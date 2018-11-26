La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Andrews Sisters, Michel Legrand, Itamar Borochov, Shai Maestro and more

Ce soir, on pratique notre espagnol, grâce aux Andrews Sisters. On s'entraine à dire "oui", ou plutôt "si"... à toutes les jolies notes de la nuit.

Programmation musicale

The Andrews Sisters - Say “Si Si” - In Spain They Say “Si si” (Para Vigo Me voy)

Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts

Bluebird

Michel Camilo - Para vigo me voy

Album Playing Lecuona

Okeh

Michel Legrand - Siboney

Album Legrand In Rio

Columbia

Willie Bobo - Spanish Grease

Album Spanish Grease

Verve

Freddie Hubbard - Hub’s Nub

Album Open Sesame

Blue Note

Itamar Borochov - Daasa !

Album Blue Nights

Laborie

Oded Tzur - Welcome

Album Translator’s Note

Enja

Theo Bleckmann - Running Up that Hill

Album Hello Earth ! (The Music of Kate Bush)

Winter and Winter

Shai Maestro - New River, New Water

Album The Dream Thief

ECM

Glenn Miller - Tuxedo Junction

Album Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters, The Chesterfield Broadcasts

