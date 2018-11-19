Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 11 décembre 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Lester Young & more

Social Call.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Lester Young & more
Betty Carter, © Getty / Paul Bergen

Ce soir, Betty Carter rend une visite de courtoisie à son ancien amant. On ne serait pas étonnée qu'elle lui chante "Lover come back to me". Après tout, il faut être deux pour danser le tango...

Social Call
Social Call

Programmation musicale

Betty Carter - Social Call
Album Social Call
Columbia

Ben Webster Quintet - Lover come Back to Me
Album Soulville
Verve

Ill Considered - Dawn Lit Metropolis
 Album Ill Considered
Ill Considered

The Fontanelles - Afrocat
Album Horns of Freedom
First Word Records

Morris Wilson - Paul’s Ark
Compilation Spiritual Jazz
Jazzman

Lester Young, Oscar Peterson Trio - (It Takes) Two to Tango
Album Lester Young With the Oscar Peterson Trio
Verve

Laurent Bonnot - The Secret Trip
Album Black Lion
Jazz Family

Time Grove - Roy the King
Single de 2018
Wah Wah 45s

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor
Album Sauvages Formes
Bongo Joe

Ruth Brown - Wild Wild Young Men
Single de 1953
Atlantic

Cyrus Chestnut - Lord, Lord, Lord
 Album Revelation
Atlantic

