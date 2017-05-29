La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, François Chassagnite and more
Les mères et la mer.
Tant de mères et tant d'enfants dans nos notes ce soir. Le fils prodige de Freddie Hubbard. Le beau-fils de Billie Holiday. Les mères qui donnent des surnoms, les mères qui fulminent, les jeunes mères célébrées par Mal Waldron... Les mères, et même la mer, dans les notes chaloupées de Youn Sun Nah. Les femmes et les enfants d'abord, dans Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman - Your Mother’s Son-in-Law
Compilation Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944
Columbia CXK 85470
Sons of Kemet - Play Mass
Album Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do
Naim Jazz 217
Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son
Album Backlash
Atlantic 790466-2
Duke Ellington - Boo-Dah
Album And His Mother Called Him Bill
BMG
Lloyd Price - Chee Koo Baby
Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Frémeaux FA5664
Big John Patton - Fat Judy
Album Oh Baby !
Blue Note
Julia Hülsmann Trio, Roger Cicero - Tell her
Album Good Morning Midnight
ACT 9709-2
Mal Waldron - Portrait of a Young Mother
Album Mal 2 + Mal 3 - Sounds + Mal 4 - trio
Jazz Maniac
François Chassagnite, Olivier Giraudo - Fungii Mama
Album Bird Feathers
Imago
Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues
Album Voyage
ACT 9019-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration