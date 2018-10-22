La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Airelle Besson, Bobby Hutcherson, Ben Wendel, Quincy Jones and more
Les temps changent.
Les saisons défilent, les vérités nues éclatent, les sauvages entrent en résonnance, les temps changent et chantent ce soir dans Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
The Matthew Herbert Big Band - Everything’s Changed
Album Goodbye Swingtime
Accidental Records
Bobby Hutcherson - Slow Change
Album Now !
Blue Note
Ben Wendel - July
Album The Seasons
Motéma
Taylor Eigsti, Becca Stevens - Magnolia
Album Daylight at Midnight
Concord
Quincy Jones - the Naked Truth
Album The Pawnbroker
Mercury
Bud Powell - John’s Abbey
Album Time Waits : The Amazing Bud Powell (Vol. 4)
Blue Note
Edouard Ferlet, Violaine Cochard - les cinq sauvages
Album Plucked’n Dance
Alpha Classics
Airelle Besson, Edouard Ferlet, Stéphane Kerecki - Résonance
Album Aïrés
Alpha Classics
Hank Mobley - Recado Bossa Nova
Album Dippin’
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration