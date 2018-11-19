La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Lester Young & more
Social Call.
Ce soir, Betty Carter rend une visite de courtoisie à son ancien amant. On ne serait pas étonnée qu'elle lui chante "Lover come back to me". Après tout, il faut être deux pour danser le tango...
Programmation musicale
Betty Carter - Social Call
Album Social Call
Columbia
Ben Webster Quintet - Lover come Back to Me
Album Soulville
Verve
Ill Considered - Dawn Lit Metropolis
Album Ill Considered
Ill Considered
The Fontanelles - Afrocat
Album Horns of Freedom
First Word Records
Morris Wilson - Paul’s Ark
Compilation Spiritual Jazz
Jazzman
Lester Young, Oscar Peterson Trio - (It Takes) Two to Tango
Album Lester Young With the Oscar Peterson Trio
Verve
Laurent Bonnot - The Secret Trip
Album Black Lion
Jazz Family
Time Grove - Roy the King
Single de 2018
Wah Wah 45s
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor
Album Sauvages Formes
Bongo Joe
Ruth Brown - Wild Wild Young Men
Single de 1953
Atlantic
Cyrus Chestnut - Lord, Lord, Lord
Album Revelation
Atlantic
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration