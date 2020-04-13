Indécis : Jeanne Lee, Movézom, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Lee Morgan and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, le label Black Jazz habille de soul nos années 70, Ella Fitzgerald est indécise, Olu Dara et Movézom font des clins d'oeil au hip hop, Edouard Ferlet conte des fables, Lee Morgan a des pouvoirs que d'autres n'ont pas, John Coltrane rend sentimental (c'est bien pour ça qu'il est célébré), et Jeanne Lee chante dans le crépuscule. Indécis, nous ? Plus pour longtemps. Choisissons Banzzaï !
[première diffusion le 21 mai 2018]
Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb - Undecided
Album The Complete Chick Webb and Ella Fitzgerald Decca Sessions (1934-1941) Disc V-VI
Mosaic
Lee Morgan - Yes I Can, No you Can’t
Album The Gigolo
Blue Note
Roy Ayers - Emmie
Album Daddy Bug
Atlantic
Duke Ellington, John Coltrane - In a Sentimental Mood
Album Duke Ellington and John Coltrane
Impulse !
Movézom - Mélancolique Mood (ft Kohndo, A Grimal)
Album Revisting the Trane
Futura et Marge
Edouard Ferlet - la fable du grimoire
Album Filigrane
Melisse
Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - When Sunny Gets Blue
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA
Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Jitterbug Waltz
Album Bright Moments
Atlantic
Gene Russell - Get Down
Album Talk To My Lady
Black Jazz Records
Rudolph Johnson - The Highest Pleasure
Album The Second Coming
Black Jazz Records
Olu Dara - Rain Shower
Album In the World : From Natchez to New York
Atlantic
