Mardi 25 mai 2021
59 min

Insomnia : Melba Liston, Léon Phal, Gil Scott-Heron, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Insomnia : Melba Liston, Léon Phal, Gil Scott-Heron, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock and more
Melba Liston, © Getty / John D. Kisch

Difficile de trouver le sommeil ce soir. Et si on appelait le marchand de sable ?

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Two Sleepy People - FATS WALLER
    Fats Waller

    Two Sleepy People

    Hoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Frank Loesser. : compositeur, Fats Waller (piano, voix), Herman Autrey (trompette), Gene Sedric (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Al Casey (guitare), Cedric Wallace (contrebasse), Slick Jones (batterie)
    Album BD Music Presents Fats Waller Label Bdmusic (73125) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    Slumber - JACKIE MAC LEAN
    Jackie McLean

    Slumber

    Jackie McLean. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Lee Morgan (trompette), Harold Mabern (piano), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
    Album Consequence Label Blue Note (3114292) Année 2005
  • 19h11
    Sleep, come on and take me - THE BOSWELL SISTERS
    The Boswell Sisters

    Sleep, Come on and Take me

    Joe Young. : compositeur, Boyd Bunch. : compositeur, The Boswell Sisters (voix), Manny Klein (trompette), Tommy Dorsey (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (clarinette, saxophone alto), Larry Binyon (saxophone ténor), Fulton McGrath (piano), Dick McDonough (guitare), Artie Bernstein (contrebasse), Stan King (batterie)
    Album Anthologie Label Encyclopedia (EN 518) Année 1995
  • 19h16
    Mangé pou le coeur - YOANN LOUSTALOT
    François Chesnel, Frédéric Chiffoleau, Yoann Loustalot, Fred Pasqua

    Mangé pou le coeur

    Alain Péters. : compositeur, Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), François Chesnel (piano), Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)
    Album Sleeper Train Label Bruit Chic (BC0152) Année 2020
  • 19h20
    Veli - GAEL HORELLOU
    Gaël Horellou

    Veli

    Pascal Bret. : compositeur, Gaël Horellou (saxophone alto), Nicolas Beaulieu (guitare), Florent Gac (orgue), Vincent Philéas (percussions, voix), Fredo Ilata (percussions), Vincent Aly Beril (percussions, voix), Emilie Maillot (percussions, voix), Pascal Bret (voix)
    Album Tous les peuples Label Breakz (BKZ005) Année 2019
  • 19h29
    Tell me a bedtime story - HERBIE HANCOCK , KIMIKO KASAI
    Herbie Hancock

    Tell Me a Bedtime Story

    Herbie Hancock. : compositeur, Kimiko Kasai (voix), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Ray Obiedo (guitare), Webster Lewis (orgue), Paul Jackson (basse électrique), Alphonse Mouzon (batterie), Bill Summers (percussions)
    Album Herbie Hancock - The Complete Columbia Album Collection 1972-1988 Label Columbia (88697724082-23) Année 1979
  • 19h33
    Make it bright - LEON PHAL
    Leon Phal

    Make it bright

    Gauthier Toux, Zacharie Ksyk, Arthur Alard, Remi Bouyssiere
    Album Dust to stars Label Kyudo Records Année 2021
  • 19h40
    The sleeper - CANNONBALL ADDERLEY QUINTET
    John Coltrane.compositeur

    The Sleeper

    Cannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
    Album Cannonball Adderley Quintet in Chicago Label Mercury (559770-2) Année 1999
  • 19h47
    Gotta walk can't sleep - GEORGIA CARR
    Georgia Carr

    Gotta Walk, Can't Sleep

    Alfred De Lory. : compositeur, Rudy Van Winkle. : compositeur, Lew Raymond'S Orchestra, Georgia Carr (voix), Ronny Lang (saxophone alto), John T. Williams (piano), Tommy Tedesco (guitare), Buddy Clark (contrebasse), Bill Richmond (batterie)
    Album In the Mood for a Song / Songs by a Moody Miss Label Fresh Sound Année 2019
  • 19h51
    Insomnia - MELBA LISTON
    Melba Liston

    Insomnia

    Melba Liston. : compositeur, Melba Liston (trombone), Franck Rehak (trombone), Marty Flax (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano), Nelson Boyd (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie)
    Album Melba Liston and Her 'Bones Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 408) Année 2006
  • 19h54
    Songs : Who'll pay reparations on my soul? - GIL SCOTT-HERON
    Gil Scott-Heron

    Songs : Who'll Pay Reparations on my Soul ?

    Gil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Gil Scott Heron (voix, piano), Charlie Saunders (conga), Eddie Knowles (conga), David Barnes (percussions, voix)
    Album The Revolution Begins Label Ace (GILBOX 017) Année 2012
