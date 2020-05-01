Banzzaï
Vendredi 1 mai 2020
L'usine à rêves : Aretha Franklin, Nostalgia 77, Wayne Shorter, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Pour sourire aujourd'hui et construire demain, on a besoin des rêves. Les rêves nous tiennent debout. Ils nous emmènent n’importe où. Alors ce soir dans Banzzai, on en fabrique à la pelle!

Sun Ra w/ the Cosmic Rays - Dreaming
Album Singles Volume 1: The Definitive 45s Collection 1952-1961
Strut 

Nostalgia 77, Capstone, Lizzy Parks - The Moon
Album Robert Luis, Shapes Compilation
Thru Thoughts

Roseaux - Walking On the Moon (ft Aloe Blacc)
Album Roseaux
Fanon

Brad Mehldau - Dream Brother - Live
Album Ten Years Solo Live
Nonesuch

Roland Kirk, Leon Thomas - Dream
Album A Meeting of the Times
Atlantic

Jose James - Spirits Up Above
Album The Dreamer
Brownswood

Wayne Shorter - Night Dreamer
Album Night Dreamer
Blue Note

Aretha Franklin - Day Dreaming
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 

Grant Green - Lazy Afternoon
Album Street of Dreams
Blue Note 

