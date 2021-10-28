Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Jeudi 28 octobre 2021
Jeux d’ombres : Peggy Lee, Tigran Hamasyan, Kenny Barron, Isfar Sarabski and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Sans elles, pas de lumière. Sans elles, pas de refuge. Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, nous partons rendre visite à nos ombres...
La programmation musicale :
- Peggy Lee
Me And My ShadowAl Jolson. : compositeur, Billy Rose. : compositeur, Dave Dreyer. : compositeur, Mundell Lowe. : compositeur, Peggy Lee (voix)Album Is That All There Is ? Label Capitol Année 2011
- John Zorncompositeur, John Zorn
Shadows in Ancient TimeJohn Medeski (piano), Kenny Wollesen (vibraphone), Carol Emanuel (harpe), Trevor Dunn (contrebasse), Joey Baron (batterie)Album A Vision in Blakelight Label Tzadik (TZ 8303) Année 2012
- Nat Adderley
Comin' Out the ShadowsNat Adderley. : compositeur, Nat Adderley (cornet), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), George Marge (clarinette), Romeo Penque (clarinette basse), Hubert Laws (flûte), Don McCourt (basson), Paul Ingraham (cor), Joe Zawinul (piano électrique), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Leo Morris (batterie), Bill Fischer (direction)Album Calling Out Loud Label A&m (212 064) Année 1969
- Tigran Hamasyan
The PoetTigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix), Areni Agbabian (voix), Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Sam Minaie (contrebasse), Nate Wood (batterie, percussions)Album Shadow Theater Label Verve (374 264 4) Année 2013
- Isfar Sarabski
G-ManIsfar Sarabski. : compositeur, Isfar Sarabski (piano), Mark Guilliana (batterie), Alan Hampton (contrebasse)Album Planet Label Warner Année 2021
- Art Farmer
Silk Road (Dedicated to D. Brown)Geoff Keezer. : compositeur, Art Farmer (flumpette), Ron Blake (saxophones ténor), Don Braden (saxophone soprano), Geoff Keezer (piano), Kenny Davis (contrebasse), Carl Allen (batterie)Album Silk Road Label Arabesque Année 1997
- Booker Ervin
GichiKenny Barron. : compositeur, Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), Jan Arnett (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Spiritual Jazz vol. 9 /Blue Notes , Part One & Two Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 103)
- Kenny Barron
PhantomsKenny Barron. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano), Kiyoshi Kitagawa (contrebasse), Francisco Mela (batterie), Lionel Loueke (guitare, voix), Gretchen Parlato (voix)Album The Traveler Label Emarcy (5307530) Année 2008
- Guillermo Portabales
Lamento cubanoGrenet. : compositeur, Guillermo Portabales (guitare, voix), Mandy Vizoco (contrebasse), Angel Luis Catala (guitare), Saul Fuentes (percussions), Alvarez Guedes (voix)Album El carretero Label World Circuit / Bmg (WCDR043) Année 2019
- The Hi-Lo'S
Shadow WaltzRichard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeurAlbum A Musical Thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 27 octobre 2021
émission suivantevendredi 29 octobre 2021