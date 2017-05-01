La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Youn Sun Nah, Branford Marsalis, Alice Russell and more
Doucement (mais sûrement).
On commence tout doux, ce soir. Aussi doux que le chant de Blossom Dearie. On voudrait se blottir dans cette lenteur divine, on voudrait s'y pelotonner mais les jazzmen ont plus d'un tour dans leur sac. Et ils ne manqueront pas de nous le rappeler... tambour battant !
Blossom Dearie - Tout doucement
Album Blossom Dearie
Verve
Donald Byrd - The Loner
Album Slow Drag
Blue Note
Alice Russell - Hurry On Now
Album Pot Of Gold
Differ-Ant
Nostalgia 77 and the Monster - Measures
Album Measures
Tru Thoughts
Neil Ardley - Will You Walk A Little Faster
Album A Symphony of Amaranths
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire -
Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe
Verve
Branford Marsalis - The Lonely Swan
Album Eternal
Marsalis Music
Youn Sun Nah - Teach the Gifted Children
Album She moves on
ACT
Jamie Saft - Minor Soul
Album The New Standard
RareNoise
Teddy Wilson - When You’re Smiling
Album The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson
Storyville
