La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ann Robinson, Paolo Fresu, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Mammal Hands and more
Avec les singes.
Ce n'est pas à un vieux singe qu'on apprend à faire des grimaces. Et des vieux singes, il y en a plein les notes, ce soir. Alors, grimacez, avec Oscar Brown Jr, Roland Kirk, et Paolo Fresu ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Oscar Brown Jr. - Signifyin’ Monkey
Album Sin & Soul
Columbia
Rahsaan Roland Kirk - The Monkey Thing
Album Kirk in Copenhagen
Mercury
Kenny Burrell, Jack Mc Duff Quartet - Grease Monkey
Album Crash !
Prestige
Ann Robinson, Freedom Now Brothers - You Did It
Single de 1969
All Brothers
Mammal Hands - Think Anything
Album Floa
Gondwana
Nat Birchall - Nica’s Dance
Album Akhenaten
Gondwana
John Ellis - Unidentical Twins
Album Evolution : Seeds and Streams
Gondwana
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Africaine
Album Africaine
Blue Note
Paolo Fresu Sextet - Monkeys
Album Ensalada Mistica
Splasc(h) Records
Tok Tok Tok - Monkey-see and Monkey-do
Album 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Einstein Music
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration