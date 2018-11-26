La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andrews Sisters, Michel Legrand, Itamar Borochov, Shai Maestro and more
Si Si.
Ce soir, on pratique notre espagnol, grâce aux Andrews Sisters. On s'entraine à dire "oui", ou plutôt "si"... à toutes les jolies notes de la nuit.
Programmation musicale
The Andrews Sisters - Say “Si Si” - In Spain They Say “Si si” (Para Vigo Me voy)
Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts
Bluebird
Michel Camilo - Para vigo me voy
Album Playing Lecuona
Okeh
Michel Legrand - Siboney
Album Legrand In Rio
Columbia
Willie Bobo - Spanish Grease
Album Spanish Grease
Verve
Freddie Hubbard - Hub’s Nub
Album Open Sesame
Blue Note
Itamar Borochov - Daasa !
Album Blue Nights
Laborie
Oded Tzur - Welcome
Album Translator’s Note
Enja
Theo Bleckmann - Running Up that Hill
Album Hello Earth ! (The Music of Kate Bush)
Winter and Winter
Shai Maestro - New River, New Water
Album The Dream Thief
ECM
Glenn Miller - Tuxedo Junction
Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts
Bluebird
