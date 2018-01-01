La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Ilhan Ersahin, Horace Silver, Andy Bey and more

Ce soir, notre destin est entre les mains d'un drôle de prêtre. Il swingue lorsqu'il prêche, et ses paroles nous emmènent loin, des rivages de la Mer Noire jusqu'au bout des Caraïbes. Il risque de faire chaud, et nous allons finir tard. Vous le suivez, ce prêtre ? Nous, oui.

Programmation musicale

Andy Bey, The Bey Sisters - The Swingin’ Preacher

Album Now! Hear!

Prestige PRCD 24245-2

Horace Silver - The Preacher

Album Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers

Blue Note BST 81 518

Vulfpeck - Beastly

Album Mit Peck

Vulf Records

Galt MacDermot, Tom Pierson - Aquarius

Album Hair: Original Soundtrack Recording

RCA 07863678122

Kerem Görsev - Black Sea

Album Meeting Point

Dogan Music Company

Ilhan Ersahin - Ennio

Album Harikalar Diyarı (Wonderland)

Double Moon DM0017

IIro Rantala - Taksim By Night

Album How Long Is Now?

ACT ACT98232

The Lyman Woodard Organization - Cheeba

Album Saturday Night Special

Strata

Anita O’Day - Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)

Album Sings the Winners

Verve 837939-2

Ruben Gonzalez - Mandinga

Album Introducing

World Circuit