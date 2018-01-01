La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Ilhan Ersahin, Horace Silver, Andy Bey and more
The Preacher.
Ce soir, notre destin est entre les mains d'un drôle de prêtre. Il swingue lorsqu'il prêche, et ses paroles nous emmènent loin, des rivages de la Mer Noire jusqu'au bout des Caraïbes. Il risque de faire chaud, et nous allons finir tard. Vous le suivez, ce prêtre ? Nous, oui.
Programmation musicale
Andy Bey, The Bey Sisters - The Swingin’ Preacher
Album Now! Hear!
Prestige PRCD 24245-2
Horace Silver - The Preacher
Album Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers
Blue Note BST 81 518
Vulfpeck - Beastly
Album Mit Peck
Vulf Records
Galt MacDermot, Tom Pierson - Aquarius
Album Hair: Original Soundtrack Recording
RCA 07863678122
Kerem Görsev - Black Sea
Album Meeting Point
Dogan Music Company
Ilhan Ersahin - Ennio
Album Harikalar Diyarı (Wonderland)
Double Moon DM0017
IIro Rantala - Taksim By Night
Album How Long Is Now?
ACT ACT98232
The Lyman Woodard Organization - Cheeba
Album Saturday Night Special
Strata
Anita O’Day - Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
Album Sings the Winners
Verve 837939-2
Ruben Gonzalez - Mandinga
Album Introducing
World Circuit
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration