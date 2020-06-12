La chaussée des géants : Sophie Alour, Ella Fitzgerald, Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band, Earl Hines and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, nous voyagerons seuls, confiants, vers notre terre natale. Notre voyage sera rythmé par nos pas cadencés. En avant !

Programmation musicale

The Delta Rhythm Boys - Dry Bones (James Weldon Johnson)

Album Dry Bones

The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)

RCA

Ella Fitzgerald, The Delta Rhythm Boys - It’s A Pity To Say Goodnight (Billy Reid)

Single de 1946

Ella Fitzgerald (voix), The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)

Shellac

Curtis Amy, Dupree Bolton - Native Land (Curtis Amy)

Album Katanga !

Curtis Amy (saxophone soprano), Dupree Bolton (trompette), Jack Wilson (piano), Ray Crawford (guitare), Vic Gaskin (contrebasse), Doug Sides (batterie)

Pacific

David “Fathead” Newman, Roy Ayers - Fire Weaver (Roy Hayers)

Album Lonely Avenue

David Newman (saxophone ténor), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Charles 'Bgs' Costello (orgue), Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Bill Salter (basse), Ray Lucas (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions)

Atlantic

Sophie Alour, Mohamed Abozekry - La chaussée des géants (Sophie Alour)

Album Joy

Sophie Alour (saxophone), Damien Argentieri (piano), Philippe Aerts (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie), Wassim Halal (derbouka)

Music From Source

Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band - Part 2 - Resolution (John Coltrane, Christophe Dal Sasso)

Album John Coltrane : A Love Supreme

Stéphane Belmondo (trompette), Erick Poirier (trompette), Laurent Agnès (trompette), Jerome Edwards (trombone), François Christin (cor anglais), Bastien Stil (tuba), Dominique Mandin (saxophone alto), Lionel Belmondo (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Sophie Alour(saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Guillaume Naturel (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Laurent Fickelson (piano), Clovis Nicolas (basse), Philippe Soirat ou Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Christophe Dal Sasso (direction)

Jazz and People

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho (Andrew Hill)

Album Judgement !

Andrew Hill (piano), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)

Blue Note

Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone (J.C. Johnson)

Album Fatha

Eral Hines (piano, voix), Ahmed Abdul-Malik (contrebasse), Oliver Jackson (batterie)

Columbia

Henri-Pierre Noël - Simbi (traditionnel)

Album Piano

Henri-Pierre Noël (piano)

Hpn