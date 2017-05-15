La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Yael Naim, Archie Shepp and more

Les mamas sont partout ce soir. Celles, latines et épicées, qui inspirent encore aujourd'hui des musiciens comme Alfredo Rodriguez. Celles, imposantes et massives, chantées par Archie Shepp ou Louis Armstrong. Celles, toutes celles qui nous donnent du réconfort, n'en déplaise à Melody Gardot.

Hommage à Ernesto "Tito" Puentes

Programmation musicale

Ernesto "Tito" Puentes (ft Ibrahim Maalouf) - Siempre Siempre

Album Gracias

Sony

Arsenio Rodriguez y su Conjunto - Adivinalo

Compilation Cuba/Rodriguez Arsenio/Intégrale enr. Victor 1940-1956/Vol.2/1947-1950

Tumbao

Kenny Dorham - Mamacita

Album Trompeta Toccata

Blue Note 3626352

Yael Naim (ft Brad Mehldau) - Coward

Album Older (Revisited)

Tôt ou Tard

Lars Danielsson - Lviv

Album Liberetto III

ACT 98402

Magnus Öström - Afilia Mi

Album Thread of Life

ACT 9506-2

Melody Gardot - Who Will Comfort Me

Album My One and Only Thrill

Decca 272272106-1

Archie Shepp - Mama Too Tight

Album Mama Too Tight

Impulse ! AS 9134

Binker and Moses - The Valley of the Ultra Blacks

Album Journey to the Mountains of Forever

Gearbox