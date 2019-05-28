La faute à qui ? : Fontella Bass, China Moses, Keith Jarrett, Sidney Bechet and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
La faute à qui ? La faute au blues ? La faute au boogie? La faute à la météo? La faute à Mame ? La faute à Jerry ? La faute à la jeunesse ? Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on cherche des coupables.
Programmation musicale
Mark Murphy - Put the Blame On Mame
Album Playing the Field
Capitol
Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho
Album Judgment !
Blue Note
SFJazz Collective - Blame It On the Boogie - Live
Album The Music of Michael Jackson
SFJ Collective
Sidney Bechet - Blame It On the Blues
Album Sidney Bechet, The Blue Note Years
Blue Note
Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - It’s Easy to Blame the Weather
Album Lady Day : the Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933-1944, Vol. 5
Columbia
Jackie McLean - Don’t Blame Me
Album Capuchin Swing
Blue Note
Steve Gadd Band - Temporary Fault
Album Steve Gadd Band
BFM Jazz
China Moses - Blame Jerry
Album Nightintales
MPS
Sun Ra - Trying to Put the Blame on Me
Album Sun Ra Plays Piano on WKCR Radio 1977
Enterplanetary Koncepts
Al Bowlly, the Ray Noble Orchestra - Guilty
Album Happy
Jazz League Music
Lennie Tristano - Blame Me
Album Live at Birdland 1949
Jazz Records
Keith Jarrett - Blame It On My Youth / Meditation
Album The Melody at Night, With You
ECM
Fontella Bass - Who You Gonna Blame
Album Free
Paul Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration