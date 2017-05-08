Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 1 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Bobby Timmons, Nils Landgren and more

Romantic ?.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Betty Carter, Bobby Timmons, Nils Landgren and more
Betty Carter, © Brian McMillen

Etre ou ne pas être romantique ? C'est la question que se pose Betty Carter, en début d'émission. Nous ne trancherons pas pour elle, mais nous verrons que l'on peut être romantique... sans forcément sortir les violons !

Programmation musicale

Betty Carter - Isn’t it Romantic
Album Inside Betty Carter
Parlophone UK

Inside Betty Carter

Harold Mabern - Greasy Kid Stuff
Album Greasy Kid Stuff
Fantasy Records

Greasy Kid Stuff

Harold Mabern (ft Norah Jones) - Fools Rush In
Album Afro Blue
Smoke Sessions Records

Afro Blue

Bobby Timmons - Malice Towards None
Album Born to be Blue !
Riverside

Born to be Blue

Marc Copland and John Abercrombie - Left Behind
Album Speak to Me
Pirouet

Speak to Me

Nils Landgren, Ulf Wakenius, L Danielsson - Come Together
Compilation 25 magic years, the jubilee album
ACT

25 magic years, the jubilee album

Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien, Andreas Schaerer, Michel WollnyB and H
Compilation 25 magic years, the jubilee album
ACT

25 magic years, the jubilee album

Gretchen Parlato - All That I Can Say
Album The Lost and Found
Obliqsound

The Lost and Found

Ahmad Jamal - Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Album Marseille
Jazz Village

Marseille
