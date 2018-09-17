Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 8 octobre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Edward Perraud, Buddy Rich and more

A la baguette.

Anne Paceo, © Sylvain Gripoix/annepaceo.com

Une pluie de batteurs déferle dans Banzzaï. Anne Paceo, Chico Hamilton, Karriem Riggins, Erimaj, Simon Goubert, Edward Perraud... Leurs baguettes sont affutées et le rythme est dans leurs corps, prêt à éclater...

Programmation musicale

Shirley and Lee - I’m Gone
Album New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962
Frémeaux

New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962
New Orleans Roots of Soul 1941-1962

Buddy Rich Big Band - Big Mama Cass live
 Album Mercy, Mercy
World Pacific Jazz

Mercy, Mercy
Mercy, Mercy

Simon Goubert, Ablaye Cissoko - Sur le pont Faidherbe
 Album Au Loin
Les Forces en présence

Au Loin
Au Loin

Elvin Jones, Richard Davis - Raunchy Rita
Album Heavy Sounds
Impulse !

Heavy Sounds
Heavy Sounds

Edward Perraud - Tone It Down
Album Espaces
Label Bleu

Espaces
Espaces

Karriem Riggins - Summer Madness S.A.
Album Alone Together
StonesThrow

Alone Together
Alone Together

ERIMAJ - Conflict of a Man
Single de 2013, Plane Jane (et sur compil “Diggin the blogosphere”, H. Sweetness)

Diggin the blogosphere
Diggin the blogosphere

Gideon Van Galder - Victory Joy Dance
Album Lighthouse
Rosen

Lighthouse
Lighthouse

Anne Paceo - Menthe à l’eau
Album Triphase
Laborie

Triphase
Triphase

Chico Hamilton - Abdullah and Abraham
Album Peregrinations
Blue Note

Peregrinations
Peregrinations

Pepper Adams, Tommy Flanagan, Kenny Burrell - Tom’s Thumb
 Album Jazzmen Detroit
Savoy

Jazzmen Detroit
Jazzmen Detroit
