La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Tina Brooks, Lande, Shogun Orchestra and more

Attention. La délicieuse, l'adorable Miss Brown débarque en ville ce soir. Ses yeux vous feront chavirer, mais qui sait vraiment ce qu'elle a dans le coeur ?

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday - Miss Brown to You

Album Lady Day: The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933–1944

Columbia

Ella Fitzgerald - The Boy From Ipanema

Album Ella in Hamburg '65

Verve

Stan Kenton - Lonely Boy

Album The Jazz Compositions of Dee Barton

Capitol

Ryan Porter - Strugglesville

Album The Optimist

World Galaxy

FKJ, Jordan Rakei - Learn to Fly

EP Take Off

Roche Musique

Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul

Album True Blue

Blue Note

Big Four - Voyou

Album Seven Years (live)

Neuklang

Lande - Ode maritime, pt 2: lame de fond

Album La Caverne

Loo collectif

Shogun Orchestra - Cigars Of the Pharoah

Album Shogun Orchestra

JAKARTA

Black Flower - The Good Side of Bad

Album Intermediate State

Sdban Ultra

Albert King - ‘Til My Back Ain’t Got No Bone

Album I Wanna Get Funky

Stax

Phineas Newborn Jr. - Blue Daniel

Album A walkin thing

Kendal