La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ada Moore, Florian Pellissier, Gil Scott-Heron, Marcus Strickland and more
Tentons le diable.
Ce soir, nous et le diable, on marche côte à côte. On rêve ensemble, on envoûte, on murmure... et on tente tous les musiciens qu'on croise. Oui, ce soir, Banzzaï va au diable !
Programmation musicale
The Golden Gate Quartet - The Devil With the Devil
Album Golden Gate Quartet Vol 3 1939
Document Records
Cameron Graves - El Diablo
Album Planetary Prince
Mack Avenue MAC1123
Ada Moore - The Devil is a Woman (Take 1)
Album Spiritual Jazz 6: Vocals
Jazzman
Gil Scott-Heron, Jamie XX - Me And The Devil
Album I’m New Here
XL Recordings XLCD471
Florian Pellissier Quintet - I Have a Dream
Album Le Diable et son Train
Les petites mains LPM001
David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters, Taj Mahal - Africa
Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me
Justin Time JUST 224-2
Blue Mitchell - Blue Dashiki
Album Afro blue/ vol. 2 The roots and rhythm
Blue Note
David Bressat Quintet - Pastel Song
Album Alive
Adme 006
Marcus Strickland - Alive
Album Nihil Novi
Blue Note 00602547788535
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration