Mercredi 31 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ada Moore, Florian Pellissier, Gil Scott-Heron, Marcus Strickland and more

Tentons le diable.

Gil Scott-Heron, © Getty / Edu Hawkins

Ce soir, nous et le diable, on marche côte à côte. On rêve ensemble, on envoûte, on murmure... et on tente tous les musiciens qu'on croise. Oui, ce soir, Banzzaï va au diable !

The Golden Gate Quartet - The Devil With the Devil
Album Golden Gate Quartet Vol 3 1939
Document Records

Golden Gate Quartet Vol 3 1939
Golden Gate Quartet Vol 3 1939

Cameron Graves - El Diablo
Album Planetary Prince
Mack Avenue MAC1123

Planetary Prince
Planetary Prince

Ada Moore - The Devil is a Woman (Take 1)
Album Spiritual Jazz 6: Vocals
Jazzman

Spiritual Jazz 6: Vocals
Spiritual Jazz 6: Vocals

Gil Scott-Heron, Jamie XX - Me And The Devil
Album I’m New Here
XL Recordings XLCD471

I’m New Here
I’m New Here

Florian Pellissier Quintet - I Have a Dream
Album Le Diable et son Train
Les petites mains LPM001

Le Diable et son Train
Le Diable et son Train

David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters, Taj Mahal - Africa
Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me
Justin Time JUST 224-2

The Devil Tried to Kill Me
The Devil Tried to Kill Me

Blue Mitchell - Blue Dashiki
Album Afro blue/ vol. 2 The roots and rhythm
Blue Note

Afro blue/ vol. 2 The roots and rhythm
Afro blue/ vol. 2 The roots and rhythm

David Bressat Quintet - Pastel Song
Album Alive
Adme 006

Alive
Alive

Marcus Strickland - Alive
Album Nihil Novi
Blue Note 00602547788535

Nihil Novi
Nihil Novi
