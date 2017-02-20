La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Baden Powell, Lucy Dixon, Sidney Bechet, Benny Golson and more

C'est un sacré compositeur, Benny Golson. Et nous ne sommes pas les seuls à le penser. Rien que dans cette émission, ses notes font s'envoler Anita O'Day, Stan Getz, et Art Blakey. Et quand tout le monde aura bien volé, nous atterrirons au Brésil, à la rencontre d'un certain Baden Powell...

Programmation musicale

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Blues March

Album Moanin’

Blue Note 7465162

Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds - Whisper Not

Album Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds

Verve 00600753527047

Chip Wickham - Hit and Run

Single de 2011

LOVEMONK

Benny Golson - Times Past

Album This is For You, John

Timeless CDSJP 235

Stan Getz and Chet Baker - Stablemates

Album The Stockholm Concerts 1983

Verve

Catia Werneck - Tudo Bem

Album Tudo Bem

Cristal CR 228

Baden Powell and Vinicius de Moraes - Canto de Ossanha

Album Tristeza On Guitar

MPS 817 491-2

Gilad Hekselman - Samba Em Preludio

Album Homes

Jazz Village

Lucy Dixon - I’m Living in a Great Big Way

Album Lulu’s Back in Town

SIDE STREET MUSIC

Sidney Bechet - Chant in the Night

Album The Quintessence

Rec 1938 avec Leonard Ware à la guitare

Frémeaux FA 2016/1