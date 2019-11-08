Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Vendredi 8 novembre 2019
Jim : Billie Holiday, Gaël Horellou, Cecil Taylor, Laurent Lomande and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ah, ce Jim. Il nous donne envie de rentrer à la maison, de sauter comme un cabri, de partager des couchers de soleil. Ce soir Jim est notre amant, et grâce à lui, on s'exclame "Wahoo !" à tout bout de champ.
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Billie Holiday
JimNelson A. Shawn. : compositeur, Caesar Petrillo. : compositeur, Milton Samuels. : compositeur, Billie Holiday (voix), Billie Holiday & Her OrchestraAlbum You Go To My Head Label Dreyfus Jazz (DRFS 36742-2) Année 2001
- 19h05Duke Pearson
Wahoo !Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Mickey Roker (batterie)Album Wahoo ! Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84191) Année 1964
- 19h12Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
SunsetIdris Ackamoor. : compositeur, Idris Ackamoor (saxophone ténor, clavier, voix), Sandra Poindexter (violon, voix), David Molina (guitare, voix), Skyler Stover (contrebasse, voix), Johann Polzer (batterie), Bradie Speller (percussions, voix)Album An Angel Fell Label Strut (STRUT164CD) Année 2018
- 19h19Cecil Taylor
Jumpin’ PunkinsMercer Ellington. : compositeur, Cecil Taylor (piano), Clark Terry (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), Buell Neidlinger (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Jumpin’ Punkins Label Candid (CD 9013) Année 1961
- 19h29Della Reese
Won'Cha Come Home, Bill BaileyMercer Ellington. : compositeur, Della Reese. : compositeur, Della Reese (voix), Mercer Ellingont (direction)Album Special Delivery Label Rca (LPM2391) Année 1961
- 19h32Grachan Moncur III Octet
When ?Grachan Moncur III. : compositeur, Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Tim Hagans (trompette), John Clark (cor), Dave Woodley (trombone), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Gary Smulyan (saxophone baryton), Ray Drummond (contrebasse), Andrew Cyrille (batterie)Album Exploration Label Capri (CAPRI 74068-2) Année 2004
- 19h40Billy Harper
Groove from HeavenBilly Harper. : compositeur, Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Eddie Henderson (trompette), Francesca Tanksley (piano), Clarence Seay (contrebasse), Newman Baker (batterie)Album Destiny Is Yours Label Steeplechase (SCCD-31260) Année 1990
- 19h51Gaël Horellou
Cabri massaléGaël Horellou. : compositeur, Gaël Horellou (saxophone alto), Nicolas Beaulieu (guitare), Florent Gac (orgue), Vincent Philéas (percussions), Fredo Ilata (percussions), Vincent Aly Beril (percussions), Emilie Maillot (percussions)Album Tous Les Peuples Label Breakz (BKZ005) Année 2019
- 19h56Laurent Lomande
Maboke MarieAlbum The World Is Shaking - Cubanismo From The Congo, 1954-55 Label Honest Jon (HJRCD40) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
