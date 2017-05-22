La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yaron Herman, Herbie Hancock, Laurent Coulondre and more

De drôles de notes tournent en orbite autour de nous ce soir. Des notes bleues, des notes qui dansent, des notes qui s'enflamment et qui parfois même, explosent. Boum ! C'est Banzzaï, sur France Musique.

Programmation musicale

Helen Young, Earl Bostic and Orchestra - Portrait of a Faded Love

Compilation Rare Blues Girls From King

Sing 1159

Earl Bostic - Up There in Orbit

Album Dance Music from the Bostic Workshop

Sing 613

Laurent Coulondre - Nitro

Album Gravity Zero

Sound Surveyor SSM03712

Blossom Dearie - Boum

Album My Gentleman Friend

Verve MG VS-6112

Ray Brown Trio - Bam Bam Bam

Album The Red Hot Ray Brown trio

Concord CCD2-2174-2

Grant Green - Street of Dreams

Album Street of Dreams

Blue Note 2651422

Bobby and Sue - A Letter

Album Spinning Mind

LORIENTARTIST PROD

Ulf Wakenius - Bretagne

Album Vagabond

ACT 9523-2

Yaron Herman - First Dance

Album Y

Blue Note 5739811

Herbie Hancock - Transition - Live at Massey Hall

Album Directions in Music : Live at Massey Hall

Verve 589654-2