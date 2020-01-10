Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 10 janvier 2020
59 min

Jeu de Vagues : Gloria Lynne, Leila Olivesi, Keith Jarrett, Damon Locks and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jeu de Vagues : Gloria Lynne, Leila Olivesi, Keith Jarrett, Damon Locks and more
Gloria Lynne au studio Evrest Records à New York, © Getty / PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Ce soir, on nage dans les notes, on flotte parmi les cuivres, on s'éclabousse de chants. Vive les musiciens qui font des vagues !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The jazz in you - GLORIA LYNNE
    Gloria Lynne

    The jazz in you

    Album Women in love/ Vol.1 Label Nova Records (3099472) Année 2004
  • 19h04
    L.B. blues - WILL BILL DAVIS , JOHNNY HODGES
    Johnny HodgesSaxophone alto

    L.B. blues

    Wild Bill Davis : Orgue, Bob Brown : Saxophone ténor, Lawrence Brown : Trombone, Bobby Durham : Batterie
    Album Johnny Hodges and Wild Bill Davis / Vol 1 et 2 1965-1966 Label Rca (PM 42 414) Année 1979
  • 19h09
    Praise the lord - MARY LOU WILLIAMS
    Mary Lou Williamscompositeur

    Praise the lord

    Album Black christ of the Andes Label Smitsonian Folkways Recordings (SFW CD 40816) Année 2004
  • 19h16
    Never on sunday - JUNIOR MANCE
    Junior MancePiano

    Never on sunday

    Manos Hadjidakis : compositeur, Melba Liston : chef d'orchestre, Walt Levinsky : Flûte traversière, Clarinette, Oliver Nelson : Clarinette, Jerome Richardson : Flûte traversière, Clarinette, Romeo Penque : Flûte traversière, Clarinette basse, Phil Bodner : Flûte traversière, Cor anglais, Clark Terry : Trompette, Bugle, Ernie Royal : Trompette, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone, Janet Putnam : Harpe, George Duvivier : Contrebasse, Osie Johnson : Batterie
    Album A jazz version of Kean / The soul of Hollywood Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD828) Année 2014
  • 19h21
    Suite andamane I : Jeu de vagues - LEILA OLIVESI
    Leïla Olivesi

    Suite andamane I : Jeu de vagues

    Leila Olivesi : compositeur, Quentin Ghomari : Trompette, Bugle, Adrien Sanchez : Saxophone ténor, Baptiste Herbin : Saxophone alto, Flûte, Glenn Ferris : Trombone, Jean-Charles Richard : Saxophone baryton, Manu Codjia : Guitare, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Donald Kontomanou : Batterie
    Album Suite Andamane Label Acel / Attention Fragile (AC5LSA387) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 9 janvier 2020
59 min
Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social
émission suivante
lundi 13 janvier 2020
59 min
A la dure : Molly Johnson, Jon Bouteiller, Joshua Redman, Chet Baker and more