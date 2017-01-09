La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie (2/2), Nina Simone, Yusef Lateef, Herbie Hancock and more
Deuxième partie de notre Banzzaï autour de l'immense batteur américain Bernard Purdie.
En plus de sa carrière en leader, Bernard Purdie peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Eddie Harris, Nina Simone, Albert Ayler, Gato Barbieri et d'autres encore ! A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).
Programmation musicale
Nina Simone - The House of The Rising Sun
Album Nina Simone sings the blues
RCA
Eddie Harris and Les McCann - Shorty Rides Again
Album Second Movement
Rhino
James Brown - Kansas City
Album Cold Sweat
Polydor
Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market
Album Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42°30 longitude 83°
Atlantic
Gato Barbieri - El Arriero
Album El Pampero
Flying Dutchman FD 10151
Lou Donaldson - Herman’s Mambo
Album Sweet Lou
Blue Note
Herbie Hancock - Fat Mama
Album Fat Albert Rotunda
Warner
Gil Scott Heron - Lady Day and John Coltrane
Album Pieces of a Man
Flying Dutchman
Miles Davis - Red China Blues
Album Get Up With It
Columbia 88697524922-44
Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love
Album Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway
Atlantic 82794-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration