La faute à qui ? : Fontella Bass, China Moses, Keith Jarrett, Sidney Bechet and more

La faute à qui ? La faute au blues ? La faute au boogie? La faute à la météo? La faute à Mame ? La faute à Jerry ? La faute à la jeunesse ? Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on cherche des coupables.

Programmation musicale

Mark Murphy - Put the Blame On Mame

Album Playing the Field

Capitol

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho

Album Judgment !

Blue Note

SFJazz Collective - Blame It On the Boogie - Live

Album The Music of Michael Jackson

SFJ Collective

Sidney Bechet - Blame It On the Blues

Album Sidney Bechet, The Blue Note Years

Blue Note

Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson - It’s Easy to Blame the Weather

Album Lady Day : the Complete Billie Holiday on Columbia 1933-1944, Vol. 5

Columbia

Jackie McLean - Don’t Blame Me

Album Capuchin Swing

Blue Note

Steve Gadd Band - Temporary Fault

Album Steve Gadd Band

BFM Jazz

China Moses - Blame Jerry

Album Nightintales

MPS

Sun Ra - Trying to Put the Blame on Me

Album Sun Ra Plays Piano on WKCR Radio 1977

Enterplanetary Koncepts

Al Bowlly, the Ray Noble Orchestra - Guilty

Album Happy

Jazz League Music

Lennie Tristano - Blame Me

Album Live at Birdland 1949

Jazz Records

Keith Jarrett - Blame It On My Youth / Meditation

Album The Melody at Night, With You

ECM

Fontella Bass - Who You Gonna Blame

Album Free

Paul Records