La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Benny Goodman, Takuya Kuroda, Macha Gharibian, Benoit Delbecq and more
Fatigués, mais toujours prêts.
Elle est fatiguée, ce soir, Pearl Bailey. Fatiguée de sa vie, de ce blues qui lui colle aux tripes, fatiguée. Une seule solution, pour elle et pour nous : dépêcher des notes et des sons vitaminés, pour remplir d'énergie tous ces corps vidés !
Programmation musicale
Pearl Bailey - Tired
Album BD Music et Cabu Presents 50 Singing Ladies
Bd Music 73158
Benny Goodman - Sing, Sing, Sing (parts 1 &amp; 2) (live)
BO The Benny Goodman Story
Blue Note 0724383356928
Takuya Kuroda (ft Antibalas) - Think Twice
Album Zigzagger
Concord
Jacky Terrasson et Stéphane Belmondo - Hand in Hand
Album Mother
Impulse !
Benoit Delbecq 3 - Le Ruisseau
Album Ink
Clean Feed CF340CD
LV (ft Tigran Hamasyan) - Ruiselede
Album Ancient Mechanisms
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BWOOD0143CD
Macha Gharibian - M Train
Album Trans Extended
Jazz Village JV 570132
Eddie Jefferson - Take the “A” Train
Album Letter From Home
Riverside RLP 9411
Cannonball Adderley - That Funky Train
Album Cannonball Enroute
Mercury MG 20616
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration