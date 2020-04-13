Banzzaï
Lundi 13 avril 2020
59 min

Indécis : Jeanne Lee, Movézom, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Lee Morgan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Indécis : Jeanne Lee, Movézom, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Lee Morgan and more
Jeanne Lee, © Getty / Frans Schellenkens

Ce soir, le label Black Jazz habille de soul nos années 70, Ella Fitzgerald est indécise, Olu Dara et Movézom font des clins d'oeil au hip hop, Edouard Ferlet conte des fables, Lee Morgan a des pouvoirs que d'autres n'ont pas, John Coltrane rend sentimental (c'est bien pour ça qu'il est célébré), et Jeanne Lee chante dans le crépuscule. Indécis, nous ? Plus pour longtemps. Choisissons Banzzaï ! 

[première diffusion le 21 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb - Undecided
Album The Complete Chick Webb and Ella Fitzgerald Decca Sessions (1934-1941) Disc V-VI
Mosaic

Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb
Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb

Lee Morgan - Yes I Can, No you Can’t
Album  The Gigolo
Blue Note

The Gigolo
The Gigolo

Roy Ayers - Emmie
 Album Daddy Bug
Atlantic

Daddy Bug
Daddy Bug

Duke Ellington, John Coltrane - In a Sentimental Mood
Album Duke Ellington and John Coltrane
Impulse !

Duke Ellington and John Coltrane
Duke Ellington and John Coltrane

Movézom - Mélancolique Mood (ft Kohndo, A Grimal)
Album Revisting the Trane
Futura et Marge

Revisting the Trane
Revisting the Trane

Edouard Ferlet - la fable du grimoire
Album Filigrane
Melisse

Filigrane
Filigrane

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - When Sunny Gets Blue
Album The Newest Sound Around
RCA

The Newest Sound Around
The Newest Sound Around

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Jitterbug Waltz
Album Bright Moments
Atlantic

Bright Moments
Bright Moments

Gene Russell - Get Down
Album Talk To My Lady
Black Jazz Records

Talk To My Lady
Talk To My Lady

Rudolph Johnson - The Highest Pleasure
Album The Second Coming
Black Jazz Records 

The Second Coming
The Second Coming

Olu Dara - Rain Shower
 Album In the World : From Natchez to New York
Atlantic

In the World : From Natchez to New York
In the World : From Natchez to New York
