La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bessie Smith, Duke Jordan, Gene Harris, Nat Adderley and more
Radio métro.
Ce soir, on descend dans les profondeurs... du métro! On arpente ses couloirs en passants pressés, se cognant dans les notes qui nous doublent, filant à tout allure vers nos différentes stations. C'est que nous avons rendez-vous avec Nat Adderley, les Too Many Zooz, le Paris Jazz Big Band, ou Duke Jordan. Composez vos billets, et... en voiture !
Programmation musicale
Barbara Caroll - Down in the Depths of the 90th Floor
Album Barbara Carroll trio - Complete 1951-1956 recordings / Volume 1
Jazz Connections JC 2001
Nat Adderley Quintet - The Chant
Album Workin’ Live in Subway Vol 1
Timeless Records CD SJP 387
Duke Jordan Trio- Subway Inn
Album Two Loves
Steeplechase SCCD-31024
Paris Jazz Big Band - Métropolitain
Album Paris 24h
Cristal CRCD 0401
Too Many Zooz - Kings Avenue (ft Corey Henry)
Album Subway Gawds
Too Many Zooz
Chris Morrissey - Roman subway
Album North Hero
Sunnyside SSC 1332
Bessie Smith - Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down
Album The Bessie Smith story / Vol 1
CBS 62 377
Tiny Parham - Subway Sobs
Album Tiny Parham and his musicians
RCA 741 090
Gene Harris - Put On Train
Album Blue Break Beats
Blue Note 60075368668
Joe Bataan - Subway Joe
Album Fania/The 75 greatest Fania songs
Fania/Wagram
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration