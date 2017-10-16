Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 7 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Banzzaï Ahmad Jamal !
Banzzaï Ahmad Jamal.
Journée spéciale Ahmad Jamal sur France Musique ! Un excellent prétexte pour flâner dans l'abondante discographie du prodigieux pianiste de Pittsburgh...
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Dinah Washington, Brook Benton
Baby you've got what it takesDinah WashingtonALBUM : Her greatest hitsLABEL : CHARLY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
19:05
Ahmad Jamal Trio
PoincianaAhmad JamalALBUM : At the PershingLABEL : CHESS@ANNÉE : 1958
19:15
Miles Davis
New rhumba (take 2)Miles DavisALBUM : Miles aheadLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1996
19:21
Ahmad Jamal's Three Strings
Billy boyAhmad Jamal's Three StringsALBUM : Jazz & European songs / Vo.2LABEL : SAGAANNÉE : 2003
19:24
Marlena Shaw
Ahmad's bluesMarlena ShawALBUM : Out of different bagsLABEL : CADETANNÉE : 1967
19:28
Ahamd Jamal
There are such thingsAhamd JamalALBUM : At his Best (Extrait)ANNÉE : 1992
19:31
Ahmad Jamal
BogotaRichard EvansALBUM : MacanudoLABEL : ARGOANNÉE : 1962
19:36
Ahmad Jamal
Stolen momentsAhmad JamalALBUM : The awakeningLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 1970
19:43
Ahmad Jamal
SuperstitionAhmad JamalALBUM : Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - FunkLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 1995
19:47
Shirley Horn, Ahmad Jamal
This is all i askShirley HornALBUM : May the music never endLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2003
19:54
Ahmad Jamal
The lineAhmad JamalALBUM : Saturday morningLABEL : JAZZ VILLAGEANNÉE : 2013
