Intoxicated Man : Cassandra Wilson, Eliane Elias, Abbey Lincoln, Serge Gainsbourg and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, avec Gainsbourg, on a des visions. On croise des éléphants roses, on voit New York derrière les notes de l'Onyx Collective, on traïne dans des gares au Mississippi avec Cassandra Wilson, on finira peut être même par croiser Don Quichotte...
[première diffusion le 22 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Serge Gainsbourg - Intoxicated Man
Album Serge Gainsbourg N° 4
Mercury
Paul Chambers - We Six
Album Whims of Chambers
Blue Note
Onyx Collective - FDR Drive
Album Lower East Suite Part Three
Big Dada
Art Ensemble of Chicago - Ja
Album Nice Guys
ECM
Abbey Lincoln, Archie Shepp - Golden Lady
Album Painted Lady
ITM records
Eliane Elias - A Little Gossip
Album Music From Man of la Mancha
Concord
Cassandra Wilson - Drunk As Cooter Brown
Album Belly Of the Sun
Blue Note
Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie - Algo Bueno
Album Roy and Diz
Verve
Brookmeyer, Mel Lewis, Clark Terry- Ding Dong Ding
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
DCC Jazz
