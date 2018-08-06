Banzzaï
Vendredi 31 août 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Wright, Fabrice Martinez, Binker and Moses, Sam Cooke and more

Lost.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Wright, Fabrice Martinez, Binker and Moses, Sam Cooke and more
Betty Wright, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, nous sommes perdus, et Sam Cooke part à notre recherche. On nous cherche du côté des villes, on nous cherche en Angleterre, on nous cherche au Nigeria... Mais avons-nous seulement envie d'être retrouvés ?

Lost
Lost

Sam Cooke - Lost and Lookin
Album Night Beat
RCA Legacy

Night Beat
Night Beat

Woody Shaw - Seventh Avenue - Live
Album Stepping Stone, Live at the Village Vangard
Columbia

Stepping Stone, Live at the Village Vangard
Stepping Stone, Live at the Village Vangard

ESKA - Dear Evelyn
 Album ESKA
Naim Edge

ESKA
ESKA

Ill Considered - Building Bridges
Album Ill Considered
Ill Considered Music

Ill Considered
Ill Considered

Grant Green - It Ain’t Necessarily So
Album Nigeria
Blue Note

Nigeria
Nigeria

Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers - I Jool Omo
Album African Party
Freestyle

African Party
African Party

Binker and Moses - How Land Learnt to Be Still
Album Alive in the East ?
Gearbox

Alive in the East ?
Alive in the East ?

Fabrice Martinez Chut ! - Roots
Album Rebirth Reverse
ONJ Records

Rebirth Reverse
Rebirth Reverse

Betty Wright - Clean Up Woman
Album I Love The Way You Love
Alston

I Love the way you Love
I Love the way you Love

Uri Caine,C McBride - Mister Magic/ Just the 2 of Us
Album The Philadelphia experiment
Ropeadope

The Philadelphia experiment
The Philadelphia experiment
