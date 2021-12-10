Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Vendredi 10 décembre 2021
Jukebox(e) : Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Yazmin Lacey, Airelle Besson, Hailu Mergia and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, des notes poids lourds, des morceaux uppercut, des solos comme des combats. Bienvenue dans le ring de boxe !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Leveencompositeur, Lorenzo Packcompositeur, Frank Paparellicompositeur
Petootie pieElla Fitzgerald & Louis Jordan & His Tympani Five, Ella Fitzgerald : Chant, Louis Jordan : Saxophone alto, Aaron Izenhall : Trompette, Josh Jackson : Saxophone ténor, Wild Bill Davis : Piano, Carl Hogan : Guitare, Po Simpkins : Contrebasse, Eddie Byrd : BatterieAlbum The boxer, the bluesman & the jazzman Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5800) Année 2021
- 19h06Clark Terrycompositeur
Little old mongooseClark Terry & Dave Bailey Quintet, Clark Terry : Trompette, Bugle, Dave Bailey : Batterie, Curtis Fuller : Trombone, Charlie Rouse : Saxophone ténor, Horace Parlan : Piano, Peck Morrison : ContrebasseAlbum The boxer, the bluesman & the jazzman Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5800) Année 2021
- 19h12Airelle BessonTrompette
The painter & the boxerIsabel Sorling : Chant, Benjamin Moussay : Piano, Fabrice Moreau : BatterieAlbum Radio One Label Naïve Année 2016
- 19h18Miles Davis
Duran (Take 4)Album The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions Label Columbia (CSK 86359)
- 19h23
Own Your Own
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
