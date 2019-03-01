Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Vendredi 1 mars 2019
Inconnus : Rosie Turton, Ibrahim Maalouf, Pharoah Sanders, Robert Glasper and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Qui sait ce que l'avenir nous réserve? Du soleil, de la pluie ? Impossible de le prédire. Ce qu'on sait simplement, nous, ce soir, c'est qu'on écoutera Nérija, Frank Strozier, Pharoah Sanders et Quantic. Et que le soleil brillera dans nos oreilles.
La programmation musicale :
19:01
André Previn
« 4 To Go ! » IntersectionAndré Previn (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (basse), Shelly Manne (batterie)ALBUM : 4 to goLABEL : COLUMBIA LEGACYANNÉE : 1963
19:06
Quantic Soul Orchestra
« Tropidélico » Who knowsQuantic Soul OrchestraALBUM : TROPIDELICOLABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2007
19:11
Ibrahim Maalouf
« 10 ans de live ! (Best Of) » Will Soon Be a Woman (Live au Babylon Istanbul, 2013)Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette)LABEL : MI'STERANNÉE : 2016
19:17
Rosie Turton
« Rosie's 5IVE » The UnknowRosie Turton (trombone), Johanna Burnheart (violon), Maria Chiara Argiro (piano, Wurlitzer), Twm Dylan (basse), Jake Long (batterie), Ben Hayes (synthériseur)LABEL : JAZZ RE:FRESHEDANNÉE : 2018
19:27
Nérija
« Nérija » The FishermanNérija, Shirley Tetteh (guitare), Cassie Kinosi (saxophone Alto), Nubya Garcia (saxophone Ténor), Rosie Turton (trombone), Sheila Maurice-grey (trompette), Inga Eichler (contrebasse), Lizy Exell (batterie)LABEL : AutoproductionANNÉE : 2016
19:33
Don Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet
« Live » On TrackDon Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet, Don Rendell (saxophone, Flûte, Clarinette), Ian Carr (trompette, Bugle), Michael Garrick (piano), Dave Green (contrebasse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 1969
19:41
Miles Davis & Robert Glasper
« Miles Davis & Robert Glasper - Everytinhg's Beautiful » Silence is The Way (feat. Laura Mvula)Miles Davis & Robert Glasper, Robert Glasper (piano), Miles Davis (trompette, Voix), Laura Mvula (voix)ALBUM : EVERYTHING S BEAUTIFULLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2016
19:45
Pharoah Sanders
« Anthology : You've Got To Have Freedom » Greeting To Saud (Brother McCoy Tyner)Pharoah Sanders (percussions), Joe Bonner (piano), Calvin Hill (tamboura), Michael White (violon), Michael Carvin (percussion), Kenneth Nash (percussion), Lawrence Killian (percussion), Jimmy Hopps (percussion), Sedatrius Brown (voix)LABEL : Soul Brother / UniversalANNÉE : 2006
19:46
19:51
Frank Strozier Sextet
« Remember Me » For Our EldersFrank Strozier Sextet, Frank Strozier (saxophone Alto), Harold Mabern (piano), Lisle Atkinson (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)LABEL : Steeple ChaseANNÉE : 1977
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
