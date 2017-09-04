Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 20 septembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Irene Kral, Duke Ellington, Edouard Ferlet and more

Cordes et couleurs.

Sarah Vaughan, © Getty / Frans Schellekens

On est complètement d'accord avec Irene Kral, Dayna Stephens, Billie Holiday et les autres: la vie est belle. Alors, emplissons la de couleurs, de notes libres et de cordes habitées !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Wonderful life

    Irene KralALBUM : There's only one / Wonderful lifeLABEL : AUDIOPHILANNÉE : 2015
    Wonderful life
    19:03
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    One life to live

    Pierre ChrétienALBUM : Inner fireLABEL : STURTANNÉE : 2014
    One life to live
    19:07
    Billie Holiday

    Life begins when you're in love

    Teddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Victot Schertzinger, Harry Richman, Lew BrownALBUM : Lady Day : The complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2001
    Life begins when you're in love
    19:12
    Dayna Stephens

    The good life

    Sacha Distel, ReardonALBUM : PeaceLABEL : SUNNYSIDE COMMUNICATIONSANNÉE : 2014
    The good life
    19:18
    Preston Glasgow Lowe

    Colour possesses

    David PrestonALBUM : Preston Glasgow LoweLABEL : WHIRLWIND RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2016
    Colour possesses
    19:22
    Mahavishnu Orchestra

    You know, you know

    John MclaughlinALBUM : The inner mounting flameLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1998
    You know, you know
    19:28
    Frank Foster

    Requiem for a dusty

    Frank FosterALBUM : Inner peaceLABEL : WEWANTSOUNDS / MAINSTREAM
    Requiem for a dusty
    19:35
    Sarah Vaughan

    You go to my head

    Basie Count & His Orchestra, Gillespie, CoatsALBUM : Sarah Vaughan with Count Basie & Benny CarterLABEL : VOGUEANNÉE : 1986
    You go to my head
    19:40
    Edouard Ferlet

    Oves

    Bach, FerletALBUM : Think Bach op 2LABEL : MELISSEANNÉE : 2017
    Oves
    19:46
    Christian Mcbride, Regina Carter

    Fat bach and greens

    Js Bach, Christian Mcbride, Regina CarterALBUM : Conversations with christianLABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2011
    Fat bach and greens
    19:50
    Petros Klampanis

    Shades of magenta

    Petros KlampanisALBUM : ChromaLABEL : MOTEMA MUSIC LLCANNÉE : 2017
    Shades of magenta
    19:56
    Duke Ellington

    What color is virtue

    Duke EllingtonALBUM : My peopleLABEL : STORYVILLEANNÉE : 2012
    What color is virtue
