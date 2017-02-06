Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 28 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Benny Goodman, Takuya Kuroda, Macha Gharibian, Benoit Delbecq and more

Fatigués, mais toujours prêts.

Pearl Bailey

Elle est fatiguée, ce soir, Pearl Bailey. Fatiguée de sa vie, de ce blues qui lui colle aux tripes, fatiguée. Une seule solution, pour elle et pour nous : dépêcher des notes et des sons vitaminés, pour remplir d'énergie tous ces corps vidés !

Programmation musicale

Pearl Bailey - Tired
Album BD Music et Cabu Presents 50 Singing Ladies
Bd Music 73158

BD Music et Cabu Presents 50 Singing Ladies
BD Music et Cabu Presents 50 Singing Ladies

Benny Goodman - Sing, Sing, Sing (parts 1 &amp;amp; 2) (live)
BO The Benny Goodman Story
Blue Note 0724383356928

The Benny Goodman Story
The Benny Goodman Story

Takuya Kuroda (ft Antibalas) - Think Twice
Album Zigzagger
Concord

Zigzagger
Zigzagger

Jacky Terrasson et Stéphane Belmondo - Hand in Hand
Album Mother
Impulse !

Mother
Mother

Benoit Delbecq 3 - Le Ruisseau
Album Ink
Clean Feed CF340CD

Ink
Ink

LV (ft Tigran Hamasyan) - Ruiselede
Album Ancient Mechanisms
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BWOOD0143CD

Ancient Mechanisms
Ancient Mechanisms

Macha Gharibian - M Train
Album Trans Extended
Jazz Village JV 570132

Trans Extended
Trans Extended

Eddie Jefferson - Take the “A” Train
Album Letter From Home
Riverside RLP 9411

Letter From Home
Letter From Home

Cannonball Adderley - That Funky Train
Album Cannonball Enroute
Mercury MG 20616

Cannonball Enroute
Cannonball Enroute
