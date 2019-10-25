Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 25 octobre 2019
1h

La panique : Surnatural Orchestra, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Ray Lema and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

La panique : Surnatural Orchestra, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Ray Lema and more
Surnatural Orchestra, © Pierre Puech / surnaturalorchestra.com

On a le coeur qui bat. On a les mains qui tremblent. On se pose des pluies de questions. On se fait des montagnes. Ce soir, panique... on tombe amoureux.

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - The Panic is On
Single de 1936
Victor

Fats Waller - The Panic is On
Fats Waller - The Panic is On

Surnatural Orchestra - Jenesaipa
Album L’homme sans tête
Coopérative DHR

L’homme sans tête
L’homme sans tête

Duke Ellington - In the Hall of the Mountain King
Album Swinging Suites by Edward E. & Edward G.
Columbia

Swinging Suites by Edward E. & Edward G.
Swinging Suites by Edward E. & Edward G.

Richard “Groove” Holmes - No Trouble On the Mountain
Album New Groove
Groove Merchant

New Groove
New Groove

Thomas Fonnesbaek, Justin Kauflin - Panic Attack
Album Synesthesia
Storyville

Synesthesia
Synesthesia

Chris Gall Trio, Enik - Blues Panic
Album Hello Stranger
ACT

Hello Stranger
Hello Stranger

Asagaya, Leron Thomas - In the Mountain of Bliss
Album The Light of the Dawn
Jakarta

The Light of the Dawn
The Light of the Dawn

Sefi Zisling, Kutiman - Happy Solar Return
Single de 2019
Tru Thoughts

Sefi Zisling, Kutiman - Happy Solar Return
Sefi Zisling, Kutiman - Happy Solar Return

Herbie Hancock - Watermelon Man
Album Head Hunters
Columbia

Head Hunters
Head Hunters

Ray Lema, Fredy Massamba, Joce Miennel - Chimères
Album Transcendances
One Drop

Transcendances
Transcendances

Aka Moon - Amazir
Album Amazir
Cypres

Amazir
Amazir
L'équipe de l'émission :
59 min
émission précédente
Give It Up : Lee Dorsey, Perrine Mansuy, Blue Mitchell, Dinosaur and more
jeudi 24 octobre 2019 Give It Up : Lee Dorsey, Perrine Mansuy, Blue Mitchell, Dinosaur and more