Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 26 mars 2019
La Californie : Irene Kral, Thomas Naim, Bobby Hutcherson, Gene Harris and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on va en Californie. Pourquoi ? Parce qu'on rêve de Californie. Tout est dit.
Irene Kral - Going to California
Album Wonderful Life
Mainstream
Gerald Wilson - California Soul
Album California Soul
Pacific
Gals and Pals - Om jag Haft en hammare
Album I San Francisco
WM Sweden
Gene Harris, the Three Sounds - Sittin’ Duck
Album Live At the 'It Club'
Blue Note
John Mayall - California
Album The Turning Point
Polydor
Thomas Naïm - California
Album Desert Highway
Rootless Blues
Lee Moses - California Dreaming
Album Time and Place
Maple Records
Hubert Laws - Fire and Rain
Album The California Concert, The Hollywood Palladium
CTI
Bobby Hutcherson - Goin’ Down South
Album San Francisco
Blue Note
La programmation musicale :
19:02
Going To CaliforniaGilles Peterson, Irene KralALBUM : GILLES PETERSON - DIGS AMERICA 2LABEL : LUV N HAIGHTANNÉE : 2007
