La faim : Nina Simone, Charles Mingus, Alune Wade, Herbie Hancock and more

Quelle est donc cette faim qui nous taraude ? Est-ce qu'on joue mieux quand on a le ventre vide ? Qui est cette cuisinière généreuse qui cuit les pains et calme les appétits ? Les réponses se trouvent en cuisine...

Programmation musicale

Bo Carter - She’s Your Cook But She Burns my Bread Sometimes

Compil She's Your Cook... But She Burns My Bread Sometimes

Saga

Nina Simone - Jelly Roll

Compil Tell It Like It Is - Rarities And Unreleased Recordings : 1967 - 1973

Sony

Les McCann - Someone Stole My Chitlins

Album Plays The Shampoo At The Village Gate

Fresh Sound

Alune Wade - African Fast Food

Album African Fast Food

10H10

Open Sky Unit - Sunshine Star

Album Compilation Funky Chicken : Belgian Grooves from the 70s

News

Orchestrer Roland Kovac - Milky Way

Album Trip to the Mars

Saba

Lee Morgan - Cornbread

Album Cornbread

Blue Note

Charles Mingus - Eat That Chicken

Album Oh Yeah

Atlantic

Herbie Hancock - The Egg

Album Empyrean Isles

Blue Note