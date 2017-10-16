Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 7 novembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Banzzaï Ahmad Jamal !

Banzzaï Ahmad Jamal.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Banzzaï Ahmad Jamal !
Ahmad Jamal, © JM Lubrano

Journée spéciale Ahmad Jamal sur France Musique ! Un excellent prétexte pour flâner dans l'abondante discographie du prodigieux pianiste de Pittsburgh...

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Dinah Washington, Brook Benton

    Baby you've got what it takes

    Dinah WashingtonALBUM : Her greatest hitsLABEL : CHARLY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    Baby you've got what it takes
    19:05
    Ahmad Jamal Trio

    Poinciana

    Ahmad JamalALBUM : At the PershingLABEL : CHESS@ANNÉE : 1958
    Poinciana
    19:15
    Miles Davis

    New rhumba (take 2)

    Miles DavisALBUM : Miles aheadLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1996
    New rhumba (take 2)
    19:21
    Ahmad Jamal's Three Strings

    Billy boy

    Ahmad Jamal's Three StringsALBUM : Jazz & European songs / Vo.2LABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2003
    Billy boy
    19:24
    Marlena Shaw

    Ahmad's blues

    Marlena ShawALBUM : Out of different bagsLABEL : CADETANNÉE : 1967
    Ahmad's blues
    19:28
    Ahamd Jamal

    There are such things

    Ahamd JamalALBUM : At his Best (Extrait)ANNÉE : 1992
    There are such things
    19:31
    Ahmad Jamal

    Bogota

    Richard EvansALBUM : MacanudoLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1962
    Bogota
    19:36
    Ahmad Jamal

    Stolen moments

    Ahmad JamalALBUM : The awakeningLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 1970
    Stolen moments
    19:43
    Ahmad Jamal

    Superstition

    Ahmad JamalALBUM : Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - FunkLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1995
    Superstition
    19:47
    Shirley Horn, Ahmad Jamal

    This is all i ask

    Shirley HornALBUM : May the music never endLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2003
    This is all i ask
    19:54
    Ahmad Jamal

    The line

    Ahmad JamalALBUM : Saturday morningLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2013
    The line
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 6 novembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Valaida Snow, Christian Sands, Fox, Roger Kemp Biwandu and more
émission suivante
mercredi 8 novembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Kyle Eastwood, Marcus Miller, Guilhem Flouzat, Mombasa and more