Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Lundi 1 mars 2021
Jusqu'à plus soif : Serge Gainsbourg, Booker Ervin, Jean-Marie Machado, Otis Redding and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des jus qu'on boit dans les pierres noires, des alcools qu'on partage avec l'être aimé, des soifs inextinguibles que seules les notes pourront combler.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Serge Gainsbourg
Intoxicated ManSerge Gainsbourg. : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg (voix, piano)Album A la Maison de la Radio Label Ina (3760300310540) Année 2020
- 19h05Johnny Hodges
Juice a-PlentyJohnny Hodges. : compositeur, Billy Strayhorn (arrangements). : compositeur, Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Cat Anderson (trompette), Shorty Rogers (trompette), Bill Berry (trompette), Ed Mullens (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Quentin Jackson (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Russell Procope (clarinette, saxophone alto), Jimmy Hamilton (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (clarinette basse, saxophone baryton), Jimmy Jones (piano), Aaron Bell (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie), Billy Strayhorn (direction)Album Johnny Hodges With Billy Strayhorn and the Orchestra Label Verve (557543-2) Année 1961
- 19h08Cochemea
Chito's SongCochemea (saxophone électro)Album Chito's Song Label Daptone Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration