La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bernard Purdie (2/2), Nina Simone, Yusef Lateef, Herbie Hancock and more

En plus de sa carrière en leader, Bernard Purdie peut se targuer d'avoir enregistré avec Eddie Harris, Nina Simone, Albert Ayler, Gato Barbieri et d'autres encore ! A vos baguettes (magiques bien sûr).

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - The House of The Rising Sun

Album Nina Simone sings the blues

RCA

Eddie Harris and Les McCann - Shorty Rides Again

Album Second Movement

Rhino

James Brown - Kansas City

Album Cold Sweat

Polydor

Yusef Lateef - Eastern Market

Album Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42°30 longitude 83°

Atlantic

Gato Barbieri - El Arriero

Album El Pampero

Flying Dutchman FD 10151

Lou Donaldson - Herman’s Mambo

Album Sweet Lou

Blue Note

Herbie Hancock - Fat Mama

Album Fat Albert Rotunda

Warner

Gil Scott Heron - Lady Day and John Coltrane

Album Pieces of a Man

Flying Dutchman

Miles Davis - Red China Blues

Album Get Up With It

Columbia 88697524922-44

Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway - Where is the Love

Album Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

Atlantic 82794-2