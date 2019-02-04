Banzzaï
Lundi 4 février 2019
59 min

Ko Ko Mo : Amina Claudine Myers, Aldo Romano, Stanley Clarke and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ko Ko Mo : Amina Claudine Myers, Aldo Romano, Stanley Clarke and more
Amina Claudine Myers, © Getty / Andrew Lepley

Ce soir, on entend des chants. Ceux de Velma Middelton, Amina Claudine Myers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, qui se nichent derrière les lunes menaçantes et serpentent le long des chemins de campagnes...

Ko Ko Mo
Ko Ko Mo

Louis Armstrong - Ko Ko Mo
Album The Nightclubs
Dot Time

The Nightclubs
The Nightclubs

The Amazing Keystone Big Band, Celia Kameni - Old Devil Moon
Album We Love Ella
Nome

We Love Ella
We Love Ella

Freddie Hubbard - Assunta
 Album Here to Stay
Blue Note

Here to Stay
Here to Stay

Aldo Romano - Wigglin’
Album New Blood plays the Connection
Dreyfus

New Blood plays the Connection
New Blood plays the Connection

Omer Avital - Bambolero
Album Qantar
Zamzama

Qantar
Qantar

Shalosh - Brain Dammaged Pumpkin Pie
Album The Bell Garden
Autoprod

The Bell Garden
The Bell Garden

Amina Claudine Myers - Jailhouse Blues
Album Salutes Bessie Smith
Leo Records

Salutes Bessie Smith
Salutes Bessie Smith

Antony Soler - Long Running Joke
Album Melody to My Skull
Durance

Melody to My Skull
Melody to My Skull

Stanley Clarke - Bass Folk Song
Album Children of Forever
Polydor

Children of Forever
Children of Forever

Dee Dee Bridgewater,I.Mayfield - Treme Song / Do Whacha Wanna
Album Dee Dee’s Feathers
Okeh

Dee Dee’s Feathers
Dee Dee’s Feathers
