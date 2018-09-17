La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Edward Perraud, Buddy Rich and more
A la baguette.
Une pluie de batteurs déferle dans Banzzaï. Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Karriem Riggins, Erimaj, Simon Goubert, Edward Perraud... Leurs baguettes sont affutées et le rythme est dans leurs corps, prêt à éclater...
Programmation musicale
Shirley and Lee - I’m Gone
Album New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962
Frémeaux
Buddy Rich Big Band - Big Mama Cass live
Album Mercy, Mercy
World Pacific Jazz
Simon Goubert, Ablaye Cissoko - Sur le pont Faidherbe
Album Au Loin
Les Forces en présence
Elvin Jones, Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita
Album Heavy Sounds
Impulse !
Edward Perraud - Tone It Down
Album Espaces
Label Bleu
Karriem Riggins - Summer Madness S.A.
Album Alone Together
StonesThrow
ERIMAJ - Conflict of a Man
Single de 2013, Plane Jane (et sur compil “Diggin the blogosphere”, H. Sweetness)
Gideon Van Galder - Victory Joy Dance
Album Lighthouse
Rosen
Anne Paceo - Menthe à l’eau
Album Triphase
Laborie
Chico Hamilton - Abdullah and Abraham
Album Peregrinations
Blue Note
Pepper Adams, Tommy Flanagan, Kenny Burrell - Tom’s Thumb
Album Jazzmen Detroit
Savoy
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration