La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Yael Naim, Archie Shepp and more
Petite mama.
Les mamas sont partout ce soir. Celles, latines et épicées, qui inspirent encore aujourd'hui des musiciens comme Alfredo Rodriguez. Celles, imposantes et massives, chantées par Archie Shepp ou Louis Armstrong. Celles, toutes celles qui nous donnent du réconfort, n'en déplaise à Melody Gardot.
Hommage à Ernesto "Tito" Puentes
Programmation musicale
Ernesto "Tito" Puentes (ft Ibrahim Maalouf) - Siempre Siempre
Album Gracias
Sony
Arsenio Rodriguez y su Conjunto - Adivinalo
Compilation Cuba/Rodriguez Arsenio/Intégrale enr. Victor 1940-1956/Vol.2/1947-1950
Tumbao
Kenny Dorham - Mamacita
Album Trompeta Toccata
Blue Note 3626352
Yael Naim (ft Brad Mehldau) - Coward
Album Older (Revisited)
Tôt ou Tard
Lars Danielsson - Lviv
Album Liberetto III
ACT 98402
Magnus Öström - Afilia Mi
Album Thread of Life
ACT 9506-2
Melody Gardot - Who Will Comfort Me
Album My One and Only Thrill
Decca 272272106-1
Archie Shepp - Mama Too Tight
Album Mama Too Tight
Impulse ! AS 9134
Binker and Moses - The Valley of the Ultra Blacks
Album Journey to the Mountains of Forever
Gearbox
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration