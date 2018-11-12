La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ann Robinson, Paolo Fresu, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Mammal Hands and more

Ce n'est pas à un vieux singe qu'on apprend à faire des grimaces. Et des vieux singes, il y en a plein les notes, ce soir. Alors, grimacez, avec Oscar Brown Jr, Roland Kirk, et Paolo Fresu ! C'est Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

Oscar Brown Jr. - Signifyin’ Monkey

Album Sin & Soul

Columbia

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - The Monkey Thing

Album Kirk in Copenhagen

Mercury

Kenny Burrell, Jack Mc Duff Quartet - Grease Monkey

Album Crash !

Prestige

Ann Robinson, Freedom Now Brothers - You Did It

Single de 1969

All Brothers

Mammal Hands - Think Anything

Album Floa

Gondwana

Nat Birchall - Nica’s Dance

Album Akhenaten

Gondwana

John Ellis - Unidentical Twins

Album Evolution : Seeds and Streams

Gondwana

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Africaine

Album Africaine

Blue Note

Paolo Fresu Sextet - Monkeys

Album Ensalada Mistica

Splasc(h) Records

Tok Tok Tok - Monkey-see and Monkey-do

Album 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Einstein Music