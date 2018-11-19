Banzzaï
Vendredi 14 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Abbey Lincoln, Christophe Monniot, George Benson, Mark Guiliana and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Abbey Lincoln, Christophe Monniot, George Benson, Mark Guiliana and more
Abbey Lincoln, © Getty / Tad Hershorn

John Lee Hooker nous chante une ville en flammes ce soir. Parmi les cendres, autour de la fumée, nous, on danse, on cherche la vérité,  en faisant attention à ne pas exploser.

Programmation musicale

John Lee Hooker - The Motor City Is Burning
Single de 1967
Bluesway

Donald Byrd - Boom boom
Album Up With Donald Byrd
Verve

George Benson - Giblet Gravy
 Album Giblet Gravy
Verve

PJ5 - Peaceful Struggle
Album I Told the Little Bird
Jazz and People

Abbey Lincoln - Little Niles
Album It’s Magic
Riverside

Ben Lamar Gay - Miss Nealie Burns
Album Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun
International Anthem

John Scofield - Busted
Album That’s What I Say
Verve

Mark Guiliana, Brad Mehldau - Thank You.
Single de 2018
Beat Music Production

Fats Waller - Until the Real Thing Comes Along
Album “Fats” Waller
RCA

Art Pepper - Diane’s Dilemma
Compilation Modern Art - The Complete Art Pepper Aladdin Rec. Vol 2
Blue Note 

Christophe Monniot, Didier Ithursarry - Biguine pour sushi
 Album Hymnes à l’amour
ONJ

