Intoxicated Man : Cassandra Wilson, Eliane Elias, Abbey Lincoln, Serge Gainsbourg and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, avec Gainsbourg, on a des visions. On croise des éléphants roses, on voit New York derrière les notes de l'Onyx Collective, on traïne dans des gares au Mississippi avec Cassandra Wilson, on finira peut être même par croiser Don Quichotte...

[première diffusion le 22 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Serge Gainsbourg - Intoxicated Man

Album Serge Gainsbourg N° 4

Mercury

Paul Chambers - We Six

Album Whims of Chambers

Blue Note

Onyx Collective - FDR Drive

Album Lower East Suite Part Three

Big Dada

Art Ensemble of Chicago - Ja

Album Nice Guys

ECM

Abbey Lincoln, Archie Shepp - Golden Lady

Album Painted Lady

ITM records

Eliane Elias - A Little Gossip

Album Music From Man of la Mancha

Concord

Cassandra Wilson - Drunk As Cooter Brown

Album Belly Of the Sun

Blue Note

Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie - Algo Bueno

Album Roy and Diz

Verve

Brookmeyer, Mel Lewis, Clark Terry- Ding Dong Ding

Album Live at the Village Vanguard

DCC Jazz