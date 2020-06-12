Banzzaï
Vendredi 12 juin 2020
59 min

La chaussée des géants : Sophie Alour, Ella Fitzgerald, Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band, Earl Hines and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Sophie Alour, © Elodie Winter

Ce soir, nous voyagerons seuls, confiants, vers notre terre natale. Notre voyage sera rythmé par nos pas cadencés. En avant !

Programmation musicale

The Delta Rhythm Boys - Dry Bones (James Weldon Johnson)
Album Dry Bones
The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)
RCA

Dry Bones
Dry Bones

Ella Fitzgerald, The Delta Rhythm Boys - It’s A Pity To Say Goodnight (Billy Reid)
Single de 1946
Ella Fitzgerald (voix), The Delta Rhythm Boys (voix)
Shellac

It’s A Pity To Say Goodnight
It’s A Pity To Say Goodnight

Curtis Amy, Dupree Bolton - Native Land (Curtis Amy)
 Album Katanga !
Curtis Amy (saxophone soprano), Dupree Bolton (trompette), Jack Wilson (piano), Ray Crawford (guitare), Vic Gaskin (contrebasse), Doug Sides (batterie)
Pacific

Katanga !
Katanga !

David “Fathead” Newman, Roy Ayers - Fire Weaver (Roy Hayers)
Album Lonely Avenue
David Newman (saxophone ténor), Cornell Dupree (guitare), Charles 'Bgs' Costello (orgue), Roy Ayers (vibraphone), Bill Salter (basse), Ray Lucas (batterie), Ralph McDonald (percussions)
Atlantic

Lonely Avenue
Lonely Avenue

Sophie Alour, Mohamed Abozekry - La chaussée des géants (Sophie Alour)
Album Joy
Sophie Alour (saxophone), Damien Argentieri (piano), Philippe Aerts (contrebasse), Donald Kontomanou (batterie), Wassim Halal (derbouka)
Music From Source

Joy
Joy

Dal Sasso / Belmondo Big Band - Part 2 - Resolution (John Coltrane, Christophe Dal Sasso)
Album John Coltrane : A Love Supreme
Stéphane Belmondo (trompette), Erick Poirier (trompette), Laurent Agnès (trompette), Jerome Edwards (trombone), François Christin (cor anglais), Bastien Stil (tuba), Dominique Mandin (saxophone alto), Lionel Belmondo (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Sophie Alour(saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Guillaume Naturel (saxophone ténor, clarinette, flûte), Laurent Fickelson (piano), Clovis Nicolas (basse), Philippe Soirat ou Dré Pallemaerts (batterie), Christophe Dal Sasso (direction)
Jazz and People

John Coltrane : A Love Supreme
John Coltrane : A Love Supreme

Andrew Hill - Siete Ocho (Andrew Hill)
Album Judgement !
Andrew Hill (piano), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Richard Davis (contrebasse), Elvin Jones (batterie)
Blue Note

Judgment !
Judgment !

Earl Hines - Trav’lin All Alone (J.C. Johnson)
Album Fatha
Eral Hines (piano, voix), Ahmed Abdul-Malik (contrebasse), Oliver Jackson (batterie)
Columbia

Fatha
Fatha

Henri-Pierre Noël - Simbi (traditionnel)
Album Piano
Henri-Pierre Noël (piano)
Hpn

Piano
Piano
