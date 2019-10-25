La panique : Surnatural Orchestra, Fats Waller, Aka Moon, Ray Lema and more

On a le coeur qui bat. On a les mains qui tremblent. On se pose des pluies de questions. On se fait des montagnes. Ce soir, panique... on tombe amoureux.

Programmation musicale

Fats Waller - The Panic is On

Single de 1936

Victor

Surnatural Orchestra - Jenesaipa

Album L’homme sans tête

Coopérative DHR

Duke Ellington - In the Hall of the Mountain King

Album Swinging Suites by Edward E. & Edward G.

Columbia

Richard “Groove” Holmes - No Trouble On the Mountain

Album New Groove

Groove Merchant

Thomas Fonnesbaek, Justin Kauflin - Panic Attack

Album Synesthesia

Storyville

Chris Gall Trio, Enik - Blues Panic

Album Hello Stranger

ACT

Asagaya, Leron Thomas - In the Mountain of Bliss

Album The Light of the Dawn

Jakarta

Sefi Zisling, Kutiman - Happy Solar Return

Single de 2019

Tru Thoughts

Herbie Hancock - Watermelon Man

Album Head Hunters

Columbia

Ray Lema, Fredy Massamba, Joce Miennel - Chimères

Album Transcendances

One Drop

Aka Moon - Amazir

Album Amazir

Cypres