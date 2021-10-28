Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 28 octobre 2021
59 min

Jeux d’ombres : Peggy Lee, Tigran Hamasyan, Kenny Barron, Isfar Sarabski and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jeux d’ombres : Peggy Lee, Tigran Hamasyan, Kenny Barron, Isfar Sarabski and more
Peggy Lee, © Getty / CBS Photo Archive

Sans elles, pas de lumière. Sans elles, pas de refuge. Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, nous partons rendre visite à nos ombres...

La programmation musicale :
  • Me And My Shadow - Peggy Lee
    Peggy Lee

    Me And My Shadow

    Al Jolson. : compositeur, Billy Rose. : compositeur, Dave Dreyer. : compositeur, Mundell Lowe. : compositeur, Peggy Lee (voix)
    Album Is That All There Is ? Label Capitol Année 2011
  • Shadows in Ancient Time - John Zorn
    John Zorncompositeur, John Zorn

    Shadows in Ancient Time

    John Medeski (piano), Kenny Wollesen (vibraphone), Carol Emanuel (harpe), Trevor Dunn (contrebasse), Joey Baron (batterie)
    Album A Vision in Blakelight Label Tzadik (TZ 8303) Année 2012
  • Comin' Out the Shadows - Nat Adderley
    Nat Adderley

    Comin' Out the Shadows

    Nat Adderley. : compositeur, Nat Adderley (cornet), Jerome Richardson (saxophone alto), Seldon Powell (saxophone ténor), George Marge (clarinette), Romeo Penque (clarinette basse), Hubert Laws (flûte), Don McCourt (basson), Paul Ingraham (cor), Joe Zawinul (piano électrique), Ron Carter (contrebasse), Leo Morris (batterie), Bill Fischer (direction)
    Album Calling Out Loud Label A&m (212 064) Année 1969
  • The Poet - Tigran Hamasyan
    Tigran Hamasyan

    The Poet

    Tigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix), Areni Agbabian (voix), Ben Wendel (saxophone ténor), Sam Minaie (contrebasse), Nate Wood (batterie, percussions)
    Album Shadow Theater Label Verve (374 264 4) Année 2013
  • G-Man - Isfar Sarabski
    Isfar Sarabski

    G-Man

    Isfar Sarabski. : compositeur, Isfar Sarabski (piano), Mark Guilliana (batterie), Alan Hampton (contrebasse)
    Album Planet Label Warner Année 2021
  • Silk Road (Dedicated to D. Brown) - Art Farmer
    Art Farmer

    Silk Road (Dedicated to D. Brown)

    Geoff Keezer. : compositeur, Art Farmer (flumpette), Ron Blake (saxophones ténor), Don Braden (saxophone soprano), Geoff Keezer (piano), Kenny Davis (contrebasse), Carl Allen (batterie)
    Album Silk Road Label Arabesque Année 1997
  • Gichi - Booker Ervin
    Booker Ervin

    Gichi

    Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Woody Shaw (trompette), Kenny Barron (piano), Jan Arnett (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Spiritual Jazz vol. 9 /Blue Notes , Part One & Two Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 103)
  • Phantoms - Kenny Barron
    Kenny Barron

    Phantoms

    Kenny Barron. : compositeur, Kenny Barron (piano), Kiyoshi Kitagawa (contrebasse), Francisco Mela (batterie), Lionel Loueke (guitare, voix), Gretchen Parlato (voix)
    Album The Traveler Label Emarcy (5307530) Année 2008
  • Lamento cubano - Guillermo Portabales
    Guillermo Portabales

    Lamento cubano

    Grenet. : compositeur, Guillermo Portabales (guitare, voix), Mandy Vizoco (contrebasse), Angel Luis Catala (guitare), Saul Fuentes (percussions), Alvarez Guedes (voix)
    Album El carretero Label World Circuit / Bmg (WCDR043) Année 2019
  • Shadow Waltz - The Hi-Lo'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    Shadow Waltz

    Richard Rodgers. : compositeur, Lorenz Hart. : compositeur
    Album A Musical Thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 27 octobre 2021
59 min
Cool cool cool : China Moses, Makoto Ozone, Bruno Angelini, Dizzy Gillespie and more
émission suivante
vendredi 29 octobre 2021
59 min
Sacrées nuits : Dr. John, Billie Holiday, Brandee Younger, Vijay Iyer and more