La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, François Chassagnite and more

Tant de mères et tant d'enfants dans nos notes ce soir. Le fils prodige de Freddie Hubbard. Le beau-fils de Billie Holiday. Les mères qui donnent des surnoms, les mères qui fulminent, les jeunes mères célébrées par Mal Waldron... Les mères, et même la mer, dans les notes chaloupées de Youn Sun Nah. Les femmes et les enfants d'abord, dans Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman - Your Mother’s Son-in-Law

Compilation Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944

Columbia CXK 85470

Sons of Kemet - Play Mass

Album Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do

Naim Jazz 217

Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son

Album Backlash

Atlantic 790466-2

Duke Ellington - Boo-Dah

Album And His Mother Called Him Bill

BMG

Lloyd Price - Chee Koo Baby

Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962

Frémeaux FA5664

Big John Patton - Fat Judy

Album Oh Baby !

Blue Note

Julia Hülsmann Trio, Roger Cicero - Tell her

Album Good Morning Midnight

ACT 9709-2

Mal Waldron - Portrait of a Young Mother

Album Mal 2 + Mal 3 - Sounds + Mal 4 - trio

Jazz Maniac

François Chassagnite, Olivier Giraudo - Fungii Mama

Album Bird Feathers

Imago

Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues

Album Voyage

ACT 9019-2