Vendredi 29 septembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, BadBadNotGood, Michel Camilo and more

Voilà les Bad Boys.

On ne sait pas trop d'où il vient, ce drôle de type chanté par Betty Harris. De Tokyo ? Des Caraïbes ? Une chose est sûre : c'est une canaille. Un "Mean Boy" qui comme tout bon marlou, ne se déplace jamais sans sa bande. Attention... voilà les mauvaises graines, dans Banzzaï !

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Betty Harris

    Mean man

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : The lost queen of new orleans soulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    Mean man
    19:04
    Joris Posthumus Group

    Tokyo's bad boys

    Joris PosthumusALBUM : Tokyo's Bad BoysLABEL : CHALLENGE RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    Tokyo's bad boys
    19:12
    Lou Rawls

    Mean old world

    Big Bill BroonzyALBUM : The best of Lou Rawls : The Capitol jazz & blues sessionsLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
    Mean old world
    19:16
    Badbadnotgood Et Leland White

    Confessions

    Hansen, Sowinsky, Tavares, WhittyALBUM : IIILABEL : INNOVATIVE LEISUREANNÉE : 2014
    Confessions
    19:21
    Ralph Lavital

    Big in

    Ralph LavitalALBUM : CarnavalLABEL : JAZZ FAMILYANNÉE : 2016
    Big in
    19:27
    Michel Camilo

    Caribe

    Michel CamiloALBUM : Michel CamiloLABEL : PORTRAITANNÉE : 1988
    Caribe
    19:36
    Louis Hayes, Gregory Porter

    Song for my father (feat. Gregory Porter)

    Ellen May Shashoyan, Horace SilverALBUM : Serenade for HoraceLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
    Song for my father (feat. Gregory Porter)
    19:43
    Louis Hayes, Woody Shaw

    Jean-Marie

    Woody Shaw - Woody Shaw QuintetALBUM : Lausanne 1977LABEL : TCOB (OU TOBC)ANNÉE : 1996
    Jean-Marie
    19:56
    Gillian Hills

    Jean-Lou

    Charles AznavourALBUM : Twistin the rock /Vol.9LABEL : BARCLAYANNÉE : 2002
    Jean-Lou
