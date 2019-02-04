Ko Ko Mo : Amina Claudine Myers, Aldo Romano, Stanley Clarke and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on entend des chants. Ceux de Velma Middelton, Amina Claudine Myers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, qui se nichent derrière les lunes menaçantes et serpentent le long des chemins de campagnes...
Louis Armstrong - Ko Ko Mo
Album The Nightclubs
Dot Time
The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Celia Kameni - Old Devil Moon
Album We Love Ella
Nome
Freddie Hubbard - Assunta
Album Here to Stay
Blue Note
Aldo Romano - Wigglin’
Album New Blood plays the Connection
Dreyfus
Omer Avital - Bambolero
Album Qantar
Zamzama
Shalosh - Brain Dammaged Pumpkin Pie
Album The Bell Garden
Autoprod
Amina Claudine Myers - Jailhouse Blues
Album Salutes Bessie Smith
Leo Records
Antony Soler - Long Running Joke
Album Melody to My Skull
Durance
Stanley Clarke - Bass Folk Song
Album Children of Forever
Polydor
Dee Dee Bridgewater,I.Mayfield - Treme Song / Do Whacha Wanna
Album Dee Dee’s Feathers
Okeh
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration