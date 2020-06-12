La chaussée des géants : Sophie Alour, Ella Fitzgerald, Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band, Earl Hines and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, nous voyagerons seuls, confiants, vers notre terre natale. Notre voyage sera rythmé par nos pas cadencés. En avant !
Programmation musicale
The Delta Rhythm Boys - Dry Bones (James Weldon Johnson)
Album Dry Bones
The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)
RCA
Ella Fitzgerald, The Delta Rhythm Boys - It’s A Pity To Say Goodnight (Billy Reid)
Single de 1946
Ella Fitzgerald (voix), The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)
Shellac
Curtis Amy, Dupree Bolton - Native Land (Curtis Amy)
Album Katanga !
Curtis Amy (saxophone soprano), Dupree Bolton (trompette), Jack Wilson (piano), Ray Crawford (guitare), Vic Gaskin (contrebasse), Doug Sides (batterie)
Pacific
David “Fathead” Newman, Roy Ayers - Fire Weaver (Roy Hayers)
Album Lonely Avenue
David Newman (saxophone ténor), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Charles 'Bgs' Costello (orgue), Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Bill Salter (basse), Ray Lucas (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions)
Atlantic
Sophie Alour, Mohamed Abozekry - La chaussée des géants (Sophie Alour)
Album Joy
Sophie Alour (saxophone), Damien Argentieri (piano), Philippe Aerts (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie), Wassim Halal (derbouka)
Music From Source
Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band - Part 2 - Resolution (John Coltrane, Christophe Dal Sasso)
Album John Coltrane : A Love Supreme
Stéphane Belmondo (trompette), Erick Poirier (trompette), Laurent Agnès (trompette), Jerome Edwards (trombone), François Christin (cor anglais), Bastien Stil (tuba), Dominique Mandin (saxophone alto), Lionel Belmondo (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Sophie Alour(saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Guillaume Naturel (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Laurent Fickelson (piano), Clovis Nicolas (basse), Philippe Soirat ou Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Christophe Dal Sasso (direction)
Jazz and People
Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho (Andrew Hill)
Album Judgement !
Andrew Hill (piano), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Blue Note
Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone (J.C. Johnson)
Album Fatha
Eral Hines (piano, voix), Ahmed Abdul-Malik (contrebasse), Oliver Jackson (batterie)
Columbia
Henri-Pierre Noël - Simbi (traditionnel)
Album Piano
Henri-Pierre Noël (piano)
Hpn
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration