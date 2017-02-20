La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Baden Powell, Lucy Dixon, Sidney Bechet, Benny Golson and more
de Benny à Baden.
C'est un sacré compositeur, Benny Golson. Et nous ne sommes pas les seuls à le penser. Rien que dans cette émission, ses notes font s'envoler Anita O'Day, Stan Getz, et Art Blakey. Et quand tout le monde aura bien volé, nous atterrirons au Brésil, à la rencontre d'un certain Baden Powell...
Programmation musicale
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - Blues March
Album Moanin’
Blue Note 7465162
Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds - Whisper Not
Album Anita O’Day and The Three Sounds
Verve 00600753527047
Chip Wickham - Hit and Run
Single de 2011
LOVEMONK
Benny Golson - Times Past
Album This is For You, John
Timeless CDSJP 235
Stan Getz and Chet Baker - Stablemates
Album The Stockholm Concerts 1983
Verve
Catia Werneck - Tudo Bem
Album Tudo Bem
Cristal CR 228
Baden Powell and Vinicius de Moraes - Canto de Ossanha
Album Tristeza On Guitar
MPS 817 491-2
Gilad Hekselman - Samba Em Preludio
Album Homes
Jazz Village
Lucy Dixon - I’m Living in a Great Big Way
Album Lulu’s Back in Town
SIDE STREET MUSIC
Sidney Bechet - Chant in the Night
Album The Quintessence
Rec 1938 avec Leonard Ware à la guitare
Frémeaux FA 2016/1
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration