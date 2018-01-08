La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Erroll Garner, Stéphane Huchard, Phronesis and more

Dans la vie, tout est écrit, c'est Dizzy qui le dit. Alors gardons la foi. Affrontons les crises, acceptons nos dualités, et face au destin, ne nous tracassons pas. Devenons aussi nonchalants... que des fainéants. C'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Dizzy Gillespie - Fickle Finger Of Fate

Album Dizzy 100

Verve

Art Blakey - Faith

Album 'S Make It

Limelight

Tony Allen - Cruising

Album The Source

Blue Note

Stéphane Huchard - Crisis

Album African tribute to Art Blakey

Such SUCH20080002

Toto Bona Lokua - Thitae

Album Bondeko

No Format 177345

Alfredo Rodriguez - Ay, Mama Inés

Album Tocororo

Mack Avenue MAC1109

Brian Blade and the Fellowhip - Duality

Album Body and Shadow

Blue Note

Phronesis - Herne Hill

Album The Behemoth

Edition Records EDN1085

Erroll Garner - High Wire

Album Ready Take One

Legacy 88985363312

Henri Salvador, Count Basie Big Band - J’suis un feignant

Album Mes Inédits : janvier - juin 1958

Frémeaux FA5667

Hastings Street Jazz Experience - Ja Mil

Album Detroit Jazz Composers

Midnite records

Don Gardner, Dee Dee Ford - Don’t You Worry

Album Don't you worry

Fire Records