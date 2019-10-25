La panique : Surnatural Orchestra, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Ray Lema and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
On a le coeur qui bat. On a les mains qui tremblent. On se pose des pluies de questions. On se fait des montagnes. Ce soir, panique... on tombe amoureux.
Programmation musicale
Fats Waller - The Panic is On
Single de 1936
Victor
Surnatural Orchestra - Jenesaipa
Album L’homme sans tête
Coopérative DHR
Duke Ellington - In the Hall of the Mountain King
Album Swinging Suites by Edward E. & Edward G.
Columbia
Richard “Groove” Holmes - No Trouble On the Mountain
Album New Groove
Groove Merchant
Thomas Fonnesbaek, Justin Kauflin - Panic Attack
Album Synesthesia
Storyville
Chris Gall Trio, Enik - Blues Panic
Album Hello Stranger
ACT
Asagaya, Leron Thomas - In the Mountain of Bliss
Album The Light of the Dawn
Jakarta
Sefi Zisling, Kutiman - Happy Solar Return
Single de 2019
Tru Thoughts
Herbie Hancock - Watermelon Man
Album Head Hunters
Columbia
Ray Lema, Fredy Massamba, Joce Miennel - Chimères
Album Transcendances
One Drop
Aka Moon - Amazir
Album Amazir
Cypres
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration