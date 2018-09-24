Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 19 octobre 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Tina Brooks, Lande, Shogun Orchestra and more

Miss Brown to You.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Tina Brooks, Lande, Shogun Orchestra and more
Billie Holiday, © Michael Ochs Archives

Attention. La délicieuse, l'adorable Miss Brown débarque en ville ce soir. Ses yeux vous feront chavirer, mais qui sait vraiment ce qu'elle a dans le coeur ?

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Miss Brown to You
Album Lady Day: The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933–1944
Columbia

Lady Day: The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933–1944
Lady Day: The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933–1944

Ella Fitzgerald - The Boy From Ipanema
Album Ella in Hamburg '65
Verve

Ella in Hamburg '65
Ella in Hamburg '65

Stan Kenton - Lonely Boy
 Album The Jazz Compositions of Dee Barton
Capitol

The Jazz Compositions of Dee Barton
The Jazz Compositions of Dee Barton

Ryan Porter - Strugglesville
Album The Optimist
World Galaxy

The Optimist
The Optimist

FKJ, Jordan Rakei - Learn to Fly
EP Take Off
Roche Musique

Take Off
Take Off

Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul
Album True Blue
Blue Note

True Blue
True Blue

Big Four - Voyou
Album Seven Years (live)
Neuklang

Seven Years (live)
Seven Years (live)

Lande - Ode maritime, pt 2: lame de fond
Album La Caverne
Loo collectif

La Caverne
La Caverne

Shogun Orchestra - Cigars Of the Pharoah
Album Shogun Orchestra
JAKARTA

Shogun Orchestra
Shogun Orchestra

Black Flower - The Good Side of Bad
Album Intermediate State
Sdban Ultra

Intermediate State
Intermediate State

Albert King - ‘Til My Back Ain’t Got No Bone
 Album I Wanna Get Funky
Stax 

I Wanna Get Funky
I Wanna Get Funky

Phineas Newborn Jr. - Blue Daniel
Album A walkin thing
Kendal

A walkin thing
A walkin thing
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 18 octobre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : en public et en direct du Sunnyside Festival à Reims
émission suivante
lundi 22 octobre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jerry Gonzalez, Hajime Yoshizawa and more