Jericho : Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tarek Yamani, Freddie Hubbard and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
[première diffusion le 07 février 2018]
Connaissez-vous la bataille de Jericho ? Cet épisode biblique chanté par les jazzmen, raconté ce soir par Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Une histoire qui nous donne envie de faire résonner les trompettes, pour ouvrir les portes, et faire s'effondrer tous les murs. Ouvrez-nous, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Jericho
Album Complete Sister Rosetta Tharpe / Intégrale vol. 5
Frémeaux et Associés FA 1305
Freddie Hubbard - Open Sesame
Album Open Sesame
Blue Note 7840402
Lou Donaldson - Hamp’s Hump
Album Everything I Play is Funky
Blue Note
Nellie Lutcher - You Better Watch Yourself, Bub
Album The best of Nellie Lutcher
Capitol
The Greg Foat Group - Door into Summer
Album The Dancers at the Edge of Time
Jazzman
Kamau Daaood - Art Blakey’s D-sticks
Album Leimert Park
MAMA records
Willie Bobo - Dig My Feeling
Album Dig my feeling
Nacional Records NCL 20147
Tarek Yamani - Rastprints
Album Peninsular
Edict Records
House of Echo, Enzo Carniel - Chaoides II
Album Echoides
Jazz and People JPCD817003
Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song of Medina (Casbah)
Album Belle époque
ACT 9625-2
Joachim Kuhn - The crystal ship
Album Love and Peace
ACT ACT98612
