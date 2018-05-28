La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yazz Ahmed, Alban Darche, Cannonball Adderley, Jef Gilson and more
Pluies Lentes.
Ce soir, les violons chuteront des toits, les flonflons feront valser les gouttes de pluie, les lunes éclaireront des instruments arabes... ce soir, tout tombera du ciel. De quoi nous faire aimer la pluie !
Programmation musicale
Blossom Dearie - Doop-Do-De-Doop (doodlin’ Song)
Album Once Upon a Summertime
Verve
Cannonball Adderley - Fiddler On the Roof
Album Cannonball Adderley's Fiddler On The Roof
Capitol
Ash Walker, Yazz Ahmed - Bagger
AlbumAsh Walker Meets Sweatshop Soundsystem
Sweatshop Soundsystem
Yazz Ahmed - Jamil Jamal
Album La Saboteuse
Naim Jazz
Lloyd Miller - Gol-e Gandom
Album A lifetime in Oriental Jazz
Jazz Man
Jef Gilson, Lloyd Miller - Le Grand Bidou
Album Jef Gilson Septet Avec Lloyd Miller
Spirit Jazz
Absolute Ensemble - Amr I Bismiki
Album Arabian Nights, Live at Town Hall NYC
Enja Records
Alban Darche l’OrphiCube - Saudade - pluie lente
Album Atomic Flonflons
Yolk
Richard Davis - Dealin’
Album Black Fire ! New Spirits ! : Radical and Revolutionary Jazz in the USA 1957-82
Soul Jazz
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration