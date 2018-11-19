La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, Lester Young & more

Ce soir, Betty Carter rend une visite de courtoisie à son ancien amant. On ne serait pas étonnée qu'elle lui chante "Lover come back to me". Après tout, il faut être deux pour danser le tango...

Programmation musicale

Betty Carter - Social Call

Album Social Call

Columbia

Ben Webster Quintet - Lover come Back to Me

Album Soulville

Verve

Ill Considered - Dawn Lit Metropolis

Album Ill Considered

Ill Considered

The Fontanelles - Afrocat

Album Horns of Freedom

First Word Records

Morris Wilson - Paul’s Ark

Compilation Spiritual Jazz

Jazzman

Lester Young, Oscar Peterson Trio - (It Takes) Two to Tango

Album Lester Young With the Oscar Peterson Trio

Verve

Laurent Bonnot - The Secret Trip

Album Black Lion

Jazz Family

Time Grove - Roy the King

Single de 2018

Wah Wah 45s

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Across the Moor

Album Sauvages Formes

Bongo Joe

Ruth Brown - Wild Wild Young Men

Single de 1953

Atlantic

Cyrus Chestnut - Lord, Lord, Lord

Album Revelation

Atlantic