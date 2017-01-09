Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 30 janvier 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie (2/2), Nina Simone, Yusef Lateef, Herbie Hancock and more

Deuxième partie de notre Banzzaï autour de l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie (2/2), Nina Simone, Yusef Lateef, Herbie Hancock and more
Bernard Purdie

En plus de sa carrière en leader, Bernard Purdie peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Eddie Harris, Nina Simone, Albert Ayler, Gato Barbieri et d'autres encore ! A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - The House of The Rising Sun
Album Nina Simone sings the blues
RCA

Nina Simone sings the blues
Nina Simone sings the blues

Eddie Harris and Les McCann - Shorty Rides Again
Album Second Movement
Rhino

Second Movement
Second Movement

James Brown - Kansas City
Album Cold Sweat
Polydor

Cold Sweat
Cold Sweat

Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market
Album Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42°30 longitude 83°
Atlantic

Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42°30 longitude 83°
Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42°30 longitude 83°

Gato Barbieri - El Arriero
Album El Pampero
Flying Dutchman FD 10151

El Pampero
El Pampero

Lou Donaldson - Herman’s Mambo
Album Sweet Lou
Blue Note

Sweet Lou
Sweet Lou

Herbie Hancock - Fat Mama
Album Fat Albert Rotunda
Warner

Fat Albert Rotunda
Fat Albert Rotunda

Gil Scott Heron - Lady Day and John Coltrane
Album Pieces of a Man
Flying Dutchman

Pieces of a Man
Pieces of a Man

Miles Davis - Red China Blues
Album Get Up With It
Columbia 88697524922-44

Get Up With It
Get Up With It

Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love
Album Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway
Atlantic 82794-2

Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway
Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 27 janvier 2017
55 min
La programmation jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie, les baguettes magiques (1/2)
émission suivante
mardi 31 janvier 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Serge Gainsbourg, Charlie Parker, Pierrick Pedron, Donald Byrd and more