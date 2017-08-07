Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Mardi 29 août 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, Rhoda Scott, Jack DeJohnette, Hiromi and more

Rois et Reines.

Betty Harris, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, Banzzaï est un royaume, tenus par des reines et des rois qui n'ont pas froid aux yeux. Leurs terres sont immenses, parcourues de groove et les notes y circulent librement. Bienvenue, c'est Banzzaï !

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Betty Harris

    Trouble with my lover

    Betty HarrisALBUM : The lost queen of new orleans soulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDS
    Trouble with my lover
    19:05
    Philly Joe Jones, Elvin Jones

    Le roi

    Philly Joe JonesALBUM : Together !LABEL : ATLANTIC
    Le roi
    19:12
    Rhoda Scott & Lady Quartet

    I wanna move

    Rhoda Scott & Lady QuartetALBUM : We free queensLABEL : SUNSET RECORDS
    I wanna move
    19:16
    Gregory Porter

    French african queen

    Gregory PorterALBUM : Take me to the alley (Deluxe Edition)LABEL : BLUE NOTE
    French african queen
    19:21
    Milt Jackson, Brown Ray Big Band

    Queen mother stomp

    Brown Ray Big Band, Milt JacksonALBUM : Memphis JacksonLABEL : IMPULSE
    Queen mother stomp
    19:27
    The Trio Project , Hiromi

    Seeker

    The Trio ProjectALBUM : AliveLABEL : TELARC
    Seeker
    19:36
    Nils Landgren Funk Unit, Ray Parker Jr

    Unbreakable

    Nils Landgren Funk UnitALBUM : UnbreakableLABEL : ACT
    Unbreakable
