Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 mars 2021
59 min

Jusqu'à plus soif : Serge Gainsbourg, Booker Ervin, Jean-Marie Machado, Otis Redding and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jusqu'à plus soif : Serge Gainsbourg, Booker Ervin, Jean-Marie Machado, Otis Redding and more
Serge Gainsbourg, © Getty / Frédéric Reglain

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, des jus qu'on boit dans les pierres noires, des alcools qu'on partage avec l'être aimé, des soifs inextinguibles que seules les notes pourront combler.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Intoxicated man - SERGE GAINSBOURG
    Serge Gainsbourg

    Intoxicated Man

    Serge Gainsbourg. : compositeur, Serge Gainsbourg (voix, piano)
    Album A la Maison de la Radio Label Ina (3760300310540) Année 2020
  • 19h05
    Juice a-plenty - JOHNNY HODGES, BILLY STRAYHORN
    Johnny Hodges

    Juice a-Plenty

    Johnny Hodges. : compositeur, Billy Strayhorn (arrangements). : compositeur, Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Cat Anderson (trompette), Shorty Rogers (trompette), Bill Berry (trompette), Ed Mullens (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Quentin Jackson (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Russell Procope (clarinette, saxophone alto), Jimmy Hamilton (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (clarinette basse, saxophone baryton), Jimmy Jones (piano), Aaron Bell (contrebasse), Sam Woodyard (batterie), Billy Strayhorn (direction)
    Album Johnny Hodges With Billy Strayhorn and the Orchestra Label Verve (557543-2) Année 1961
  • 19h08
    Chito's song - COCHEMEA
    Cochemea

    Chito's Song

    Cochemea (saxophone électro)
    Album Chito's Song Label Daptone Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 26 février 2021
59 min
Au gré des marées : Judy Garland, Joce Mienniel, Roberto Fonseca, Chris Potter, Charlie Parker and more
émission suivante
mardi 2 mars 2021
59 min
Les vents d'Est : Michel Legrand, Rita Reys, Lee Konitz, Kahil El'Zabar, Bill Evans and more