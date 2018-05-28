La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yazz Ahmed, Alban Darche, Cannonball Adderley, Jef Gilson and more

Ce soir, les violons chuteront des toits, les flonflons feront valser les gouttes de pluie, les lunes éclaireront des instruments arabes... ce soir, tout tombera du ciel. De quoi nous faire aimer la pluie !

Programmation musicale

Blossom Dearie - Doop-Do-De-Doop (doodlin’ Song)

Album Once Upon a Summertime

Verve

Cannonball Adderley - Fiddler On the Roof

Album Cannonball Adderley's Fiddler On The Roof

Capitol

Ash Walker, Yazz Ahmed - Bagger

AlbumAsh Walker Meets Sweatshop Soundsystem

Sweatshop Soundsystem

Yazz Ahmed - Jamil Jamal

Album La Saboteuse

Naim Jazz

Lloyd Miller - Gol-e Gandom

Album A lifetime in Oriental Jazz

Jazz Man

Jef Gilson, Lloyd Miller - Le Grand Bidou

Album Jef Gilson Septet Avec Lloyd Miller

Spirit Jazz

Absolute Ensemble - Amr I Bismiki

Album Arabian Nights, Live at Town Hall NYC

Enja Records

Alban Darche l’OrphiCube - Saudade - pluie lente

Album Atomic Flonflons

Yolk

Richard Davis - Dealin’

Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82

Soul Jazz