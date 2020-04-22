Banzzaï
Mercredi 22 avril 2020
59 min

Jericho : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tarek Yamani, Freddie Hubbard and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Jericho : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tarek Yamani, Freddie Hubbard and more
Sister Rosetta Tharp, © Getty / Chris Ware

[première diffusion le 07 février 2018]

Connaissez-vous la bataille de Jericho ? Cet épisode biblique chanté par les jazzmen, raconté ce soir par Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Une histoire qui nous donne envie de faire résonner les trompettes, pour ouvrir les portes, et faire s'effondrer tous les murs. Ouvrez-nous, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Jericho
Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe / Intégrale vol. 5
Frémeaux et Associés FA 1305

Freddie Hubbard - Open Sesame
Album Open Sesame
Blue Note 7840402

Lou Donaldson - Hamp’s Hump
Album Everything I Play is Funky
Blue Note

Nellie Lutcher - You Better Watch Yourself, Bub
Album The best of Nellie Lutcher
Capitol

The Greg Foat Group - Door into Summer
Album The Dancers at the Edge of Time
Jazzman

Kamau Daaood - Art Blakey’s D-sticks
Album Leimert Park
MAMA records

Willie Bobo - Dig My Feeling
Album Dig my feeling
Nacional Records NCL 20147

Tarek Yamani - Rastprints
Album Peninsular
Edict Records

House of Echo, Enzo Carniel - Chaoides II
Album Echoides
Jazz and People JPCD817003

Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song of Medina (Casbah)
Album Belle époque
ACT 9625-2

Joachim Kuhn - The crystal ship
Album Love and Peace
ACT ACT98612

