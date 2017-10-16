Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 9 novembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andy Bey, Gregory Privat, Sun Ra, Brad Mehldau and more
Scoubidous.
Ce soir, avec Andy Bey, nous fabriquons des scoubidous. Nous tressons des notes, nous assemblons des couleurs, parfois même nous faisons coïncider les odeurs. Le parfum de Gregory Privat et le comptoir de senteurs de Sun Ra se retrouveront ainsi liés, pour le reste de la soirée !
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Andy And The Bey Sisters
ScoubidouAndy And The Bey SistersALBUM : June Richmond Andy BeyLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
19:05
The Eddie Davis -johnny Griffin Quintett
Tin tin deoEddie Lockjaw DavisALBUM : Tough TenorsLABEL : MPS RECORDSANNÉE : 1970
19:16
Eddy Louiss
FlomelaEddy LouissALBUM : FlomelaLABEL : DREYFUSANNÉE : 1996
19:22
LE PARFUMGregory Privat Trio, Gregory Privat, Linley Marthe, Tilo BertholoALBUM : FAMILY TREELABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
19:29
Sun Ra, Pat Patrick
A perfume counterSun RaALBUM : Spaceship lullabyLABEL : UNHEARD MUSIC SERIES
19:30
Brad Mehldau
Smells like teen spiritBrad MehldauALBUM : Ten years solo liveLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2015
19:41
Ben Williams
Strength and beautyBen WilliamsALBUM : Coming of ageLABEL : CONCORD JAZZANNÉE : 2015
19:46
Knut Reiersrud, Eric Bibb
In the pinesKnut ReiersudALBUM : Jazz at Berlin philharmonic VI/ Celtic rootsLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2016
19:52
Kristof Bacso Triad, Lionel Loueke
Hanna is hereKristof Bacso Triad & Lionel LouekeALBUM : Pannon blueLABEL : BMC RECORDS
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration