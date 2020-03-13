Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 13 mars 2020
59 min

Jouer, danser : Ethel Ennis, Horace Parlan, Gregory Privat, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jouer, danser : Ethel Ennis, Horace Parlan, Gregory Privat, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and more
Ethel Ennis, © Getty / Gilles Petard

Autour de quels chants préférez-vous danser ? Ceux des congas, des pianos, des trompettes ? Peu importe, tant que l'on ondule joyeusement... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Who will buy - ETHEL ENNIS
    Ethel Ennis

    Who will buy

    Album The very best of Ethel Ennis Label Classic Music International
  • 19h05
    Mambo inn - BILLY TAYLOR TRIO
    Billy Taylor Trio

    Mambo inn

    Album The best of latin jazz Label Bgp Records (CDBGP 1034) Année 1992
  • 19h10
    Congalegre - HORACE PARLAN
    Horace Parlan

    Congalegre

    Album Headin' south Label Firefly Entertainment Année 1960
  • 19h15
    Pastime paradise - RAY BARRETTO
    Ray Barretto

    Pastime Paradise

    Album La cuna Label Cti Records (239209) Année 1984
  • 19h23
    BTB - MOSES BOYD
    Moses Boyd

    BTB

    Moses Boyd : auteur
    Album Dark matter Label Exodus Records Année 2020
  • 19h31
    Cages - CHRISTIAN SCOTT ATUNDE ADJUAH
    Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

    Cages

    Album The Emancipation Procrastination Label Stretch Music (RAD380) Année 2017
  • 19h40
    D.N.A. - GREGORY PRIVAT
    Grégory Privat

    D.N.A.

    Grégory Privat. : compositeur, Grégory Privat (piano, Nord Stage 2), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Tilo Bertholo (batterie)
    Album Soley Label Buddham Jazz Année 2020
  • 19h47
    Joué zizipan - ERICK COSAQUE
    Erick Cosaque

    Joué zizipan

    Album Chinal ka 1973-1992 Label Heavenly Sweetness Année 2019
  • 19h52
    Carespin' with Mamie - ARTHUR BLYTHE
    Arthur BlytheSaxophone alto

    Carespin' with Mamie

    Bob Stewart : Tuba, James Blood Ulmer : Guitare électrique, Abdul Wadud : Violoncelle, Bobby Battle : Batterie
    Album Lenox avenue breakdown / In the tradition / Illusions / Blythe spirit Label Bgo Records (BGOCD1242) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
