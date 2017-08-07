Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 29 août 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, Rhoda Scott, Jack DeJohnette, Hiromi and more
Rois et Reines.
Ce soir, Banzzaï est un royaume, tenus par des reines et des rois qui n'ont pas froid aux yeux. Leurs terres sont immenses, parcourues de groove et les notes y circulent librement. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï !
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Betty Harris
Trouble with my loverBetty HarrisALBUM : The lost queen of new orleans soulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDS
19:05
Philly Joe Jones, Elvin Jones
Le roiPhilly Joe JonesALBUM : Together !LABEL : ATLANTIC
19:12
Rhoda Scott & Lady Quartet
I wanna moveRhoda Scott & Lady QuartetALBUM : We free queensLABEL : SUNSET RECORDS
19:16
Gregory Porter
French african queenGregory PorterALBUM : Take me to the alley (Deluxe Edition)LABEL : BLUE NOTE
19:21
Milt Jackson, Brown Ray Big Band
Queen mother stompBrown Ray Big Band, Milt JacksonALBUM : Memphis JacksonLABEL : IMPULSE
19:27
The Trio Project , Hiromi
SeekerThe Trio ProjectALBUM : AliveLABEL : TELARC
19:36
Nils Landgren Funk Unit, Ray Parker Jr
UnbreakableNils Landgren Funk UnitALBUM : UnbreakableLABEL : ACT
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration