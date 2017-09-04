Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 29 septembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Harris, BadBadNotGood, Michel Camilo and more
Voilà les Bad Boys.
On ne sait pas trop d'où il vient, ce drôle de type chanté par Betty Harris. De Tokyo ? Des Caraïbes ? Une chose est sûre : c'est une canaille. Un "Mean Boy" qui comme tout bon marlou, ne se déplace jamais sans sa bande. Attention... voilà les mauvaises graines, dans Banzzaï !
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Betty Harris
Mean manAllen ToussaintALBUM : The lost queen of new orleans soulLABEL : SOUL JAZZ RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
19:04
Joris Posthumus Group
Tokyo's bad boysJoris PosthumusALBUM : Tokyo's Bad BoysLABEL : CHALLENGE RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
19:12
Lou Rawls
Mean old worldBig Bill BroonzyALBUM : The best of Lou Rawls : The Capitol jazz & blues sessionsLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
19:16
Badbadnotgood Et Leland White
ConfessionsHansen, Sowinsky, Tavares, WhittyALBUM : IIILABEL : INNOVATIVE LEISUREANNÉE : 2014
19:21
Ralph Lavital
Big inRalph LavitalALBUM : CarnavalLABEL : JAZZ FAMILYANNÉE : 2016
19:27
Michel Camilo
CaribeMichel CamiloALBUM : Michel CamiloLABEL : PORTRAITANNÉE : 1988
19:36
Louis Hayes, Gregory Porter
Song for my father (feat. Gregory Porter)Ellen May Shashoyan, Horace SilverALBUM : Serenade for HoraceLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
19:43
Louis Hayes, Woody Shaw
Jean-MarieWoody Shaw - Woody Shaw QuintetALBUM : Lausanne 1977LABEL : TCOB (OU TOBC)ANNÉE : 1996
19:56
Gillian Hills
Jean-LouCharles AznavourALBUM : Twistin the rock /Vol.9LABEL : BARCLAYANNÉE : 2002
