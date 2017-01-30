La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Dinah Washington, Joey Alexander, Yonathan Avishai and more
Peel me a grape.
"Parle moi gentiment, ne te joue pas de moi"... Elle est inflexible, Anita O'Day, ce soir. Et ses envies, elle ne les répètera pas deux fois. Même pas pour les Three Sounds.
Programmation musicale
Anita O’Day and CalTjader - Peel Me a Grape
Album Time for 2
Verve
The Three Sounds - Repeat After Me
Album Soul Symphony
Blue Note
Matthew Halsall and Gondwana Orch (ft J Oniyama) - Only a Woman
Album Into Forever
Gondwana Records
John Coltrane and Paul Quinichette - Cattin’
Album Cattin with Coltrane and Quinichette
Prestige
Dinah Washington - A Foggy Day
Album After Hours With Miss D
EmArcy
Joey Alexander - City Lights
Album Countdown
Motéma
Allen Toussaint - Life - Live
Album The Musical Mojo of Dr John : Celebrating Mac and his music
Concord
Son of Kemet - Play Mass
Album Lest We Forget What we Came here To Do
Naïm Jazz
Yonathan Avishai, Modern Times - The Battle
Album The Parade
Jazz And People
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration