La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Bobby Timmons, Nils Landgren and more

Romantic ?.
Etre ou ne pas être romantique ? C'est la question que se pose Betty Carter, en début d'émission. Nous ne trancherons pas pour elle, mais nous verrons que l'on peut être romantique... sans forcément sortir les violons !
Betty Carter - Isn’t it Romantic
Album Inside Betty Carter
Parlophone UK
Harold Mabern - Greasy Kid Stuff
Album Greasy Kid Stuff
Fantasy Records
Harold Mabern (ft Norah Jones) - Fools Rush In
Album Afro Blue
Smoke Sessions Records
Bobby Timmons - Malice Towards None
Album Born to be Blue !
Riverside
Marc Copland and John Abercrombie - Left Behind
Album Speak to Me
Pirouet
Nils Landgren, Ulf Wakenius, L Danielsson - Come Together
Compilation 25 magic years, the jubilee album
ACT
Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien, Andreas Schaerer, Michel Wollny – B and H
Compilation 25 magic years, the jubilee album
ACT
Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say
Album The Lost and Found
Obliqsound
Ahmad Jamal - Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Album Marseille
Jazz Village
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration