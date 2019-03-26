Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 26 mars 2019
59 min

La Californie : Irene Kral, Thomas Naim, Bobby Hutcherson, Gene Harris and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

La Californie : Irene Kral, Thomas Naim, Bobby Hutcherson, Gene Harris and more
Gals and Pals, © X/DR

Ce soir, on va en Californie. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'on rêve de Californie. Tout est dit.

La Californie
La Californie

Programmation musicale

Irene Kral - Going to California
Album Wonderful Life
Mainstream

Wonderful Life
Wonderful Life

Gerald Wilson - California Soul
Album California Soul
Pacific

California Soul
California Soul

Gals and Pals - Om jag Haft en hammare
 Album I San Francisco
WM Sweden

I San Francisco
I San Francisco

Gene Harris, the Three Sounds - Sittin’ Duck
Album Live At the 'It Club'
Blue Note

Live At the 'It Club'
Live At the 'It Club'

John Mayall - California
Album The Turning Point
Polydor 

The Turning Point
The Turning Point

Thomas Naïm - California
Album Desert Highway
Rootless Blues

Desert Highway
Desert Highway

Lee Moses - California Dreaming
Album Time and Place
Maple Records

Time and Place
Time and Place

Hubert Laws - Fire and Rain
Album The California Concert, The Hollywood Palladium
CTI

The California Concert, The Hollywood Palladium
The California Concert, The Hollywood Palladium

Bobby Hutcherson - Goin’ Down South
Album San Francisco
Blue Note

San Francisco
San Francisco
La programmation musicale :
    19:02

    Going To California

    Gilles Peterson, Irene KralALBUM : GILLES PETERSON - DIGS AMERICA 2LABEL : LUV N HAIGHTANNÉE : 2007
    Going To California
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 25 mars 2019
59 min
La maison de bambou : Aaron Neville, Henri Texier, Dave Holland, Cochemea and more
émission suivante
mercredi 27 mars 2019
59 min
Chantons : Leyla McCalla, Louis Prima, Blossom Dearie, Benny Goodman and more