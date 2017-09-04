Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 20 septembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Irene Kral, Duke Ellington, Edouard Ferlet and more
Cordes et couleurs.
On est complètement d'accord avec Irene Kral, Dayna Stephens, Billie Holiday et les autres: la vie est belle. Alors, emplissons la de couleurs, de notes libres et de cordes habitées !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Wonderful lifeIrene KralALBUM : There's only one / Wonderful lifeLABEL : AUDIOPHILANNÉE : 2015
19:03
The Souljazz Orchestra
One life to livePierre ChrétienALBUM : Inner fireLABEL : STURTANNÉE : 2014
19:07
Billie Holiday
Life begins when you're in loveTeddy Wilson & His Orchestra, Victot Schertzinger, Harry Richman, Lew BrownALBUM : Lady Day : The complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2001
19:12
Dayna Stephens
The good lifeSacha Distel, ReardonALBUM : PeaceLABEL : SUNNYSIDE COMMUNICATIONSANNÉE : 2014
19:18
Preston Glasgow Lowe
Colour possessesDavid PrestonALBUM : Preston Glasgow LoweLABEL : WHIRLWIND RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2016
19:22
Mahavishnu Orchestra
You know, you knowJohn MclaughlinALBUM : The inner mounting flameLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1998
19:28
Frank Foster
Requiem for a dustyFrank FosterALBUM : Inner peaceLABEL : WEWANTSOUNDS / MAINSTREAM
19:35
Sarah Vaughan
You go to my headBasie Count & His Orchestra, Gillespie, CoatsALBUM : Sarah Vaughan with Count Basie & Benny CarterLABEL : VOGUEANNÉE : 1986
19:40
Edouard Ferlet
OvesBach, FerletALBUM : Think Bach op 2LABEL : MELISSEANNÉE : 2017
19:46
Christian Mcbride, Regina Carter
Fat bach and greensJs Bach, Christian Mcbride, Regina CarterALBUM : Conversations with christianLABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2011
19:50
Petros Klampanis
Shades of magentaPetros KlampanisALBUM : ChromaLABEL : MOTEMA MUSIC LLCANNÉE : 2017
19:56
Duke Ellington
What color is virtueDuke EllingtonALBUM : My peopleLABEL : STORYVILLEANNÉE : 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
