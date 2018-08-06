La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Wright, Fabrice Martinez, Binker and Moses, Sam Cooke and more
Lost.
Ce soir, nous sommes perdus, et Sam Cooke part à notre recherche. On nous cherche du côté des villes, on nous cherche en Angleterre, on nous cherche au Nigeria... Mais avons-nous seulement envie d'être retrouvés ?
Programmation musicale
Sam Cooke - Lost and Lookin
Album Night Beat
RCA Legacy
Woody Shaw - Seventh Avenue - Live
Album Stepping Stone, Live at the Village Vangard
Columbia
ESKA - Dear Evelyn
Album ESKA
Naim Edge
Ill Considered - Building Bridges
Album Ill Considered
Ill Considered Music
Grant Green - It Ain’t Necessarily So
Album Nigeria
Blue Note
Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers - I Jool Omo
Album African Party
Freestyle
Binker and Moses - How Land Learnt to Be Still
Album Alive in the East ?
Gearbox
Fabrice Martinez Chut ! - Roots
Album Rebirth Reverse
ONJ Records
Betty Wright - Clean Up Woman
Album I Love The Way You Love
Alston
Uri Caine,C McBride - Mister Magic/ Just the 2 of Us
Album The Philadelphia experiment
Ropeadope
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration