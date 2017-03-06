Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Jeudi 30 mars 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bessie Smith, Duke Jordan, Gene Harris, Nat Adderley and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bessie Smith, Duke Jordan, Gene Harris, Nat Adderley and more
Ce soir, on descend dans les profondeurs... du métro! On arpente ses couloirs en passants pressés, se cognant dans les notes qui nous doublent, filant à tout allure vers nos différentes stations. C'est que nous avons rendez-vous avec Nat Adderley, les Too Many Zooz, le Paris Jazz Big Band, ou Duke Jordan. Composez vos billets, et... en voiture !

Barbara Caroll - Down in the Depths of the 90th Floor
Album Barbara Carroll trio - Complete 1951-1956 recordings / Volume 1
Jazz Connections JC 2001

Nat Adderley Quintet - The Chant
Album Workin’ Live in Subway Vol 1
Timeless Records CD SJP 387

Duke Jordan Trio- Subway Inn
Album Two Loves
Steeplechase SCCD-31024

Paris Jazz Big Band - Métropolitain
Album Paris 24h
Cristal CRCD 0401

Too Many Zooz - Kings Avenue (ft Corey Henry)
Album Subway Gawds
Too Many Zooz

Chris Morrissey - Roman subway
Album North Hero
Sunnyside SSC 1332

Bessie Smith - Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down
Album The Bessie Smith story / Vol 1
CBS 62 377

Tiny Parham - Subway Sobs
Album Tiny Parham and his musicians
RCA 741 090

Gene Harris - Put On Train
Album Blue Break Beats
Blue Note 60075368668

Joe Bataan - Subway Joe
Album Fania/The 75 greatest Fania songs
Fania/Wagram

