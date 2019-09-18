Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 18 septembre 2019
59 min

La faim : Nina Simone, Charles Mingus, Alune Wade, Herbie Hancock and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

La faim : Nina Simone, Charles Mingus, Alune Wade, Herbie Hancock and more
Nina Simone, © Getty / Herb Snitzer

Quelle est donc cette faim qui nous taraude ? Est-ce qu'on joue mieux quand on a le ventre vide ? Qui est cette cuisinière généreuse qui cuit les pains et calme les appétits ? Les réponses se trouvent en cuisine...

Programmation musicale

Bo Carter - She’s Your Cook But She Burns my Bread Sometimes
Compil She's Your Cook... But She Burns My Bread Sometimes
Saga

Nina Simone - Jelly Roll
Compil Tell It Like It Is - Rarities And Unreleased Recordings : 1967 - 1973
Sony

Les McCann - Someone Stole My Chitlins
Album Plays The Shampoo At The Village Gate
Fresh Sound

Alune Wade - African Fast Food
Album African Fast Food
10H10

Open Sky Unit - Sunshine Star
Album Compilation Funky Chicken : Belgian Grooves from the 70s
News

Orchestrer Roland Kovac - Milky Way
Album Trip to the Mars
Saba 

Lee Morgan - Cornbread
Album Cornbread
Blue Note 

Charles Mingus - Eat That Chicken
Album Oh Yeah
Atlantic 

Herbie Hancock - The Egg
Album Empyrean Isles
Blue Note 

