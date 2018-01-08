La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Alfredo Rodriguez, Erroll Garner, Stéphane Huchard, Phronesis and more
Gardons la foi.
Dans la vie, tout est écrit, c'est Dizzy qui le dit. Alors gardons la foi. Affrontons les crises, acceptons nos dualités, et face au destin, ne nous tracassons pas. Devenons aussi nonchalants... que des fainéants. C'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Dizzy Gillespie - Fickle Finger Of Fate
Album Dizzy 100
Verve
Art Blakey - Faith
Album 'S Make It
Limelight
Tony Allen - Cruising
Album The Source
Blue Note
Stéphane Huchard - Crisis
Album African tribute to Art Blakey
Such SUCH20080002
Toto Bona Lokua - Thitae
Album Bondeko
No Format 177345
Alfredo Rodriguez - Ay, Mama Inés
Album Tocororo
Mack Avenue MAC1109
Brian Blade and the Fellowhip - Duality
Album Body and Shadow
Blue Note
Phronesis - Herne Hill
Album The Behemoth
Edition Records EDN1085
Erroll Garner - High Wire
Album Ready Take One
Legacy 88985363312
Henri Salvador, Count Basie Big Band - J’suis un feignant
Album Mes Inédits : janvier - juin 1958
Frémeaux FA5667
Hastings Street Jazz Experience - Ja Mil
Album Detroit Jazz Composers
Midnite records
Don Gardner, Dee Dee Ford - Don’t You Worry
Album Don't you worry
Fire Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration