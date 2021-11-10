Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Mercredi 10 novembre 2021
Juste à Temps : Ernestine Anderson, Sinne Eeg, Laurent de Wilde, Randy Weston, Sun Ra and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, c'est notre heure. Nous arrivons dans les temps... juste au bon moment !
La programmation musicale :
- Ernestine Anderson
The Song is EndedIrving Berlin. : compositeur, Ernestine Anderson (voix), Jack Trainor (trompette), Hubert M. Myers (saxophone), Willard McDaniel (piano), William K. Hadnott (contrebasse), Oscar Bradley (batterie)Album The Complete 1947-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742212.13) Année 2012
- Roy Hargrove & Mulgrew Miller
Just in TimeJule Styne. : compositeur, Roy Hargrove (trompette), Mulgrew Miller (piano)Album In Harmony Label Resonance (HCD-2060) Année 2021
- Lijadu Sisters
Come On HomeLijadu Sisters. : compositeur, Lemmy Jackson (claviers), Tony Adeleye (gube), John Akanmu (maacas), Laolu Akins (batterie), Richard Archer (guitare base)Album Horizon Unlimited Label Afrodisia (DWAPS 2089) Année 1979
- Laurent De Wilde
Fe fe naa efeLaurent de Wilde. : compositeur, Laurent De Wilde (piano), Ira Coleman (contrebasse), Clarence Penn (batterie)Album Over the Clouds Label Gazebo (GAZ089) Année 2012
- Randy Weston African Rhythms
The GatheringRandy Weston (piano), Talib Kibwe (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Benny Powell (trombone), Alex Blake (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie), Neil Clarke (percussionsAlbum Saga Label Verve (529237-2) Année 1995
- Thelonious Monk Quintet
We SeeThelonious Monk (piano), Frank Foster (saxophone ténor), Ray Copeland (trompette), Curly Russell (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)Album Monk/ Thelonious Monk with Sonny Rollins & Frank Foster Label Prestige (0888072315938) Année 1954
Springtime AgainSun Ra & His Intergalactic Myth Science Solar Arkertra, Sun Ra (piano)Album Sleeping Beauty Label Art Yard (CD 003)
- Thomas Clausen
You Must believe in SpringMichel Legrand. : compositeur, Thomas Clausen (piano), Thomas Fonnesbæk (contrebasse), Karsten Bagge (batterie)Album Back 2 Basics Label Stunt (STUCD21042) Année 2021
- Sinne Eeg, Thomas Fonnesbæk
Take FivePaul Desmond. : compositeur, Iola Brubeck. : compositeur, Sinne Eeg (voix), Thomas Fonnesbæk (contrebasse)Album Staying in Touch Label Stunt (STUCD21072) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration