Mercredi 15 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Baden Powell, Lucy Dixon, Sidney Bechet, Benny Golson and more

de Benny à Baden.

Benny Golson

C'est un sacré compositeur, Benny Golson. Et nous ne sommes pas les seuls à le penser. Rien que dans cette émission, ses notes font s'envoler Anita O'Day, Stan Getz, et Art Blakey. Et quand tout le monde aura bien volé, nous atterrirons au Brésil, à la rencontre d'un certain Baden Powell...

Programmation musicale

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Blues March
Album Moanin’
Blue Note 7465162

Moanin’
Moanin’

Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds - Whisper Not
Album Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds
Verve 00600753527047

Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds
Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds

Chip Wickham - Hit and Run
Single de 2011
LOVEMONK

Single de 2011
Single de 2011

Benny Golson - Times Past
Album This is For You, John
Timeless CDSJP 235

This is For You, John
This is For You, John

Stan Getz and Chet Baker - Stablemates
Album The Stockholm Concerts 1983
Verve

The Stockholm Concerts 1983
The Stockholm Concerts 1983

Catia Werneck - Tudo Bem
Album Tudo Bem
Cristal CR 228

Tudo Bem
Tudo Bem

Baden Powell and Vinicius de Moraes - Canto de Ossanha
Album Tristeza On Guitar
MPS 817 491-2

Tristeza On Guitar
Tristeza On Guitar

Gilad Hekselman - Samba Em Preludio
Album Homes
Jazz Village

Homes
Homes

Lucy Dixon - I’m Living in a Great Big Way
Album Lulu’s Back in Town
SIDE STREET MUSIC

Lulu’s Back in Town
Lulu’s Back in Town

Sidney Bechet - Chant in the Night
Album The Quintessence
Rec 1938 avec Leonard Ware à la guitare
Frémeaux FA 2016/1

The Quintessence
The Quintessence
