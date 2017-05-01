Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Jeudi 25 mai 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Youn Sun Nah, Branford Marsalis, Alice Russell and more

Doucement (mais sûrement).

Alice Russell, © JK

On commence tout doux, ce soir. Aussi doux que le chant de Blossom Dearie. On voudrait se blottir dans cette lenteur divine, on voudrait s'y pelotonner mais les jazzmen ont plus d'un tour dans leur sac. Et ils ne manqueront pas de nous le rappeler... tambour battant !

Programmation musicale

Blossom Dearie - Tout doucement
Album Blossom Dearie
Verve

Blossom Dearie
Blossom Dearie

Donald Byrd - The Loner
Album Slow Drag
Blue Note

Slow Drag
Slow Drag

Alice Russell - Hurry On Now
Album Pot Of Gold
Differ-Ant

Pot Of Gold
Pot Of Gold

Nostalgia 77 and the Monster - Measures
Album Measures
Tru Thoughts

Measures
Measures

Neil Ardley - Will You Walk A Little Faster
Album A Symphony of Amaranths
Dusk Fire

A Symphony of Amaranths
A Symphony of Amaranths

The New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire -
Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe
Verve

Dejeuner sur l’herbe
Dejeuner sur l’herbe

Branford Marsalis - The Lonely Swan
Album Eternal
Marsalis Music

Eternal
Eternal

Youn Sun Nah - Teach the Gifted Children
Album She moves on
ACT

She moves on
She moves on

Jamie Saft - Minor Soul
Album The New Standard
RareNoise

The New Standard
The New Standard

Teddy Wilson - When You’re Smiling
Album The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson
Storyville

The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson
The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson
