Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Mardi 25 mai 2021
Insomnia : Melba Liston, Léon Phal, Gil Scott-Heron, Fats Waller, Herbie Hancock and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Difficile de trouver le sommeil ce soir. Et si on appelait le marchand de sable ?
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00Fats Waller
Two Sleepy PeopleHoagy Carmichael. : compositeur, Frank Loesser. : compositeur, Fats Waller (piano, voix), Herman Autrey (trompette), Gene Sedric (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Al Casey (guitare), Cedric Wallace (contrebasse), Slick Jones (batterie)Album BD Music Presents Fats Waller Label Bdmusic (73125) Année 2015
- 19h05Jackie McLean
SlumberJackie McLean. : compositeur, Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Lee Morgan (trompette), Harold Mabern (piano), Herbie Lewis (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)Album Consequence Label Blue Note (3114292) Année 2005
- 19h11The Boswell Sisters
Sleep, Come on and Take meJoe Young. : compositeur, Boyd Bunch. : compositeur, The Boswell Sisters (voix), Manny Klein (trompette), Tommy Dorsey (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (clarinette, saxophone alto), Larry Binyon (saxophone ténor), Fulton McGrath (piano), Dick McDonough (guitare), Artie Bernstein (contrebasse), Stan King (batterie)Album Anthologie Label Encyclopedia (EN 518) Année 1995
- 19h16François Chesnel, Frédéric Chiffoleau, Yoann Loustalot, Fred Pasqua
Mangé pou le coeurAlain Péters. : compositeur, Yoann Loustalot (Bugle), François Chesnel (piano), Frédéric Chiffoleau (contrebasse), Fred Pasqua (batterie)Album Sleeper Train Label Bruit Chic (BC0152) Année 2020
- 19h20Gaël Horellou
VeliPascal Bret. : compositeur, Gaël Horellou (saxophone alto), Nicolas Beaulieu (guitare), Florent Gac (orgue), Vincent Philéas (percussions, voix), Fredo Ilata (percussions), Vincent Aly Beril (percussions, voix), Emilie Maillot (percussions, voix), Pascal Bret (voix)Album Tous les peuples Label Breakz (BKZ005) Année 2019
- 19h29Herbie Hancock
Tell Me a Bedtime StoryHerbie Hancock. : compositeur, Kimiko Kasai (voix), Herbie Hancock (piano électrique), Ray Obiedo (guitare), Webster Lewis (orgue), Paul Jackson (basse électrique), Alphonse Mouzon (batterie), Bill Summers (percussions)Album Herbie Hancock - The Complete Columbia Album Collection 1972-1988 Label Columbia (88697724082-23) Année 1979
- 19h33Leon Phal
Make it brightGauthier Toux, Zacharie Ksyk, Arthur Alard, Remi BouyssiereAlbum Dust to stars Label Kyudo Records Année 2021
- 19h40John Coltrane.compositeur
The SleeperCannonbal Adderley, Cannonball Adderley (saxophone alto), John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)Album Cannonball Adderley Quintet in Chicago Label Mercury (559770-2) Année 1999
- 19h47Georgia Carr
Gotta Walk, Can't SleepAlfred De Lory. : compositeur, Rudy Van Winkle. : compositeur, Lew Raymond'S Orchestra, Georgia Carr (voix), Ronny Lang (saxophone alto), John T. Williams (piano), Tommy Tedesco (guitare), Buddy Clark (contrebasse), Bill Richmond (batterie)Album In the Mood for a Song / Songs by a Moody Miss Label Fresh Sound Année 2019
- 19h51Melba Liston
InsomniaMelba Liston. : compositeur, Melba Liston (trombone), Franck Rehak (trombone), Marty Flax (saxophone baryton), Walter Davis Jr. (piano), Nelson Boyd (contrebasse), Charlie Persip (batterie)Album Melba Liston and Her 'Bones Label Fresh Sound (FSR-CD 408) Année 2006
- 19h54Gil Scott-Heron
Songs : Who'll Pay Reparations on my Soul ?Gil Scott-Heron. : compositeur, Gil Scott Heron (voix, piano), Charlie Saunders (conga), Eddie Knowles (conga), David Barnes (percussions, voix)Album The Revolution Begins Label Ace (GILBOX 017) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 24 mai 2021
émission suivantemercredi 26 mai 2021