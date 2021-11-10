Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mercredi 10 novembre 2021
59 min

Juste à Temps : Ernestine Anderson, Sinne Eeg, Laurent de Wilde, Randy Weston, Sun Ra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ernestine Anderson, © Getty / Heritage Images

Ce soir, c'est notre heure. Nous arrivons dans les temps... juste au bon moment !

La programmation musicale :
  • The Song is Ended - Ernestine Anderson
    Ernestine Anderson

    The Song is Ended

    Irving Berlin. : compositeur, Ernestine Anderson (voix), Jack Trainor (trompette), Hubert M. Myers (saxophone), Willard McDaniel (piano), William K. Hadnott (contrebasse), Oscar Bradley (batterie)
    Album The Complete 1947-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742212.13) Année 2012
  • Just in Time - Roy Hargrove & Mulgrew Miller
    Roy Hargrove & Mulgrew Miller

    Just in Time

    Jule Styne. : compositeur, Roy Hargrove (trompette), Mulgrew Miller (piano)
    Album In Harmony Label Resonance (HCD-2060) Année 2021
  • Come On Home - Lijadu Sisters
    Lijadu Sisters

    Come On Home

    Lijadu Sisters. : compositeur, Lemmy Jackson (claviers), Tony Adeleye (gube), John Akanmu (maacas), Laolu Akins (batterie), Richard Archer (guitare base)
    Album Horizon Unlimited Label Afrodisia (DWAPS 2089) Année 1979
  • Fe fe naa efe - Laurent De Wilde
    Laurent De Wilde

    Fe fe naa efe

    Laurent de Wilde. : compositeur, Laurent De Wilde (piano), Ira Coleman (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie)
    Album Over the Clouds Label Gazebo (GAZ089) Année 2012
  • The Gathering - Randy Weston African Rhythms
    Randy Weston African Rhythms

    The Gathering

    Randy Weston (piano), Talib Kibwe (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Benny Powell (trombone), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie), Neil Clarke (percussions
    Album Saga Label Verve (529237-2) Année 1995
  • We See - Thelonious Monk Quintet
    Thelonious Monk Quintet

    We See

    Thelonious Monk (piano), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Ray Copeland (trompette), Curly Russell (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
    Album Monk/ Thelonious Monk with Sonny Rollins & Frank Foster Label Prestige (0888072315938) Année 1954
  • Springtime Again - Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Myth Science Solar Arkertra

    Springtime Again

    Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Myth Science Solar Arkertra, Sun Ra (piano)
    Album Sleeping Beauty Label Art Yard (CD 003)
  • You Must believe in Spring - Thomas Clausen
    Thomas Clausen

    You Must believe in Spring

    Michel Legrand. : compositeur, Thomas Clausen (piano), Thomas Fonnesbæk (contrebasse), Karsten Bagge (batterie)
    Album Back 2 Basics Label Stunt (STUCD21042) Année 2021
  • Take Five - Sinne Eeg
    Sinne Eeg, Thomas Fonnesbæk

    Take Five

    Paul Desmond. : compositeur, Iola Brubeck. : compositeur, Sinne Eeg (voix), Thomas Fonnesbæk (contrebasse)
    Album Staying in Touch Label Stunt (STUCD21072) Année 2021
