Palo Congo
Blue Note

Briyumba Palo Congo
Briyumba Palo Congo

Charlie Parker, Machito Orchestra - No Noise (part 1 and 2)
Album South of the Border
Verve

South of the Border
South of the Border

Camilla George, Cherise Adams - Burnett - Tappin the Land Turtle
Album The People Could Fly
Unbuntu

The People Could Fly
The People Could Fly

KS2 (Cédric Hanriot, Franck Agulhon) - Sunrise
Album Day
Morphosis

Day
Day

Jackie McLean, Dexter Gordon - Callin’
Album The Meeting
Steeplechase

The Meeting
The Meeting

Naomi Shelton and the Gospel Queens - What Have You Done ?
Album What Have You Done ?, My Brother
Daptone

What Have You Done ?, My Brother
What Have You Done ?, My Brother
L'équipe de l'émission :
59 min
émission précédente
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more
jeudi 22 novembre 2018 La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Helen Humes, Yusef Lateef, Cecil L Recchia, Stanley Turrentine and more