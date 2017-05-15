Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 8 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Yael Naim, Archie Shepp and more

Petite mama.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Yael Naim, Archie Shepp and more
Melody Gardot, © Getty / Jordi Vidal

Les mamas sont partout ce soir. Celles, latines et épicées, qui inspirent encore aujourd'hui des musiciens comme Alfredo Rodriguez. Celles, imposantes et massives, chantées par Archie Shepp ou Louis Armstrong. Celles, toutes celles qui nous donnent du réconfort, n'en déplaise à Melody Gardot.

Hommage à Ernesto "Tito" Puentes

Programmation musicale

Ernesto "Tito" Puentes (ft Ibrahim Maalouf) - Siempre Siempre
Album Gracias
Sony

Gracias
Gracias

Arsenio Rodriguez y su Conjunto - Adivinalo
Compilation Cuba/Rodriguez Arsenio/Intégrale enr. Victor 1940-1956/Vol.2/1947-1950
Tumbao

Cuba/Rodriguez Arsenio/Intégrale enr. Victor 1940-1956/Vol.2/1947-1950
Cuba/Rodriguez Arsenio/Intégrale enr. Victor 1940-1956/Vol.2/1947-1950

Kenny Dorham - Mamacita
Album Trompeta Toccata
Blue Note 3626352

Trompeta Toccata
Trompeta Toccata

Yael Naim (ft Brad Mehldau) - Coward
Album Older (Revisited)
Tôt ou Tard

Older (Revisited)
Older (Revisited)

Lars Danielsson - Lviv
Album Liberetto III
ACT 98402

Liberetto III
Liberetto III

Magnus Öström - Afilia Mi
Album Thread of Life
ACT 9506-2

Thread of Life
Thread of Life

Melody Gardot - Who Will Comfort Me
Album My One and Only Thrill
Decca 272272106-1

My One and Only Thrill
My One and Only Thrill

Archie Shepp - Mama Too Tight
Album Mama Too Tight
Impulse ! AS 9134

Mama Too Tight
Mama Too Tight

Binker and Moses - The Valley of the Ultra Blacks
Album Journey to the Mountains of Forever
Gearbox

Journey to the Mountains of Forever
Journey to the Mountains of Forever
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 7 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Madeleine Peyroux and more
émission suivante
vendredi 9 juin 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Wynton Marsalis, Henri Texier, Elizabeth Sheperd and more