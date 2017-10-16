Banzzaï
Jeudi 9 novembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andy Bey, Gregory Privat, Sun Ra, Brad Mehldau and more

Scoubidous.

Sun Ra, © Getty / Leni Sinclair

Ce soir, avec Andy Bey, nous fabriquons des scoubidous. Nous tressons des notes, nous assemblons des couleurs, parfois même nous faisons coïncider les odeurs. Le parfum de Gregory Privat et le comptoir de senteurs de Sun Ra se retrouveront ainsi liés, pour le reste de la soirée !

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Andy And The Bey Sisters

    Scoubidou

    Andy And The Bey SistersALBUM : June Richmond Andy BeyLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    Scoubidou
    19:05
    The Eddie Davis -johnny Griffin Quintett

    Tin tin deo

    Eddie Lockjaw DavisALBUM : Tough TenorsLABEL : MPS RECORDSANNÉE : 1970
    Tin tin deo
    19:16
    Eddy Louiss

    Flomela

    Eddy LouissALBUM : FlomelaLABEL : DREYFUSANNÉE : 1996
    Flomela
    19:22

    LE PARFUM

    Gregory Privat Trio, Gregory Privat, Linley Marthe, Tilo BertholoALBUM : FAMILY TREELABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2016
    LE PARFUM
    19:29
    Sun Ra, Pat Patrick

    A perfume counter

    Sun RaALBUM : Spaceship lullabyLABEL : UNHEARD MUSIC SERIES
    A perfume counter
    19:30
    Brad Mehldau

    Smells like teen spirit

    Brad MehldauALBUM : Ten years solo liveLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2015
    Smells like teen spirit
    19:41
    Ben Williams

    Strength and beauty

    Ben WilliamsALBUM : Coming of ageLABEL : CONCORD JAZZANNÉE : 2015
    Strength and beauty
    19:46
    Knut Reiersrud, Eric Bibb

    In the pines

    Knut ReiersudALBUM : Jazz at Berlin philharmonic VI/ Celtic rootsLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2016
    In the pines
    19:52
    Kristof Bacso Triad, Lionel Loueke

    Hanna is here

    Kristof Bacso Triad & Lionel LouekeALBUM : Pannon blueLABEL : BMC RECORDS
    Hanna is here
