Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 5 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ann Robinson, Paolo Fresu, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Mammal Hands and more

Avec les singes.

Paolo Fresu, © Philippe Marchin

Ce n'est pas à un vieux singe qu'on apprend à faire des grimaces. Et des vieux singes, il y en a plein les notes, ce soir. Alors, grimacez, avec Oscar Brown Jr, Roland Kirk, et Paolo Fresu ! C'est Banzzaï.

Oscar Brown Jr. - Signifyin’ Monkey
Album Sin & Soul
Columbia

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - The Monkey Thing
Album  Kirk in Copenhagen
Mercury

Kenny Burrell, Jack Mc Duff Quartet - Grease Monkey
 Album Crash !
Prestige

Ann Robinson, Freedom Now Brothers - You Did It
Single de 1969
All Brothers

Mammal Hands - Think Anything
Album Floa
Gondwana

Nat Birchall - Nica’s Dance
Album Akhenaten
Gondwana

John Ellis - Unidentical Twins
Album Evolution : Seeds and Streams
Gondwana

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Africaine
Album Africaine
Blue Note

Paolo Fresu Sextet - Monkeys
Album Ensalada Mistica
Splasc(h) Records

Tok Tok Tok - Monkey-see and Monkey-do
Album 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
Einstein Music

