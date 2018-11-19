La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Abbey Lincoln, Christophe Monniot, George Benson, Mark Guiliana and more

John Lee Hooker nous chante une ville en flammes ce soir. Parmi les cendres, autour de la fumée, nous, on danse, on cherche la vérité, en faisant attention à ne pas exploser.

Programmation musicale

John Lee Hooker - The Motor City Is Burning

Single de 1967

Bluesway

Donald Byrd - Boom boom

Album Up With Donald Byrd

Verve

George Benson - Giblet Gravy

Album Giblet Gravy

Verve

PJ5 - Peaceful Struggle

Album I Told the Little Bird

Jazz and People

Abbey Lincoln - Little Niles

Album It’s Magic

Riverside

Ben Lamar Gay - Miss Nealie Burns

Album Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun

International Anthem

John Scofield - Busted

Album That’s What I Say

Verve

Mark Guiliana, Brad Mehldau - Thank You.

Single de 2018

Beat Music Production

Fats Waller - Until the Real Thing Comes Along

Album “Fats” Waller

RCA

Art Pepper - Diane’s Dilemma

Compilation Modern Art - The Complete Art Pepper Aladdin Rec. Vol 2

Blue Note

Christophe Monniot, Didier Ithursarry - Biguine pour sushi

Album Hymnes à l’amour

ONJ