Mercredi 24 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Ilhan Ersahin, Horace Silver, Andy Bey and more

Anita O’Day, © Getty / Tom Copi

Ce soir, notre destin est entre les mains d'un drôle de prêtre. Il swingue lorsqu'il prêche, et ses paroles nous emmènent loin, des rivages de la Mer Noire jusqu'au bout des Caraïbes. Il risque de faire chaud, et nous allons finir tard. Vous le suivez, ce prêtre ? Nous, oui.

Andy Bey, The Bey Sisters - The Swingin’ Preacher
Album Now! Hear!
Prestige PRCD 24245-2

Now! Hear!
Now! Hear!

Horace Silver - The Preacher
Album Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers
Blue Note BST 81 518

Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers
Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers

Vulfpeck - Beastly
Album Mit Peck
Vulf Records

Mit Peck
Mit Peck

Galt MacDermot, Tom Pierson - Aquarius
Album Hair: Original Soundtrack Recording
RCA 07863678122

Hair: Original Soundtrack Recording
Hair: Original Soundtrack Recording

Kerem Görsev - Black Sea
Album Meeting Point
Dogan Music Company

Meeting Point
Meeting Point

Ilhan Ersahin - Ennio
Album Harikalar Diyarı (Wonderland)
Double Moon DM0017

Harikalar Diyarı (Wonderland)
Harikalar Diyarı (Wonderland)

IIro Rantala - Taksim By Night
Album How Long Is Now?
ACT ACT98232

How Long Is Now?
How Long Is Now?

The Lyman Woodard Organization - Cheeba
Album Saturday Night Special
Strata

Saturday Night Special
Saturday Night Special

Anita O’Day - Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
Album Sings the Winners
Verve 837939-2

Sings the Winners
Sings the Winners

Ruben Gonzalez - Mandinga
Album Introducing
World Circuit

Introducing
Introducing
L'équipe de l'émission :
