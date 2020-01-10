Programmation musicale
Vendredi 10 janvier 2020
Jeu de Vagues : Gloria Lynne, Leila Olivesi, Keith Jarrett, Damon Locks and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on nage dans les notes, on flotte parmi les cuivres, on s'éclabousse de chants. Vive les musiciens qui font des vagues !
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Gloria Lynne
The jazz in youAlbum Women in love/ Vol.1 Label Nova Records (3099472) Année 2004
- 19h04Johnny HodgesSaxophone alto
L.B. bluesWild Bill Davis : Orgue, Bob Brown : Saxophone ténor, Lawrence Brown : Trombone, Bobby Durham : BatterieAlbum Johnny Hodges and Wild Bill Davis / Vol 1 et 2 1965-1966 Label Rca (PM 42 414) Année 1979
- 19h09Mary Lou Williamscompositeur
Praise the lordAlbum Black christ of the Andes Label Smitsonian Folkways Recordings (SFW CD 40816) Année 2004
- 19h16Junior MancePiano
Never on sundayManos Hadjidakis : compositeur, Melba Liston : chef d'orchestre, Walt Levinsky : Flûte traversière, Clarinette, Oliver Nelson : Clarinette, Jerome Richardson : Flûte traversière, Clarinette, Romeo Penque : Flûte traversière, Clarinette basse, Phil Bodner : Flûte traversière, Cor anglais, Clark Terry : Trompette, Bugle, Ernie Royal : Trompette, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Janet Putnam : Harpe, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : BatterieAlbum A jazz version of Kean / The soul of Hollywood Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD828) Année 2014
- 19h21Leïla Olivesi
Suite andamane I : Jeu de vaguesLeila Olivesi : compositeur, Quentin Ghomari : Trompette, Bugle, Adrien Sanchez : Saxophone ténor, Baptiste Herbin : Saxophone alto, Flûte, Glenn Ferris : Trombone, Jean-Charles Richard : Saxophone baryton, Manu Codjia : Guitare, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Donald Kontomanou : BatterieAlbum Suite Andamane Label Acel / Attention Fragile (AC5LSA387) Année 2019
