Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 23 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Dinah Washington, Joey Alexander, Yonathan Avishai and more

Peel me a grape.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Dinah Washington, Joey Alexander, Yonathan Avishai and more
Dinah Washington

"Parle moi gentiment, ne te joue pas de moi"... Elle est inflexible, Anita O'Day, ce soir. Et ses envies, elle ne les répètera pas deux fois. Même pas pour les Three Sounds.

Programmation musicale

Anita O’Day and CalTjader - Peel Me a Grape
Album Time for 2
Verve

Time for 2
Time for 2

The Three Sounds - Repeat After Me
Album Soul Symphony
Blue Note

Soul Symphony
Soul Symphony

Matthew Halsall and Gondwana Orch (ft J Oniyama) - Only a Woman
Album Into Forever
Gondwana Records

Into Forever
Into Forever

John Coltrane and Paul Quinichette - Cattin’
Album Cattin with Coltrane and Quinichette
Prestige

Cattin with Coltrane and Quinichette
Cattin with Coltrane and Quinichette

Dinah Washington - A Foggy Day
Album After Hours With Miss D
EmArcy

After Hours With Miss D
After Hours With Miss D

Joey Alexander - City Lights
Album Countdown
Motéma

Countdown
Countdown

Allen Toussaint - Life - Live
Album The Musical Mojo of Dr John : Celebrating Mac and his music
Concord

The Musical Mojo of Dr John: Celebrating Mac and his music
The Musical Mojo of Dr John: Celebrating Mac and his music

Son of Kemet - Play Mass
Album Lest We Forget What we Came here To Do
Naïm Jazz

Lest We Forget What we Came here To Do
Lest We Forget What we Came here To Do

Yonathan Avishai, Modern Times - The Battle
Album The Parade
Jazz And People

The Parade
The Parade
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 22 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chris Connor, Omar Sosa, Brad Mehldau, Bojan Z, Donny McCaslin and more
émission suivante
vendredi 24 février 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Yotam Silberstein, Sophie Alour, Baptiste Herbin, Snarky Puppy and more