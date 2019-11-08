Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19h
Vendredi 8 novembre 2019
59 min

Jim : Billie Holiday, Gaël Horellou, Cecil Taylor, Laurent Lomande and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Billie Holiday, © Getty / Donaldson Collection

Ah, ce Jim. Il nous donne envie de rentrer à la maison, de sauter comme un cabri, de partager des couchers de soleil. Ce soir Jim est notre amant, et grâce à lui, on s'exclame "Wahoo !" à tout bout de champ.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Jim - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    Jim

    Nelson A. Shawn. : compositeur, Caesar Petrillo. : compositeur, Milton Samuels. : compositeur, Billie Holiday (voix), Billie Holiday & Her Orchestra
    Album You Go To My Head Label Dreyfus Jazz (DRFS 36742-2) Année 2001
  • 19h05
    Wahoo - DUKE PEARSON
    Duke Pearson

    Wahoo !

    Duke Pearson. : compositeur, Duke Pearson (piano), Donald Byrd (trompette), James Spaulding (saxophone alto), Joe Henderson (sasophone ténor), Bob Cranshaw (contrebasse), Mickey Roker (batterie)
    Album Wahoo ! Label Blue Note (BLNO BST 84191) Année 1964
  • 19h12
    Sunset - IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS
    Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

    Sunset

    Idris Ackamoor. : compositeur, Idris Ackamoor (saxophone ténor, clavier, voix), Sandra Poindexter (violon, voix), David Molina (guitare, voix), Skyler Stover (contrebasse, voix), Johann Polzer (batterie), Bradie Speller (percussions, voix)
    Album An Angel Fell Label Strut (STRUT164CD) Année 2018
  • 19h19
    Jumpin' punkins - CECIL TAYLOR
    Cecil Taylor

    Jumpin’ Punkins

    Mercer Ellington. : compositeur, Cecil Taylor (piano), Clark Terry (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), Buell Neidlinger (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Jumpin’ Punkins Label Candid (CD 9013) Année 1961
  • 19h29
    Won'cha come home Bill Bailey - DELLA REESE
    Della Reese

    Won'Cha Come Home, Bill Bailey

    Mercer Ellington. : compositeur, Della Reese. : compositeur, Della Reese (voix), Mercer Ellingont (direction)
    Album Special Delivery Label Rca (LPM2391) Année 1961
  • 19h32
    When? - MONCUR GRACHAN III OCTET
    Grachan Moncur III Octet

    When ?

    Grachan Moncur III. : compositeur, Grachan Moncur III (trombone), Tim Hagans (trompette), John Clark (cor), Dave Woodley (trombone), Gary Bartz (saxophone alto), Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Gary Smulyan (saxophone baryton), Ray Drummond (contrebasse), Andrew Cyrille (batterie)
    Album Exploration Label Capri (CAPRI 74068-2) Année 2004
  • 19h40
    Groove from heaven - BILLY HARPER
    Billy Harper

    Groove from Heaven

    Billy Harper. : compositeur, Billy Harper (saxophone ténor), Eddie Henderson (trompette), Francesca Tanksley (piano), Clarence Seay (contrebasse), Newman Baker (batterie)
    Album Destiny Is Yours Label Steeplechase (SCCD-31260) Année 1990
  • 19h51
    Cabri massalé - GAEL HORELLOU
    Gaël Horellou

    Cabri massalé

    Gaël Horellou. : compositeur, Gaël Horellou (saxophone alto), Nicolas Beaulieu (guitare), Florent Gac (orgue), Vincent Philéas (percussions), Fredo Ilata (percussions), Vincent Aly Beril (percussions), Emilie Maillot (percussions)
    Album Tous Les Peuples Label Breakz (BKZ005) Année 2019
  • 19h56
    Maboke Marie - LAURENT LOMANDE
    Laurent Lomande

    Maboke Marie

    Album The World Is Shaking - Cubanismo From The Congo, 1954-55 Label Honest Jon (HJRCD40) Année 2009
