Vendredi 1 mars 2019
59 min

Inconnus : Rosie Turton, Ibrahim Maalouf, Pharoah Sanders, Robert Glasper and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Rosie Turton, © Getty / Photoshot

Qui sait ce que l'avenir nous réserve? Du soleil, de la pluie ?  Impossible de le prédire. Ce qu'on sait simplement, nous, ce soir, c'est qu'on écoutera Nérija, Frank Strozier, Pharoah Sanders et Quantic. Et que le soleil brillera dans nos oreilles.

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    André Previn

    « 4 To Go ! » Intersection

    André Previn (piano), Herb Ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (basse), Shelly Manne (batterie)ALBUM : 4 to goLABEL : COLUMBIA LEGACYANNÉE : 1963
    19:06
    Quantic Soul Orchestra

    « Tropidélico » Who knows

    Quantic Soul OrchestraALBUM : TROPIDELICOLABEL : TRU THOUGHTSANNÉE : 2007
    19:11
    Ibrahim Maalouf

    « 10 ans de live ! (Best Of) » Will Soon Be a Woman (Live au Babylon Istanbul, 2013)

    Ibrahim Maalouf (trompette)LABEL : MI'STERANNÉE : 2016
    19:17
    Rosie Turton

    « Rosie's 5IVE » The Unknow

    Rosie Turton (trombone), Johanna Burnheart (violon), Maria Chiara Argiro (piano, Wurlitzer), Twm Dylan (basse), Jake Long (batterie), Ben Hayes (synthériseur)LABEL : JAZZ RE:FRESHEDANNÉE : 2018
    19:27
    Nérija

    « Nérija » The Fisherman

    Nérija, Shirley Tetteh (guitare), Cassie Kinosi (saxophone Alto), Nubya Garcia (saxophone Ténor), Rosie Turton (trombone), Sheila Maurice-grey (trompette), Inga Eichler (contrebasse), Lizy Exell (batterie)LABEL : AutoproductionANNÉE : 2016
    19:33
    Don Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet

    « Live » On Track

    Don Rendell & Ian Carr Quintet, Don Rendell (saxophone, Flûte, Clarinette), Ian Carr (trompette, Bugle), Michael Garrick (piano), Dave Green (contrebasse), Trevor Tomkins (batterie)LABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 1969
    19:41
    Miles Davis & Robert Glasper

    « Miles Davis & Robert Glasper - Everytinhg's Beautiful » Silence is The Way (feat. Laura Mvula)

    Miles Davis & Robert Glasper, Robert Glasper (piano), Miles Davis (trompette, Voix), Laura Mvula (voix)ALBUM : EVERYTHING S BEAUTIFULLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2016
    19:51
    Frank Strozier Sextet

    « Remember Me » For Our Elders

    Frank Strozier Sextet, Frank Strozier (saxophone Alto), Harold Mabern (piano), Lisle Atkinson (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)LABEL : Steeple ChaseANNÉE : 1977
