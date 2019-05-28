La faute à qui ? : Fontella Bass, China Moses, Keith Jarrett, Sidney Bechet and more

Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 28 mai 2019
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Fontella Bas, © Getty / CA / Employé

La faute à qui ? La faute au blues ? La faute au boogie?  La faute à la météo? La faute à Mame ? La faute à Jerry ? La faute à la jeunesse ? Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on cherche des coupables. 

La faute à qui

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Put the Blame On Mame
Album Playing the Field
Capitol

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho
Album Judgment !
Blue Note

SFJazz Collective - Blame It On the Boogie - Live
 Album The Music of Michael Jackson
SFJ Collective

Sidney Bechet - Blame It On the Blues
Album Sidney Bechet, The Blue Note Years
Blue Note

Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - It’s Easy to Blame the Weather
Album Lady Day : the Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933-1944, Vol. 5
Columbia

Jackie McLean - Don’t Blame Me
Album Capuchin Swing
Blue Note

Steve Gadd Band - Temporary Fault
Album Steve Gadd Band
BFM Jazz

China Moses - Blame Jerry
Album Nightintales
MPS

Sun Ra - Trying to Put the Blame on Me
Album Sun Ra Plays Piano on WKCR Radio 1977
Enterplanetary Koncepts

Al Bowlly, the Ray Noble Orchestra - Guilty
Album Happy
Jazz League Music

Lennie Tristano - Blame Me
 Album Live at Birdland 1949
Jazz Records

Keith Jarrett - Blame It On My Youth / Meditation
Album The Melody at Night, With You
ECM

Fontella Bass - Who You Gonna Blame
Album Free
Paul Records

L'équipe de l'émission :
