La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Tina Brooks, Lande, Shogun Orchestra and more
Miss Brown to You.
Attention. La délicieuse, l'adorable Miss Brown débarque en ville ce soir. Ses yeux vous feront chavirer, mais qui sait vraiment ce qu'elle a dans le coeur ?
Programmation musicale
Billie Holiday - Miss Brown to You
Album Lady Day: The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933–1944
Columbia
Ella Fitzgerald - The Boy From Ipanema
Album Ella in Hamburg '65
Verve
Stan Kenton - Lonely Boy
Album The Jazz Compositions of Dee Barton
Capitol
Ryan Porter - Strugglesville
Album The Optimist
World Galaxy
FKJ, Jordan Rakei - Learn to Fly
EP Take Off
Roche Musique
Tina Brooks - Good Old Soul
Album True Blue
Blue Note
Big Four - Voyou
Album Seven Years (live)
Neuklang
Lande - Ode maritime, pt 2: lame de fond
Album La Caverne
Loo collectif
Shogun Orchestra - Cigars Of the Pharoah
Album Shogun Orchestra
JAKARTA
Black Flower - The Good Side of Bad
Album Intermediate State
Sdban Ultra
Albert King - ‘Til My Back Ain’t Got No Bone
Album I Wanna Get Funky
Stax
Phineas Newborn Jr. - Blue Daniel
Album A walkin thing
Kendal
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration