Jericho : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tarek Yamani, Freddie Hubbard and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

[première diffusion le 07 février 2018]

Connaissez-vous la bataille de Jericho ? Cet épisode biblique chanté par les jazzmen, raconté ce soir par Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Une histoire qui nous donne envie de faire résonner les trompettes, pour ouvrir les portes, et faire s'effondrer tous les murs. Ouvrez-nous, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Jericho

Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe / Intégrale vol. 5

Frémeaux et Associés FA 1305

Freddie Hubbard - Open Sesame

Album Open Sesame

Blue Note 7840402

Lou Donaldson - Hamp’s Hump

Album Everything I Play is Funky

Blue Note

Nellie Lutcher - You Better Watch Yourself, Bub

Album The best of Nellie Lutcher

Capitol

The Greg Foat Group - Door into Summer

Album The Dancers at the Edge of Time

Jazzman

Kamau Daaood - Art Blakey’s D-sticks

Album Leimert Park

MAMA records

Willie Bobo - Dig My Feeling

Album Dig my feeling

Nacional Records NCL 20147

Tarek Yamani - Rastprints

Album Peninsular

Edict Records

House of Echo, Enzo Carniel - Chaoides II

Album Echoides

Jazz and People JPCD817003

Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song of Medina (Casbah)

Album Belle époque

ACT 9625-2

Joachim Kuhn - The crystal ship

Album Love and Peace

ACT ACT98612