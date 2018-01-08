Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 30 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Erroll Garner, Stéphane Huchard, Phronesis and more

Henri Salvador, © Getty / Reporters Associcés

Dans la vie, tout est écrit, c'est Dizzy qui le dit. Alors gardons la foi. Affrontons les crises, acceptons nos dualités, et face au destin, ne nous tracassons pas. Devenons aussi nonchalants... que des fainéants. C'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Dizzy Gillespie - Fickle Finger Of Fate
Album Dizzy 100
Verve

Art Blakey - Faith
Album 'S Make It
Limelight

Tony Allen - Cruising
Album The Source
Blue Note

Stéphane Huchard - Crisis
Album African tribute to Art Blakey
Such SUCH20080002

Toto Bona Lokua - Thitae
Album Bondeko
No Format 177345

Alfredo Rodriguez - Ay, Mama Inés
Album Tocororo
Mack Avenue MAC1109

Brian Blade and the Fellowhip - Duality
Album Body and Shadow
Blue Note

Phronesis - Herne Hill
Album The Behemoth
Edition Records EDN1085

Erroll Garner - High Wire
Album Ready Take One
Legacy 88985363312

Henri Salvador, Count Basie Big Band - J’suis un feignant
Album Mes Inédits : janvier - juin 1958
Frémeaux FA5667

Hastings Street Jazz Experience - Ja Mil
Album Detroit Jazz Composers
Midnite records

Don Gardner, Dee Dee Ford - Don’t You Worry
Album Don't you worry
Fire Records

Don't you worry
