Ko Ko Mo : Amina Claudine Myers, Aldo Romano, Stanley Clarke and more

Ce soir, on entend des chants. Ceux de Velma Middelton, Amina Claudine Myers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, qui se nichent derrière les lunes menaçantes et serpentent le long des chemins de campagnes...

Louis Armstrong - Ko Ko Mo

Album The Nightclubs

Dot Time

The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Celia Kameni - Old Devil Moon

Album We Love Ella

Nome

Freddie Hubbard - Assunta

Album Here to Stay

Blue Note

Aldo Romano - Wigglin’

Album New Blood plays the Connection

Dreyfus

Omer Avital - Bambolero

Album Qantar

Zamzama

Shalosh - Brain Dammaged Pumpkin Pie

Album The Bell Garden

Autoprod

Amina Claudine Myers - Jailhouse Blues

Album Salutes Bessie Smith

Leo Records

Antony Soler - Long Running Joke

Album Melody to My Skull

Durance

Stanley Clarke - Bass Folk Song

Album Children of Forever

Polydor

Dee Dee Bridgewater,I.Mayfield - Treme Song / Do Whacha Wanna

Album Dee Dee’s Feathers

Okeh