La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ada Moore, Florian Pellissier, Gil Scott-Heron, Marcus Strickland and more

Ce soir, nous et le diable, on marche côte à côte. On rêve ensemble, on envoûte, on murmure... et on tente tous les musiciens qu'on croise. Oui, ce soir, Banzzaï va au diable !

Programmation musicale

The Golden Gate Quartet - The Devil With the Devil

Album Golden Gate Quartet Vol 3 1939

Document Records

Cameron Graves - El Diablo

Album Planetary Prince

Mack Avenue MAC1123

Ada Moore - The Devil is a Woman (Take 1)

Album Spiritual Jazz 6: Vocals

Jazzman

Gil Scott-Heron, Jamie XX - Me And The Devil

Album I’m New Here

XL Recordings XLCD471

Florian Pellissier Quintet - I Have a Dream

Album Le Diable et son Train

Les petites mains LPM001

David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters, Taj Mahal - Africa

Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me

Justin Time JUST 224-2

Blue Mitchell - Blue Dashiki

Album Afro blue/ vol. 2 The roots and rhythm

Blue Note

David Bressat Quintet - Pastel Song

Album Alive

Adme 006

Marcus Strickland - Alive

Album Nihil Novi

Blue Note 00602547788535