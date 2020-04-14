Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Mardi 14 avril 2020
59 min

Intoxicated Man : Cassandra Wilson, Eliane Elias, Abbey Lincoln, Serge Gainsbourg and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Intoxicated Man : Cassandra Wilson, Eliane Elias, Abbey Lincoln, Serge Gainsbourg and more
Abbey Lincoln, © Getty / Tom Copi

Ce soir, avec Gainsbourg, on a des visions. On croise des éléphants roses, on voit New York derrière les notes de l'Onyx Collective, on traïne dans des gares au Mississippi avec Cassandra Wilson, on finira peut être même par croiser Don Quichotte...

[première diffusion le 22 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Serge Gainsbourg - Intoxicated Man
Album Serge Gainsbourg N° 4
Mercury

Serge Gainsbourg N° 4
Serge Gainsbourg N° 4

Paul Chambers - We Six
Album Whims of Chambers
Blue Note

Whims of Chambers
Whims of Chambers

Onyx Collective - FDR Drive
Album Lower East Suite Part Three
Big Dada

Lower East Suite Part Three
Lower East Suite Part Three

Art Ensemble of Chicago - Ja
Album Nice Guys
ECM

Nice Guys
Nice Guys

Abbey Lincoln, Archie Shepp - Golden Lady
Album Painted Lady
ITM records

Painted Lady
Painted Lady

Eliane Elias - A Little Gossip
Album Music From Man of la Mancha
Concord

Music From Man of la Mancha
Music From Man of la Mancha

Cassandra Wilson - Drunk As Cooter Brown
Album Belly Of the Sun
Blue Note

Belly Of the Sun
Belly Of the Sun

Roy Eldridge, Dizzy Gillespie - Algo Bueno
Album Roy and Diz
Verve

Roy and Diz
Roy and Diz

Brookmeyer, Mel Lewis, Clark Terry- Ding Dong Ding
Album Live at the Village Vanguard
DCC Jazz

Live at the Village Vanguard
Live at the Village Vanguard
