La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Youn Sun Nah, Branford Marsalis, Alice Russell and more

On commence tout doux, ce soir. Aussi doux que le chant de Blossom Dearie. On voudrait se blottir dans cette lenteur divine, on voudrait s'y pelotonner mais les jazzmen ont plus d'un tour dans leur sac. Et ils ne manqueront pas de nous le rappeler... tambour battant !

Programmation musicale

Blossom Dearie - Tout doucement

Album Blossom Dearie

Verve

Donald Byrd - The Loner

Album Slow Drag

Blue Note

Alice Russell - Hurry On Now

Album Pot Of Gold

Differ-Ant

Nostalgia 77 and the Monster - Measures

Album Measures

Tru Thoughts

Neil Ardley - Will You Walk A Little Faster

Album A Symphony of Amaranths

Dusk Fire

The New Jazz Orchestra - Dusk Fire -

Album Dejeuner sur l’herbe

Verve

Branford Marsalis - The Lonely Swan

Album Eternal

Marsalis Music

Youn Sun Nah - Teach the Gifted Children

Album She moves on

ACT

Jamie Saft - Minor Soul

Album The New Standard

RareNoise

Teddy Wilson - When You’re Smiling

Album The Noble Art of Teddy Wilson

Storyville