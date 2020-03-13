Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 13 mars 2020
Jouer, danser : Ethel Ennis, Horace Parlan, Gregory Privat, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Autour de quels chants préférez-vous danser ? Ceux des congas, des pianos, des trompettes ? Peu importe, tant que l'on ondule joyeusement...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h01Ethel Ennis
Who will buyAlbum The very best of Ethel Ennis Label Classic Music International
- 19h05Billy Taylor Trio
Mambo innAlbum The best of latin jazz Label Bgp Records (CDBGP 1034) Année 1992
- 19h10Horace Parlan
CongalegreAlbum Headin' south Label Firefly Entertainment Année 1960
- 19h15Ray Barretto
Pastime ParadiseAlbum La cuna Label Cti Records (239209) Année 1984
- 19h23Moses Boyd
BTBMoses Boyd : auteurAlbum Dark matter Label Exodus Records Année 2020
- 19h31Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
CagesAlbum The Emancipation Procrastination Label Stretch Music (RAD380) Année 2017
- 19h40Grégory Privat
D.N.A.Grégory Privat. : compositeur, Grégory Privat (piano, Nord Stage 2), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie)Album Soley Label Buddham Jazz Année 2020
- 19h47Erick Cosaque
Joué zizipanAlbum Chinal ka 1973-1992 Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
- 19h52Arthur BlytheSaxophone alto
Carespin' with MamieBob Stewart : Tuba, James Blood Ulmer : Guitare électrique, Abdul Wadud : Violoncelle, Bobby Battle : BatterieAlbum Lenox avenue breakdown / In the tradition / Illusions / Blythe spirit Label Bgo Records (BGOCD1242) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 12 mars 2020
émission suivantelundi 16 mars 2020