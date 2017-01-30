La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Dinah Washington, Joey Alexander, Yonathan Avishai and more

"Parle moi gentiment, ne te joue pas de moi"... Elle est inflexible, Anita O'Day, ce soir. Et ses envies, elle ne les répètera pas deux fois. Même pas pour les Three Sounds.

Programmation musicale

Anita O’Day and CalTjader - Peel Me a Grape

Album Time for 2

Verve

The Three Sounds - Repeat After Me

Album Soul Symphony

Blue Note

Matthew Halsall and Gondwana Orch (ft J Oniyama) - Only a Woman

Album Into Forever

Gondwana Records

John Coltrane and Paul Quinichette - Cattin’

Album Cattin with Coltrane and Quinichette

Prestige

Dinah Washington - A Foggy Day

Album After Hours With Miss D

EmArcy

Joey Alexander - City Lights

Album Countdown

Motéma

Allen Toussaint - Life - Live

Album The Musical Mojo of Dr John : Celebrating Mac and his music

Concord

Son of Kemet - Play Mass

Album Lest We Forget What we Came here To Do

Naïm Jazz

Yonathan Avishai, Modern Times - The Battle

Album The Parade

Jazz And People