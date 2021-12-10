Banzzaï
Vendredi 10 décembre 2021
59 min

Jukebox(e) : Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Yazmin Lacey, Airelle Besson, Hailu Mergia and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Miles Davis, © Getty / Images Press

Ce soir, des notes poids lourds, des morceaux uppercut, des solos comme des combats. Bienvenue dans le ring de boxe !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Petootie pie - ELLA FITZGERALD, LOUIS JORDAN
    Leveencompositeur, Lorenzo Packcompositeur, Frank Paparellicompositeur

    Petootie pie

    Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Jordan & His Tympani Five, Ella Fitzgerald : Chant, Louis Jordan : Saxophone alto, Aaron Izenhall : Trompette, Josh Jackson : Saxophone ténor, Wild Bill Davis : Piano, Carl Hogan : Guitare, Po Simpkins : Contrebasse, Eddie Byrd : Batterie
    Album The boxer, the bluesman & the jazzman Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5800) Année 2021
  • 19h06
    Little old mongoose - CLARK TERRY
    Clark Terrycompositeur

    Little old mongoose

    Clark Terry & Dave Bailey Quintet, Clark Terry : Trompette, Bugle, Dave Bailey : Batterie, Curtis Fuller : Trombone, Charlie Rouse : Saxophone ténor, Horace Parlan : Piano, Peck Morrison : Contrebasse
    Album The boxer, the bluesman & the jazzman Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA5800) Année 2021
  • 19h12
    The painter and the boxer - AIRELLE BESSON, ISABEL SORLING
    Airelle BessonTrompette

    The painter & the boxer

    Isabel Sorling : Chant, Benjamin Moussay : Piano, Fabrice Moreau : Batterie
    Album Radio One Label Naïve Année 2016
  • 19h18
    Duran (Take 4) - MILES DAVIS
    Miles Davis

    Duran (Take 4)

    Album The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions Label Columbia (CSK 86359)
  • 19h23
    Own Your Own - Yazmin Lacey

    Own Your Own

