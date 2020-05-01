L'usine à rêves : Aretha Franklin, Nostalgia 77, Wayne Shorter, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pour sourire aujourd'hui et construire demain, on a besoin des rêves. Les rêves nous tiennent debout. Ils nous emmènent n’importe où. Alors ce soir dans Banzzai, on en fabrique à la pelle!

Programmation musicale

Sun Ra w/ the Cosmic Rays - Dreaming

Album Singles Volume 1: The Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961

Strut

Nostalgia 77, Capstone, Lizzy Parks - The Moon

Album Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation

Thru Thoughts

Roseaux - Walking On the Moon (ft Aloe Blacc)

Album Roseaux

Fanon

Brad Mehldau - Dream Brother - Live

Album Ten Years Solo Live

Nonesuch

Roland Kirk, Leon Thomas - Dream

Album A Meeting of the Times

Atlantic

Jose James - Spirits Up Above

Album The Dreamer

Brownswood

Wayne Shorter - Night Dreamer

Album Night Dreamer

Blue Note

Aretha Franklin - Day Dreaming

Album Young, Gifted and Black

Atlantic

Grant Green - Lazy Afternoon

Album Street of Dreams

Blue Note