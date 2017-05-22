Banzzaï
Vendredi 16 juin 2017
55 min

En orbite !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yaron Herman, Herbie Hancock, Laurent Coulondre and more
Ray Brown, © Getty / David Redfern

De drôles de notes tournent en orbite autour de nous ce soir. Des notes bleues, des notes qui dansent, des notes qui s'enflamment et qui parfois même, explosent. Boum ! C'est Banzzaï, sur France Musique.

Helen Young, Earl Bostic and Orchestra - Portrait of a Faded Love
Compilation Rare Blues Girls From King
Sing 1159

Rare Blues Girls From King
Rare Blues Girls From King

Earl Bostic - Up There in Orbit
Album Dance Music from the Bostic Workshop
Sing 613

Dance Music from the Bostic Workshop
Dance Music from the Bostic Workshop

Laurent Coulondre - Nitro
Album Gravity Zero
Sound Surveyor SSM03712

Gravity Zero
Gravity Zero

Blossom Dearie - Boum
Album My Gentleman Friend
Verve MG VS-6112

My Gentleman Friend
My Gentleman Friend

Ray Brown Trio - Bam Bam Bam
Album The Red Hot Ray Brown trio
Concord CCD2-2174-2

The Red Hot Ray Brown trio
The Red Hot Ray Brown trio

Grant Green - Street of Dreams
Album Street of Dreams
Blue Note 2651422

Street of Dreams
Street of Dreams

Bobby and Sue - A Letter
Album Spinning Mind
LORIENTARTIST PROD

Spinning Mind
Spinning Mind

Ulf Wakenius - Bretagne
Album Vagabond
ACT 9523-2

Vagabond
Vagabond

Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Blue Note 5739811

Y
Y

Herbie Hancock - Transition - Live at Massey Hall
Album Directions in Music : Live at Massey Hall
Verve 589654-2

Directions in Music : Live at Massey Hall
Directions in Music : Live at Massey Hall
