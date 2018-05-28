Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Vendredi 22 juin 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yazz Ahmed, Alban Darche, Cannonball Adderley, Jef Gilson and more

Pluies Lentes.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yazz Ahmed, Alban Darche, Cannonball Adderley, Jef Gilson and more
Blossom Dearie

Ce soir, les violons chuteront des toits, les flonflons feront valser les gouttes de pluie, les lunes éclaireront des instruments arabes... ce soir, tout tombera du ciel. De quoi nous faire aimer la pluie !

Pluies Lentes
Pluies Lentes

Programmation musicale

Blossom Dearie - Doop-Do-De-Doop (doodlin’ Song)
Album Once Upon a Summertime
Verve

Once Upon a Summertime
Once Upon a Summertime

Cannonball Adderley - Fiddler On the Roof
Album Cannonball Adderley's Fiddler On The Roof
Capitol

Cannonball Adderley's Fiddler On The Roof
Cannonball Adderley's Fiddler On The Roof

Ash Walker, Yazz Ahmed - Bagger
AlbumAsh Walker Meets Sweatshop Soundsystem
Sweatshop Soundsystem

Ash Walker Meets Sweatshop Soundsystem
Ash Walker Meets Sweatshop Soundsystem

Yazz Ahmed - Jamil Jamal
Album La Saboteuse
Naim Jazz

La Saboteuse
La Saboteuse

Lloyd Miller - Gol-e Gandom
Album A lifetime in Oriental Jazz
Jazz Man

A lifetime in Oriental Jazz
A lifetime in Oriental Jazz

Jef Gilson, Lloyd Miller - Le Grand Bidou
Album Jef Gilson Septet Avec Lloyd Miller
Spirit Jazz

Jef Gilson Septet Avec Lloyd Miller
Jef Gilson Septet Avec Lloyd Miller

Absolute Ensemble - Amr I Bismiki
Album Arabian Nights, Live at Town Hall NYC
Enja Records

Arabian Nights, Live at Town Hall NYC
Arabian Nights, Live at Town Hall NYC

Alban Darche l’OrphiCube - Saudade - pluie lente
Album Atomic Flonflons
Yolk

Atomic Flonflons
Atomic Flonflons

Richard Davis - Dealin’
Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82
Soul Jazz

Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82
Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82
L'équipe de l'émission :
