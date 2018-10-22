La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Airelle Besson, Bobby Hutcherson, Ben Wendel, Quincy Jones and more

Banzzaï
Mardi 6 novembre 2018
59 min

Les temps changent.

Airelle Besson, © Sidonie Durel

Les saisons défilent, les vérités nues éclatent, les sauvages entrent en résonnance, les temps changent et chantent ce soir dans Banzzaï.

The Matthew Herbert Big Band - Everything’s Changed
Album Goodbye Swingtime
Accidental Records

Goodbye Swingtime
Goodbye Swingtime

Bobby Hutcherson - Slow Change
Album Now !
Blue Note 

Now !
Now !

Ben Wendel - July
 Album The Seasons
Motéma

The Seasons
The Seasons

Taylor Eigsti, Becca Stevens - Magnolia
Album Daylight at Midnight
Concord

Daylight at Midnight
Daylight at Midnight

Quincy Jones - the Naked Truth
Album The Pawnbroker
Mercury

The Pawnbroker
The Pawnbroker

Bud Powell - John’s Abbey
Album Time Waits : The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4)
Blue Note

Time Waits : The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4)
Time Waits : The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4)

Edouard Ferlet, Violaine Cochard - les cinq sauvages
Album Plucked’n Dance
Alpha Classics

Plucked’n Dance
Plucked’n Dance

Airelle Besson, Edouard Ferlet, Stéphane Kerecki - Résonance
Album Aïrés
Alpha Classics

Aïres
Aïres

Hank Mobley - Recado Bossa Nova
Album Dippin’
Blue Note

Dippin’
Dippin’
