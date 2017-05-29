Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 21 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, François Chassagnite and more

Les mères et la mer.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, François Chassagnite and more
Billie Holiday, © Getty / Charles Hewitt

Tant de mères et tant d'enfants dans nos notes ce soir. Le fils prodige de Freddie Hubbard. Le beau-fils de Billie Holiday. Les mères qui donnent des surnoms, les mères qui fulminent, les jeunes mères célébrées par Mal Waldron... Les mères, et même la mer, dans les notes chaloupées de Youn Sun Nah. Les femmes et les enfants d'abord, dans Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Billie Holiday, Benny Goodman - Your Mother’s Son-in-Law
Compilation Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944
Columbia CXK 85470

Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944
Lady Day : The Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia / enregistrements 1933-1944

Sons of Kemet - Play Mass
Album Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do
Naim Jazz 217

Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do
Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do

Freddie Hubbard - The Return Of the Prodigal Son
Album Backlash
Atlantic 790466-2

Backlash
Backlash

Duke Ellington - Boo-Dah
Album And His Mother Called Him Bill
BMG

And His Mother Called Him Bill
And His Mother Called Him Bill

Lloyd Price - Chee Koo Baby
Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Frémeaux FA5664

Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Caribbean in America 1915-1962

Big John Patton - Fat Judy
Album Oh Baby !
Blue Note

Oh Baby !
Oh Baby !

Julia Hülsmann Trio, Roger Cicero - Tell her
Album Good Morning Midnight
ACT 9709-2

Good Morning Midnight
Good Morning Midnight

Mal Waldron - Portrait of a Young Mother
Album Mal 2 + Mal 3 - Sounds + Mal 4 - trio
Jazz Maniac

Mal 2 et Mal 3 - Sounds et Mal 4 - trio
Mal 2 et Mal 3 - Sounds et Mal 4 - trio

François Chassagnite, Olivier Giraudo - Fungii Mama
Album Bird Feathers
Imago

Bird Feathers
Bird Feathers

Youn Sun Nah - Calypso Blues
Album Voyage
ACT 9019-2

Voyage
Voyage
