La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Abbey Lincoln, Christophe Monniot, George Benson, Mark Guiliana and more
La ville brûle.
John Lee Hooker nous chante une ville en flammes ce soir. Parmi les cendres, autour de la fumée, nous, on danse, on cherche la vérité, en faisant attention à ne pas exploser.
Programmation musicale
John Lee Hooker - The Motor City Is Burning
Single de 1967
Bluesway
Donald Byrd - Boom boom
Album Up With Donald Byrd
Verve
George Benson - Giblet Gravy
Album Giblet Gravy
Verve
PJ5 - Peaceful Struggle
Album I Told the Little Bird
Jazz and People
Abbey Lincoln - Little Niles
Album It’s Magic
Riverside
Ben Lamar Gay - Miss Nealie Burns
Album Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun
International Anthem
John Scofield - Busted
Album That’s What I Say
Verve
Mark Guiliana, Brad Mehldau - Thank You.
Single de 2018
Beat Music Production
Fats Waller - Until the Real Thing Comes Along
Album “Fats” Waller
RCA
Art Pepper - Diane’s Dilemma
Compilation Modern Art - The Complete Art Pepper Aladdin Rec. Vol 2
Blue Note
Christophe Monniot, Didier Ithursarry - Biguine pour sushi
Album Hymnes à l’amour
ONJ
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration