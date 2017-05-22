La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Yaron Herman, Herbie Hancock, Laurent Coulondre and more
En orbite !.
De drôles de notes tournent en orbite autour de nous ce soir. Des notes bleues, des notes qui dansent, des notes qui s'enflamment et qui parfois même, explosent. Boum ! C'est Banzzaï, sur France Musique.
Programmation musicale
Helen Young, Earl Bostic and Orchestra - Portrait of a Faded Love
Compilation Rare Blues Girls From King
Sing 1159
Earl Bostic - Up There in Orbit
Album Dance Music from the Bostic Workshop
Sing 613
Laurent Coulondre - Nitro
Album Gravity Zero
Sound Surveyor SSM03712
Blossom Dearie - Boum
Album My Gentleman Friend
Verve MG VS-6112
Ray Brown Trio - Bam Bam Bam
Album The Red Hot Ray Brown trio
Concord CCD2-2174-2
Grant Green - Street of Dreams
Album Street of Dreams
Blue Note 2651422
Bobby and Sue - A Letter
Album Spinning Mind
LORIENTARTIST PROD
Ulf Wakenius - Bretagne
Album Vagabond
ACT 9523-2
Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Blue Note 5739811
Herbie Hancock - Transition - Live at Massey Hall
Album Directions in Music : Live at Massey Hall
Verve 589654-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration