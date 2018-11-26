Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 21 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andrews Sisters, Michel Legrand, Itamar Borochov, Shai Maestro and more

Si Si.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andrews Sisters, Michel Legrand, Itamar Borochov, Shai Maestro and more
The Andrews Sisters, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on pratique notre espagnol, grâce aux Andrews Sisters. On s'entraine à dire "oui", ou plutôt "si"... à toutes les jolies notes de la nuit.

Si si
Si si

Programmation musicale

The Andrews Sisters - Say “Si Si” - In Spain They Say “Si si” (Para Vigo Me voy)
Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts
Bluebird

Michel Camilo - Para vigo me voy
Album Playing Lecuona
Okeh

Michel Legrand  - Siboney
Album Legrand In Rio
Columbia

Willie Bobo - Spanish Grease
Album Spanish Grease
Verve

Freddie Hubbard - Hub’s Nub
 Album Open Sesame
Blue Note

Itamar Borochov - Daasa !
Album Blue Nights
Laborie

Oded Tzur - Welcome
Album Translator’s Note
Enja

Theo Bleckmann - Running Up that Hill
Album Hello Earth ! (The Music of Kate Bush)
Winter and Winter

Shai Maestro - New River, New Water
Album The Dream Thief
ECM

Glenn Miller - Tuxedo Junction
 Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts
Bluebird

