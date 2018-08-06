La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Wright, Fabrice Martinez, Binker and Moses, Sam Cooke and more

Ce soir, nous sommes perdus, et Sam Cooke part à notre recherche. On nous cherche du côté des villes, on nous cherche en Angleterre, on nous cherche au Nigeria... Mais avons-nous seulement envie d'être retrouvés ?

Programmation musicale

Sam Cooke - Lost and Lookin

Album Night Beat

RCA Legacy

Woody Shaw - Seventh Avenue - Live

Album Stepping Stone, Live at the Village Vangard

Columbia

ESKA - Dear Evelyn

Album ESKA

Naim Edge

Ill Considered - Building Bridges

Album Ill Considered

Ill Considered Music

Grant Green - It Ain’t Necessarily So

Album Nigeria

Blue Note

Ginger Johnson and His African Messengers - I Jool Omo

Album African Party

Freestyle

Binker and Moses - How Land Learnt to Be Still

Album Alive in the East ?

Gearbox

Fabrice Martinez Chut ! - Roots

Album Rebirth Reverse

ONJ Records

Betty Wright - Clean Up Woman

Album I Love The Way You Love

Alston

Uri Caine,C McBride - Mister Magic/ Just the 2 of Us

Album The Philadelphia experiment

Ropeadope