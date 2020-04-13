Indécis : Jeanne Lee, Movézom, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Lee Morgan and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ce soir, le label Black Jazz habille de soul nos années 70, Ella Fitzgerald est indécise, Olu Dara et Movézom font des clins d'oeil au hip hop, Edouard Ferlet conte des fables, Lee Morgan a des pouvoirs que d'autres n'ont pas, John Coltrane rend sentimental (c'est bien pour ça qu'il est célébré), et Jeanne Lee chante dans le crépuscule. Indécis, nous ? Plus pour longtemps. Choisissons Banzzaï !

[première diffusion le 21 mai 2018]

Programmation musicale

Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb - Undecided

Album The Complete Chick Webb and Ella Fitzgerald Decca Sessions (1934-1941) Disc V-VI

Mosaic

Lee Morgan - Yes I Can, No you Can’t

Album The Gigolo

Blue Note

Roy Ayers - Emmie

Album Daddy Bug

Atlantic

Duke Ellington, John Coltrane - In a Sentimental Mood

Album Duke Ellington and John Coltrane

Impulse !

Movézom - Mélancolique Mood (ft Kohndo, A Grimal)

Album Revisting the Trane

Futura et Marge

Edouard Ferlet - la fable du grimoire

Album Filigrane

Melisse

Jeanne Lee, Ran Blake - When Sunny Gets Blue

Album The Newest Sound Around

RCA

Rahsaan Roland Kirk - Jitterbug Waltz

Album Bright Moments

Atlantic

Gene Russell - Get Down

Album Talk To My Lady

Black Jazz Records

Rudolph Johnson - The Highest Pleasure

Album The Second Coming

Black Jazz Records

Olu Dara - Rain Shower

Album In the World : From Natchez to New York

Atlantic