La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Edward Perraud, Buddy Rich and more

Une pluie de batteurs déferle dans Banzzaï. Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Karriem Riggins, Erimaj, Simon Goubert, Edward Perraud... Leurs baguettes sont affutées et le rythme est dans leurs corps, prêt à éclater...

Programmation musicale

Shirley and Lee - I’m Gone

Album New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962

Frémeaux

Buddy Rich Big Band - Big Mama Cass live

Album Mercy, Mercy

World Pacific Jazz

Simon Goubert, Ablaye Cissoko - Sur le pont Faidherbe

Album Au Loin

Les Forces en présence

Elvin Jones, Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita

Album Heavy Sounds

Impulse !

Edward Perraud - Tone It Down

Album Espaces

Label Bleu

Karriem Riggins - Summer Madness S.A.

Album Alone Together

StonesThrow

ERIMAJ - Conflict of a Man

Single de 2013, Plane Jane (et sur compil “Diggin the blogosphere”, H. Sweetness)

Gideon Van Galder - Victory Joy Dance

Album Lighthouse

Rosen

Anne Paceo - Menthe à l’eau

Album Triphase

Laborie

Chico Hamilton - Abdullah and Abraham

Album Peregrinations

Blue Note

Pepper Adams, Tommy Flanagan, Kenny Burrell - Tom’s Thumb

Album Jazzmen Detroit

Savoy