La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bessie Smith, Duke Jordan, Gene Harris, Nat Adderley and more

Ce soir, on descend dans les profondeurs... du métro! On arpente ses couloirs en passants pressés, se cognant dans les notes qui nous doublent, filant à tout allure vers nos différentes stations. C'est que nous avons rendez-vous avec Nat Adderley, les Too Many Zooz, le Paris Jazz Big Band, ou Duke Jordan. Composez vos billets, et... en voiture !

Programmation musicale

Barbara Caroll - Down in the Depths of the 90th Floor

Album Barbara Carroll trio - Complete 1951-1956 recordings / Volume 1

Jazz Connections JC 2001

Nat Adderley Quintet - The Chant

Album Workin’ Live in Subway Vol 1

Timeless Records CD SJP 387

Duke Jordan Trio- Subway Inn

Album Two Loves

Steeplechase SCCD-31024

Paris Jazz Big Band - Métropolitain

Album Paris 24h

Cristal CRCD 0401

Too Many Zooz - Kings Avenue (ft Corey Henry)

Album Subway Gawds

Too Many Zooz

Chris Morrissey - Roman subway

Album North Hero

Sunnyside SSC 1332

Bessie Smith - Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down

Album The Bessie Smith story / Vol 1

CBS 62 377

Tiny Parham - Subway Sobs

Album Tiny Parham and his musicians

RCA 741 090

Gene Harris - Put On Train

Album Blue Break Beats

Blue Note 60075368668

Joe Bataan - Subway Joe

Album Fania/The 75 greatest Fania songs

Fania/Wagram